‘Govt in the process of appointing Data Protection Board members’
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the govt will notify the board as soon as the selection process is over
The government is in the process of selecting the members of the Data Protection Board (DPB) and will notify the board soon, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reportedly said.
According to a report, the ministry is currently working on the criteria to select the chairperson and the members of the board and will notify it as soon as the process is over.
“Consultations with all relevant stakeholders will be held shortly. Wherever required, opinions of appropriate experts and stakeholders will also be taken,” Chandrasekhar
was quoted as saying.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, 2023, became law earlier this month.
The Bill was introduced in the Parliament on August 3 and passed by both houses by August 9.
'Vague and unclear!', finfluencers on ASCI's SEBI mandate
Industry players and influencers react to ASCI's new rule that says finfluencers should offer investment-related advice only after registering with SEBI
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 18, 2023 9:15 AM | 6 min read
The finfluencer community has seen a meteoric rise in recent years, becoming one of the highest-paying sectors. Inevitably, many frauds and malpractice have also become commonplace with the success.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also advised social media users to be cautious and aware of who they are being influenced by. "Social influencers, finfluencers are all out there but a very strong sense of caution is required in each one of us to make sure we do double checking, counter-checking and don't go as a flock into something because somebody else is gone."
While the Union minister asked investors to do their due diligence, she said people need to remember that it is their “hard-earned money” and not just follow influencers blindly.
The government has now enlisted ASCI's (Advertising Standards Council of India) help to bring some kind of regulation in this highly unorganised sector.
The growing trend of financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, doling out half-baked financial advice, and risking the hard-earned money of their followers is the latest thorn in the government's side. SEBI had taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order.
In light of these updates, ASCI in its new guidelines has said finfluencers operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, hold a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Disclaimer requirements for health and finance influencers
*The influencer must disclose their qualifications and registration/certification details prominently in all types of promotional material:
*Superimposed on the visuals prominently and upfront, or mentioned as the opening remark in videos
*For blogs or any text-based posts, they should be stated upfront before the consumer has to read the post
*In the case of podcasts or a purely audio medium, they should be called out at the beginning of the advertising content
It may be noted that on August 11, 2023, the Department of Consumer Affairs also extended its influencer guidelines to mandate additional disclosures while endorsing health and wellness products and services. Influencers found to be in violation of the guidelines could face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act (2019).
Finfluencers react
We reached out to some influencers as well as agencies that handle them exclusively to understand what they have to say on this.
Ankur Warikoo, Entrepreneur at WebVeda, Content creator at wariCrew
It is certainly something that is needed and it should have been done earlier, anyone giving financial advice which is which stock to buy, what mutual fund to buy or anything like that has to come with expertise and qualifications. I don’t think it solves the problem though, it fact may aggravate the problem because, if somebody does have a license, it shouldn’t become a license to kill, now that he/she is legitimized. For example, if there is somebody who is a bad actor and is registered at SEBI, how does that mean that they are giving good advice, and if they do give ‘bad advice’ what are the repercussions? It makes it harder for people to be able to give advice but it doesn’t still prevent somebody to give bad advice and that is where my fallacy with this approach is. It is one step at a time, without covering the final intent and the final intent is to prevent bad actors from giving advice.
Kunwar Raj, Finfluencer and Founder- Unfinance
ASCI's new rules are straightforward: if you're a financial influencer and want to offer investment advice, you need to be registered with SEBI. This is a good move. It will make sure that only qualified people give advice. This will protect consumers and make sure they get advice that is safe and trustworthy. It's important that we, as influencers, follow these rules.
However, there is a need for clearer guidelines. The rules should be precise and well-defined, so that there are no grey areas that can be exploited or manipulated. Clear rules will make it easier for influencers to understand and follow them, and will help protect consumers from misleading advice. We need transparency and accountability in this space, and that can only come with clear and strict rules. Let's work together to ensure that the digital landscape is safe and trustworthy for everyone.
Aditya Goela, CFA - Co-founder of Goela School of Finance
This is a much-awaited rule that will be beneficial for end users. I just wish that the implementation of the above should be done in the right manner. Yes, there will be a slight inconvenience to the influencers, but at the same time, it's good for the long-term influencer industry as this will instil more confidence in influencers. The next step for the influencers should be to apply to be a registered advisor under SEBI. For experienced investors/traders, the certification is not all that hard to attain.
Vijay Nihalchandani, Finance Content Creator
It's not a surprising action. I believe it's been in the works for a while and conversations have been floating about such regulations being activated. I suppose the next step would be to gain more clarity on certain details of the regulation because they are very open-ended and understand how finance content creators can adopt them.
Ayush Shukla, Founder of Finnet Media
I think the guidelines are unfair plainly because there was no dialogue with the creators and the finance community. The whole thing is very vague and unclear, on what basis was this regulation made and who was consulted?
It's not clear about what certifications validate sharing what kind of financial information. It's an open-ended guideline. We understand the intent to protect the consumers but not at the cost of people who are building the creator economy. It's like pulling back the industry by 10 years. A disappointing news to hear and we hope that the ASCI reviews these guidelines and shares tangible data validating it.
Will social media search pip search engines?
While Instagram, Thread, X and Snapchat are strengthening their Search Ad feature, some industry experts say commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms
By Kanchan Srivastava | Aug 18, 2023 8:45 AM | 4 min read
"Search” has emerged as a new battleground for Social Media firms amid slump in ad demand. Leading players like Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Threads have begun honing their search algorithms through the utilization of AI.
