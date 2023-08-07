Resolution process begins to revive UNI
The news agency has been going through financial distress and the resolution process aims to turn its fortunes for the better
In a significant development in the revival process of United News of India (UNI) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Resolution Professional appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential investors.
It must be mentioned that in May this year, the NCLT initiated Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the 62-year-old company, one of the oldest and most credible news agencies in the country, and appointed Pooja Bahry, a veteran in the insolvency matters, as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP).
UNI has been going through financial distress for over a decade and the Resolution Process aims to turn its fortunes for the better.
Founded in 1961, UNI is a Multilingual Agency that provides News in 3 languages - English, Hindi and Urdu - along with Photos to over 460 subscribers, which include Media organisations, Government Departments and political parties, across the country.
As required under the IBC, Bahry issued a public notice on Saturday (Aug 5), inviting Expression of Interest from the "prospective resolution applicants, who fulfil such criteria as may be laid down by him (her) with the approval of Committee of Creditors, having regard to the complexity and scale of operations of the business of the Corporate Debtor and such other conditions as may be specified by the Board".
As per the notice, available on UNI English and UNIVarta websites and published in various Newspapers across the country, the window for receipt of applications is open till August 31, 2023.
It says Resolution applicants can approach the company's Resolution Professional with Resolution Plans if they (singly, jointly or in consortium) have "the necessary expertise in running an industry/business/turnaround of stressed assets etc".
An application can be made by Private/Public Ltd Company, LLP, Body Corporate, PSUs, or Individual Investor, whether incorporated in India or outside India, with a minimum net worth of Rs 350 crore or having an annual turnover of Rs 700 crore.
A Resolution Applicant can also be a Financial Institution (FI)/Fund/Private Equity (PE) Investor/any other similar entity with minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) or Funds Deployed or Committed Funds available for investment of Rs 500 crore as on March 31, 2023. Other criteria and conditions are also enlisted in the detailed notice.
Speaking to e4m, Bahry said, “We are genuinely hopeful that the CIRP process will be fruitfully completed and the company would again become a successful organisation and an appropriate, viable and feasible Resolution Plan will be received for UNI, which has an astounding brand value. It is a golden opportunity for prospective Resolution Applicants who genuinely have the capability to Resolve and Revive this company, which is still a very big and established brand with a wide network in the country.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ISA constitutes panel to define cross-media measurement
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor & Gamble
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Cross-Screen Measurement, a contentious issue that has been hurting marketers for a long time, may see the light of day by next year.
Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which has been mulling the issue for a long time, has now constituted an internal committee which will develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, the advertiser's body announced Wednesday in Mumbai.
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor and Gamble.
The panel is likely to reach out to all stakeholders, including BARC, Google, Meta and others to come up with a unified measurement formula for ad viewability on mobile, TV and computers as soon as possible. “The move aims to enhance advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels,” the ISA noted.
It is noteworthy that ISA on Wednesday released a media charter and a “model agency agreement” that lists out a bunch of strict clauses to seek transparency from agencies. The agreement includes several contentious clauses such as the “right to audit” full agency turnover, including their entities and vendors and a fair share in agency rebates that has rattled the media agencies to the core.
e4m was the first to report on the inside details of the model contract that has the potential to impact the entire advertising ecosystem, especially the digital advertising
The development is significant considering the fact that India’s advertising spend touches rupees one lakh crore half of which goes into digital media.
“Advertisers’ demand for cross-media audience measurement is at an all-time high. Nowhere in the world, there is a unified system that can measure both digital and TV videos combined. In the absence of comparable data, marketers squander a huge chunk of advertising money every year”, experts say.
However, advertisers globally are working hard towards it. The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), for instance, rolled out a trial launch phase of the cross-media measurement platform Origin about two years ago which is being updated and a fourth version was launched in June.
With the proliferation of multi-platform and cross-media content consumption, there is a dire need for third-party measurement metrics for viewership, says an advertiser, adding, “At present, the industry has an incomplete understanding of how audiences engage with cross-media content. Fragmented metrics across various channels make it difficult to track user behaviour and performance across different platforms. The absence of a unified system leads to inconsistency in measuring the effectiveness of an ad campaign.”
