Supersonic has always tried to make music & lifestyle accessible to all: Gaurav Mashruwala
Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE, shared that the music festival has already onboarded multiple partners including Budweiser, Nexa and JBL
Live events business was one of the worst-hit sectors in the media & entertainment industry during Covid. Unlike other sectors of the M&E industry, which recovered and touched pre-Covid levels in terms of revenues in the last two years, organized live events segment could recover only 20% revenues in 2021, as per the FICCI EY 2022 report.
While the category picked up momentum in 2022, 2023 is likely to speed up the segment's growth journey as there are several big live events that will take place this year, Vh1 Supersonic being one of them. The music festival is returning after a gap of three years.
Vh1 Supersonic, which will open on February 24, has already onboarded multiple partners, including Budweiser as the title sponsor, NEXA as co-powered by and JBL as audio partner. Other brands that have partnered with the fest include Jimmy’s Cocktails, MakeMyTrip, Under25, Slim Jim, Gold’s Gym, Impressario and Ajio.
Speaking on the category and the festival, Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head, Viacom18 LIVE (Integrated Network Solutions), shared that the category of live events and experiences as a whole has exploded. “Overall, there has been a significant increase in the live experiences and event space, whether B2C or B2B, post Covid.”
Mashruwala believes that 2023 will be a good year for the category. However, he shares that players in the space will have to rethink how they're doing their experiences and events. “There will still be a large number of shows and events, but the manner in which they are carried out and the capacity in which they are carried out will have to be reconsidered by each owner of a brand or experiential company.”
Vh1 Supersonic artistes line-up
This year will witness international pop star Anna-Marie, global trend setter TYGA and internet sensation Chukwuka Ekweani, aka CKay, headlining Vh1 Supersonic 2023. These globally recognized artistes will be performing live in Pune along with an amazing line-up of indie artistes.
“It began as an EDM and techno-based festival in terms of music genres, but over time, we realised that music consumption has changed and that people in India are listening to a wide range of music genres. We also began to broaden those genres. In 2020, we transitioned into a multi-genre music festival, and we will continue to do so this year. In addition to EDM and techno, VH1 Supersonic will feature hip hop, reggae, indie and multiple genres of music,” said Mashruwala. He said there has been a growth in terms of the music genres that the festival wants to tap into because that's what the consumer demands today.
Experience
Curating one-of-its-kind experiences, Budweiser Beats is bringing back the Budweiser Beer Garden along with their Techno and House stage; BUDX Spectrum.
Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality will not only have the self-programmed SOCIAL stage with SOCIAL-dedicated bars across the festival but there will be an exciting integration: curation of the Superflea with specially curated experiences and pop-ups by restaurants under the Impresario portfolio such as SOCIAL, Salt Water Café, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Lucknowee, Prithvi Cafe & many more
The Superflea will also feature a few brands that are ‘Friends of Impresario’.
Mashruwala said, “We have seen a shift in consumers wanting to have a great experience. If one is going for a festival for three days with friends, one is obviously looking at not just listening to great music but also looking at having a great time.”
He further added, “Experience at the festival over that three-day period becomes something that we have been curating very carefully to ensure that people who come have a great time.''
Mashruwala shared that they launched Super Street in the 2020 edition with fashion and art experience, and this time they are doing a massive Super Street with Sunday Soul Sante and NRYTA.
While NRYTA will take care of the art portion where they will also be doing an immersive art 3D showcase, Sante is doing the entire fashion piece. Between both of them, they will have more than 100 designers in the fashion and art space who will be showcasing.
Response from partners
Some of the brands that have previously participated with us and been our partners, such as Budweiser and JBL, have all returned, shared Mashruwala.
He added, “In terms of brands, we are seeing new interest from brands who have never tried Supersonic before. So we have Nexa, Ajio, and Jimmy'z Cocktail participating this time. So, overall, I'd say the response from brands has been excellent.”
Ticket price
The festival’s entry ticket for the first day is priced at Rs 999 and the VIP ticket is priced at Rs 1999. For three days, the entry ticket is priced at Rs 4299 and the VIP ticket is priced at Rs 5999. (Prices are different for different days)
He said, “Overall, we have not raised our prices from the last edition. We wanted our fan base to return, and we also recognise that during Covid, people have faced various financial challenges. I believe that the entry ticket price is the most reasonable in this market for any festival of this size.”
He further added, “Supersonic as a festival has always tried to make music and lifestyle accessible to everyone.”
He concluded, “With the inclusion of our new large experiences, we are seeing that that response is only expanding.”
NBDA stands in solidarity with BBC, condemns I-T raids that lead to ‘harassment of media’
The association released a statement, urging the government to ensure that any investigation on its part must be in strict adherence with the principals of the law
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 7:46 AM | 2 min read
The News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) has condemned the Income Tax survey operations at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices in a scathing statement.
“While NBDA maintains that no institution is above the law, it condemns any attempts to muzzle and intimidate the media and interfere with the free functioning of journalists and media organizations. Such attempts undermine the basic tenets of free speech as enshrined in the Constitution and severely affect the free and fearless functioning of a democracy,” read the statement.
NBDA added that such Income Tax ‘surveys’ lead to “consistent harassment of the media, which also impacts the reputation and image of India as the world’s largest democracy. “NBDA urges the Government to ensure that any investigation undertaken by it, must be in strict adherence with the principals of natural justice and prevalent law.”
The I-T department conducted raids at BBC’s Mumbai and Delhi offices on February 14, inviting sharp criticism from the media and opposition parties like Congress and TMC.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
Media reports stated that the employees' phones were confiscated and they were barred from talking to anyone except the survey teams.
BBC offices raided by I-T department over claims of tax evasion
The officials have conducted survey operations in the offices at Mumbai and Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai have been subjected to survey operations by a team of 15 officials from the Income Tax department over allegations of tax evasion, say news reports.
The searches at the offices were to recover documents related to the business operations of the company and its Indian arm. According to reports, the raids were in connection with allegations of International Taxation and Transfer Pricing irregularities.
The phones and laptops of all the employees at the said BBC offices have been confiscated. They have been banned from speaking to anyone outside the survey.
The raids have prompted a political war of words with members of Congress and TMC condemning the move.
S Ravi, former Chairman of BSE, joins ENBA jury
He has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 10:41 AM | 1 min read
Sethurathnam Ravi (S Ravi) who is the former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) and Founder and Managing Partner of Chartered Accountants’ firm Ravi Rajan & Co., an advisory and accountancy firm, headquartered in New Delhi, has joined the 15th ENBA jury board.
S Ravi has served as the director on the boards of over 45 prestigious institutions like LIC, BHEL, IDBI Bank, ONGC, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited, etc. Additionally, he has also worked with several reputed PSUs and private sector banks as a member of their audit committees, strategic revival committees and risk management committees.
In his tenure spanning more than three decades, S Ravi has gained extensive experience in the field of banking and finance, financial and management consulting; including mergers and acquisitions, valuations, rehabilitation & restructuring of companies and turnaround strategies, auditing of companies and banks among others.
He is a Post Graduate in Commerce and holds a diploma in Information System Audit (DISA). He is an Associate Member of Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE), USA and is also registered as an Insolvency Resolution Professional.
A frequent speaker at regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI and SEBI, S Ravi is passionate about sports and issues related to equal rights of women, global climate change and education for all.
Prayer meet for Surinder Kapoor in Delhi today
Kapoor, ANI’s Chief Operating Officer, passed away on Feb 4 after a cardiac arrest
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 9:53 AM | 1 min read
A prayer meeting will be held in Delhi on Saturday for ANI’s for Chief Operating Officer Surinder Kapoor who passed away last Saturday after a cardiac arrest.
The meet will be held from 3 to 4 pm at Constitution Club Annexe Speaker Hall on Rafi Marg.
Kapoor was 70 when he breathed his last. He was born on February 20, 1952. Kapoor had worked with ANI Chairman Prem Prakash and covered some key assignments as a photojournalist.
Paying her tributes, ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash had said Surinder Kapoor’s demise was a deep loss to ANI.
She said in a tweet that he was a mentor to many journalists and cameramen.
“A deep loss to us at ANI. He was our friend, philosopher and guide. Was at the studio and newsroom even today, A mentor to so many journalists and cameramen. Deeply mourned by the hundreds of families he blessed with love and guidance. Om Shanti,” she said.
Jamia Hamdard's 'Media Matters' series examines impact of digital media on society
The event was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:58 AM | 2 min read
Jamia Hamdard University's Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies held a highly anticipated event today as part of its ground-breaking "Media Matters" series. a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy. This platform has been conceptualized, curated and organized by Professor Farhat Basir Khan and was a significant addition to the series.
The focus of the event was the transition of traditional media to digital media and its impact on the media industry, and it was led by keynote speaker Dr Anurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the Exchange4media Group.
In his introductory address, Prof Farhat Basir khan said that The "Media Matters" series is a significant step towards promoting transparency and ethical standards in the media industry and strengthening the democratic process.
Dr Batra shared his experiences in the media industry and emphasized the importance of media literacy and promoting transparency and ethical standards. He also highlighted the impact of technology on the media industry and the need to retain human journalists. With statistics showing that 85,000 crore was spent on advertising in media, with 38% coming from television and 18% from digital media, Dr. Batra highlighted the significance of the media industry.
Dr. Batra also stated the skills of a media person: "curiosity, personality and ability to think.”
Anurag said that there are 3hs (hard work, humanity and hustle) a person needs to succeed and 3cs (comparison, criticism, and comparison)
The lecture was well received by the audience and added great value to the "Media Matters" series. The series will cover various aspects of the media industry, including journalism, advertising, broadcasting, film, and radio, and aims to promote media literacy and an informed and engaged citizenry. The Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies at Jamia Hamdard is committed to creating a platform for critical examination and dialogue on the media industry and its impact on society and democracy.
Prof. Farhat Basir Khan extended a warm welcome to the Director of the Centre of Media Studies, Professor Reshma Nasreen, and expressed gratitude for her unwavering support and guidance. Professor Khan also appreciated the visionary Vice chancellor prof (DR) Afshar Alam and Registrar Mr Syed Saud Akhtar for always providing vision and support for such activities and making them possible.
The event ended with a vote of thanks from Sabiha Khan.
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi joins the jury panel of the upcoming ENBA Awards
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 9:31 AM | 1 min read
Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Senior National Spokesperson of BJP has joined the upcoming ENBA Jury panel.
He is an ardent speaker on the issues of India's National Policy, Society and particularly the Ideological aspects of Bharatiya Janata Party. He played a role in the 2014 Indian General Elections and was one of the members of a core team of Media and Communications.
In 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was co-incharge for BJP Rajasthan along with Member of Media and Literature Committee.
The jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
MIB took care of 265 OTT grievances under digital media code: Anurag Thakur
As per reports, the minister informed the Lok Sabha that PIB had tackled over 1,100 cases of fake news
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:14 AM | 1 min read
The I&B ministry has received 265 grievances regarding OTT content since the enforcement of the digital media ethics code, minister Anurag Thakur recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per media reports, Thakur also said that the grievances have been addressed.
Meanwhile, the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that over 1,100 cases of fake news have been busted by the Press Information Bureau.
