Asianet's Rajeev Chandrasekhar sworn in as Minister of State with Independent Charge

Asianet owner and third-time Member of Parliament from Karnataka, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekar has been sworn in as Minister of State with Independent Charge.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes oath as Union Minister of State.#CabinetExpansion | #Govt4Growth pic.twitter.com/JMuNnz6deX — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 7, 2021

Took Oath as Minister of State in PM @narendramodi ji's team tdy.



Over last 15 yrs I hv served as a MP n tdy I was givn the privilege n honor to serve as MoS.



Thank you all for ur support. Will work hard to realize PMs vision of#DigitalIndia #SkillIndia #NewIndia???? pic.twitter.com/XZIWYxfSuc — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ?? (@rajeev_mp) July 7, 2021

Chandrashekar has served on various parliamentary standing committees and is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, Member of Public Accounts Committee (PAC). He is also a part of the Joint Committee on Data Protection Bill, 2019, a member of the Consultative Committee on MoE and IT, Ministry of Communications and a member of the Indian Council for World Affairs.

He was an independent member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Karnataka, from where he was re-elected for the third term in 2018. He is also the party's national spokesperson and vice chairman of the Kerala wing of the NDA. An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Chandrasekhar founded BPL mobile and was among the pioneer investors in the Indian Telecom sector.

In July 2005 he sold his 64% stake in BPL Communications to the Essar Group for $1.1 billion. Chandrasekhar is the founder and Advisor to the Board of Jupiter Capital Pvt. Ltd, which owns 89.52 % stake in Asianet News Network Private Limited.