Data indicate, the more touchpoints, the greater the ROI.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in ZEE case
The matter will now be heard on August 17
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has deferred the hearing of IDBI Bank's plea, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that has rejected its appeal to initiate insolvency against ZEE Entertainment.
The matter will now be taken up on August 17.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
IDBI Bank in March 2021 invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL asking for a payment of Rs 61.97 crore along with interest from February 2021.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IDBI Bank approaches NCLAT after NCLT rejects plea against ZEE
The hearing has been listed for today
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
The IDBI Bank has reportedly moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which rejected its plea to initiate insolvency against the media company.
The petition for the same has been listed for hearing today before a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.
Zeel informed in a regulatory filing that an appeal has been filed by IDBI Bank Limited before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order passed by the NCLT dated May 19, 2023.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
According to section 10A, no application for corporate insolvency resolution process can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a one-year period.
The provision was inserted by the government in IBC to aid companies after the resumption of economic activities post-lockdown.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCI invites bids for title sponsorship rights
The ‘Invitation to Tender’ will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:13 PM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TV9 Network collaborates with DistroTV
The partnership will help DistroTV users worldwide to stream TV9 Network’s news coverage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
DistroTV has announced its partnership with TV9 Network. This collaboration will enable DistroTV users worldwide to stream TV9 Network’s news coverage across its national and regional channels for free. This marks the first time that TV9 Network's seven live-streaming language channels will be available to a global audience.
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), operates a national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and several regional channels including TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, TV9 Bangla, and the recently launched News9 Live – A fully integrated digital English news channel. The network has been a leader in the news broadcasting industry and has made significant strides in the digital news space as well.
"We are thrilled to partner with TV9 Network, one of the largest news networks in India that provides authentic and relevant news to its viewers and strives to excel." said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring the best of Indian news content to our users around the globe, expanding our diverse content line-up with hundreds of channels," added Saini.
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, “This collaboration with TV9 Network is a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality content to our viewers. It aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse interests of our global audience and reinforces our commitment to becoming the leading platform for free streaming services worldwide.”
Commenting on the association, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer of TV9 Network, said, “Disruption-led leadership has been ingrained into the DNA of TV9 Network over the last three years. With a culture of agile transformation, the Network has consolidated its position as the No.1 News Network of the largest democracy in the world, holding an unbeatable 33% market share. As the audience transitions to CTVs and embraces the ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with DistroTV, whose platform offers our global audience effortless and seamless access to our news content through an array of devices. This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled user experience for our valued viewers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cinematograph Amendment Bill 2023 passed: Industry lauds move to curb piracy
With this bill, the Centre has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
The Parliament passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on July 31. It aims to comprehensively curb the menace of piracy, which has reportedly caused losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.
The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 20 and passed after discussion on July 27.
With this bill, the government has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime. Additionally, the autonomous body of CBFC will have the full authority to look after the licence.
“There was a provision, which allowed the government to revise the CBFC’s decision, but that provision wasn’t utilised by the respective parties for years. Hence, the provision has been nullified,” explained a government source.
The age certifications of ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA13+’ and ‘UA16+’ are also a guideline for viewers and not a compulsion for theatre owners to keep a check on the age, the source shared.
Another important provision of this bill is that certification for the same film can be different for theatres and different for TV. This means if a film is rated under a specific category for theatre, it may be given a more linear or stricter rating for TV.
Talking about the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “India is known as a country of storytellers which shows our rich culture, heritage, legacy and diversity. In the next three years, our film industry will grow to 100 billion dollars, providing employment to lakhs of people. Keeping the needs of the changing time, we have brought this bill to fight piracy and to further promote the film industry. These amendments will comprehensively curb the menace of ‘piracy’ causing losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.”
Ashwin Varde, film producer, said, “On behalf of the film fraternity, I thank the government for taking this futuristic approach. This was recommended by sections of the entertainment industry for a long time. The most important part of this act will be the curb on piracy because of the stringent laws that have been introduced, which were a menace for the industry. The age certifications will enable a wider audience to view the content and that itself will benefit the industry in a lot of ways.”
