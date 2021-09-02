Taboola contributed over 10% to NDTV's total revenue in FY21

Discovery & native advertising platform Taboola India contributed 10% or more to TV and digital news company NDTV Group's total revenue in FY21 and FY20. In December 2018, the group’s digital arm NDTV Convergence had signed a five-year ad sales deal of more than Rs. 350 crore in the APAC region with Taboola.

“Taboola India Private Limited represents 10% or more of the group’s total revenue during the year ended 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020,”

NDTV

said in its FY21 Annual report.

In FY21,

NDTV

's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.15% to Rs 357.6 crore compared to Rs 373.1 crore in the previous fiscal. Total expenses declined by 11% to Rs 317.5 crore from Rs 356 crore. The company's profit for the year saw a 168% jump at Rs 74.86 crore, compared to Rs 27.92 crore.

Advertisement revenue for the fiscal remained flat at Rs 303.9 crore as against Rs 302.1 crore. Subscription revenue fell 13% to Rs 20.97 crore from Rs 24 crore. Mobile VAS revenue came in at Rs 12.87 crore, compared to Rs 10.23 crore.

The company's revenue from India fell 2.11% to Rs 291.8 crore, compared to Rs 298.1 crore. America (United States of America) was the second-biggest market with a revenue contribution of Rs 43.13 crore as against Rs 48.31 crore. The revenue from Europe was Rs 13.94 crore, compared to Rs 12.5 crore.

NDTV

is in the business of television media and currently operates three channels, including a dual channel. These include

NDTV

24×7,

NDTV

India and

NDTV

Profit. The company's subsidiaries include

NDTV

Convergence, which exploits the synergies between television, internet, and mobile and owns the website

ndtv

, and

NDTV

Worldwide, which offers high-end consultancy for setting up local television news channels in emerging markets across the world.

The group also has associates and joint ventures engaged in different e-commerce businesses on various platforms such as

and

.

During the fiscal, the company and its subsidiary company,

NDTV

Convergence Limited have sold 48.44% of their investment held in Red Pixels Ventures Limited (RPVL) for consideration of Rs 30.02 crore. The sale of the stake has resulted in a gain of Rs 33.72 crore, which is included in Other income in the Statement of Profit and Loss.