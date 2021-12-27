Senior journalist Kunal Singh kickstarts his new media venture 'Johar Bharat'

Fairness in journalism, use of technology, and experienced team form the basis of Johar Bharat and make it different from others, said Singh

Senior journalist Kunal Singh has reportedly launched his new media venture 'Johar Bharat,' with an aim to showcase the potential of the people of Jharkhand through this platform.

Having started out of Ranchi, his venture has been receiving a lot of support from young leaders as well as renowned national media professionals from across the country.

When asked about the reason for naming his venture as Johar, he asserted that 'Johar' means 'greetings' in his native language.

Singh said that through Johar Bharat, he will also be working towards bridging the gap between local and national media and where Jharkhand's news will be given prominence.

Prior to this, Kunal Singh was the senior producer at ITV network.