Luv Films also posted on Twitter: “We welcome the passing of the Cinematography Bill 2023. We are thankful to the Government of India for making a stricter law against piracy and securing the rights of the Indian film fraternity.”
Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said in a tweet, “This was a long pending recommendation of the film industry to fight against piracy. This illegal system was jeopardising the filmmakers, producers and their revenues heavily. Much thanks to Shri Anurag Thakur and Shri Narendra Modi for taking this concrete step, which should have been taken long ago.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Festive times to bring double-digit ad growth for Tamil Nadu: Experts
With a high consumer number, Tamil Nadu is a go-to market for advertisers. Experts discuss the reason for growth for the second half of the year in the state
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 1, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
Ahead of the festival-filled second half, experts are optimistic about Tamil Nadu's advertising outcome. A higher move on digital, continued strength in television as a medium in the region and startups looking at the state for higher consumer interest will be the driving factors for H2 2023, say experts.
Tina Garg, CEO and Chief Creative Storyteller of Pink Lemonade says that despite the effects of the U.S. recession on some industries, she is hopeful that the digital ad industry in TN will grow by at least 10-20% in H2 if not more. Sharing similar thoughts, Nigel Mathew, Executive Director of Disha Communication said that a CAGR of around 10% for the second half might be a reasonable estimate for the growth of advertising in the southern state.
As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation’s recent surveys, Tamil Nadu’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 24.85 trillion (US$ 320.27 billion). TAM data shows how TV ad ex indexed growth volumes have shown resilience in the month of May in Tamil Nadu, while print and radio have struggled to get their volumes back up to the same level as in January.
“Considering the historical growth rate and the recovery trends from the pandemic, we can expect a steady growth rate for the Tamil Nadu ad market in the second half. The driving force behind this growth could be the continuous popularity of television as the primary entertainment medium, reaching over 95% of the population in South India. The rise in digital platforms, which is recording a 30% growth, could also contribute to the expansion. Additionally, the increase in advertising spends on digital indicates a shift towards digital advertising, presenting new opportunities for the ad market,” Mathew opines.
From a brand perspective, Mark Titus, Assistant Vice President (Marketing), Nippon Paint India (Decorative division) believes that as the year progresses, there will be an increase in consumer spending as the festive season commences. “Utilizing personalized messages and custom promotions can have a long-lasting effect on consumers, proving to be more successful than brands that solely focus on discounts and promotions. Furthermore, the evolving advertising landscape is placing greater importance on digital media and below-the-line (BTL) advertising to enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, experiential marketing, events and activations are being employed to craft immersive brand experiences and foster consumer participation.
The positive consumer sentiment prevailing in this market (Tamil Nadu) has been a key driver of the brand growth, prompting us to further expand our investment in this sector. Our marketing approaches prioritize smart spending and precise targeting, ensuring maximum impact and returns on our investments, Moreover, we eagerly look forward to embracing new media opportunities and emerging advertising platforms, as we have always done, to effectively reach the right audience at the right time.”
Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers of Amarendra Vummidi, believes that since the second half of the year is filled with festivals, jewellery buying is bound to happen, thus pushing the brand toward more campaigns and higher consumer engagement.
“We have a well-defined path for each of our processes and the same applies to ad spending as well. As is the case every year, we will strike a balance between the traditional way of advertising and digital advertising. For the remaining part of the year, we have planned many user engagement activities through social media posts and events. After the Sengol made by VBJ was placed in the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, our brand has gained more prominence not just in India but worldwide.”
Speaking about what she believes is the reason for Tamil Nadu’s success in the second half, Garg says “I believe traditional industries have started to see the potential of digital too - to counter recession effects, there will be a foray into digital and an effort to grow markets and garner audiences from beyond TN too. Startups like Meesho and Freshworks have proven that already in the past.
Then again some of the biggest groups like Sriram and others are based out of TN and tier 2 hubs like Salem, Trichy, Coimbatore etc. are home to multiple healthcare, automobiles, agri brands that are looking to launch their D2C brands which would need a significant digital boost.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube