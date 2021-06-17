Republic goes international with R. GLOBAL

The network has announced an aggressive digital expansion blueprint that involves hiring 100 digital professionals, in the tech, product and content space

Republic Media Network has announced its expansion across the digital & broadcast space for the audience in India and abroad. With R. GLOBAL, the network has laid out a clear roadmap to be India’s Digital Tech Broadcast Media Powerhouse.

Simultaneously, going LIVE with its #RepublicIsTheNews brand campaign, R. has focused on how Republic changed the news and has become India’s greatest news brand through a series of stories that have created an on-ground impact.

As part of its public announcements, R. Digital announced a 600% digital growth and increase in traffic. With an aggressive digital expansion blueprint that involves hiring 100 digital professionals, in the tech, product and content space,

The network has also announced its increase in international footprint by setting up a formidable global reporter-base. R.GLOBAL will be the first step in taking Indian media to the global market, at the scale envisioned. Republic announced Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is personally committed to expanding Indian media in the global market, and R. GLOBAL is the first step in that direction.

Detailing its plans of R. GLOBAL, Republic divulged that India’s largest news network is expanding its international base with over 120 journalists from across the globe to deliver world-class content & investigations to its viewers. From Wuhan to Tel-Aviv to Dominica, R. has already been leading international coverage and unearthing the biggest stories with its global investigation teams on the ground. With the rollout of R. GLOBAL, Republic is set to take its coverage to the next level.