A recent study by Hubspot has unveiled a compelling trend: 24% of consumers aged 18 to 54 opt to explore brands via social media platforms rather than conventional search engines. Among the Gen Z demographic, this proportion surges to an impressive 36%.
X (formerly Twitter) has announced that it is delving into semantic search techniques to elevate its search functionality. Rival Meta is set to introduce the concept of 'Search' to Threads, following its prior launches of 'Search Ads' and 'Reminder Ads' on Instagram.
Snapchat is poised to integrate sponsored links into its My AI chatbot, while Reddit is gearing up to launch its own rendition of Search ads.
The sudden rise in social search holds the potential to impact Google Search in the long run, industry leaders believe.
Google has been the market leader in online advertising for well over a decade and commands nearly 1⁄3 share of digital ad spending globally. Search and other ads constitute over 80 percent of Google’s advertising revenue.
Emerging space
While social search ad spends aren’t substantial at present, experts believe the momentum will grow, especially since users’ consumption of social media and the opportunities presented to local businesses by new social media search functionalities both have changed significantly over the past couple of years.
“Commerce search will be keenly fought between the social platforms, search engines and retail media sites. Each platform will have a specific role, social platforms at an early stage to generate interest, search engines for evaluation and information search and finally retail media for lower funnel, cost comparison and ease of business,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.
Gupta noted, “Hyper-local searches for restaurants, entertainment shows and venues, etc will move towards the social platforms, while searches related to education and work will remain with the search platforms.”
In India, digital is the fastest-growing segment though TV, print and OOH continue to be relevant. New internet users will primarily be mobile users who will interact with digital, video and social media among others, shares Ashish Bhasin, Founder of The Bhasin Consulting.
“Despite incorporating AI features, Google and Meta are likely to lose their duopoly soon. Going forward 3-4 players such as Amazon, Google and Meta will command the digital ad market in the country. However, AI driven-Social media search is still evolving. We are not sure how it will unfold over a period of time,” Bhasin noted.
Sharing what may not work, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest Brand Solutions, a Rediffusion Group company, said while Google search is intent-driven, social media search can’t offer such desired results for brands.
“Users go on social media to consume content, which may be their hobby. They are not going to check social media apps before going for dinner or buying anything. Hence, Search spends will unlikely to shift from Google to Instagram or X anytime soon.”
As for Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E, "As Instagram, Thread, X, and Snapchat bolster their Search Ad features, a dynamic shift in digital advertising unfolds. While Google's supremacy stands strong, these platforms are carving niches with precise audience targeting. The evolving competition sparks a healthy race for innovation, enhancing user experiences. Google's worry might be less about immediate threat and more about staying agile in an evolving landscape. This metamorphosis ultimately ushers in a new era of ad personalization and engagement, benefitting both advertisers and the diverse digital populace."
Why social search?
Last July, Google’s senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan created a sensation when he said that 40 per cent of the youth turned to TikTok or Instagram when looking for a place to dine instead of Google Maps.
“In our studies, almost 40% of young people don’t go to Google Maps or Search when they’re looking for a place for lunch. They go to TikTok or Instagram… These users don’t tend to type in keywords but rather look to discover content in new, more immersive ways.” His admission came much before the launch of ChatGPT later in 2022.
Young people turn to social platforms because they seek content from other humans rather than a publication or website. They search for tutorials on make-up techniques or healthy cooking or fitness. Social media helps them to get direct feedback on services and products, said an Indian ad executive.
Sociowash wins Quantum Consumer Solutions' digital duties
The account will be handled by the agency’s Delhi headquarters
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has been awarded the digital duties for Quantum Consumer Solutions, a global insight, strategy and innovation consultancy. The agency will be responsible for elevating Quantum’s online presence and enhancing brand awareness through creative campaigns. Under this partnership, Sociowash will be working with the brand to provide social, SEO, and performance marketing solutions.
Sociowash will help the brand in navigating the dynamic digital landscape to effectively connect with its audience and achieve its marketing objectives.
Commenting on the partnership Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of Sociowash said, “Quantum stands as a highly esteemed global consultancy, catering to an impressive roster of top-tier clients. We are thrilled to join forces with such a reputed organisation. Their distinguished track record of delivering world-class solutions across a wide gamut of industries and sectors, with a keen emphasis on human understanding, makes partnering with them an exciting prospect.”
Quantum Group Managing Director, Rinita Singh shared her thoughts on the partnership stating “This partnership marks an exciting chapter in our company’s journey. We look forward to co-creating exciting and effective campaigns that will leave a lasting impact on our audience and reinforce Quantum’s position as a leader in the industry.”
QDML rebrands itself as Quint Digital Ltd, revenues up over 15%
The company has also entered into a joint venture to foray into the area of Artificial Intelligence
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Quint Digital Media Limited (QDML) has rebranded itself as a pure-play digital company — to be renamed Quint Digital Limited, in order to resonate better with the vision, strategy, and digital focus of the Group. In line with the digital vision, the company has entered into a joint venture to foray into the area of Artificial Intelligence.
The Group has entered into an MoU with AMG Media to divest the remaining 51% stake in Quintillion Business Media Limited. The transaction with AMG Media is restricted only to Quintillion Business Media Limited and does not involve any transaction with QDML, that is, there is no investment in The Quint or Quintype (owned by QDML) by AMG Media.
The company approved raising up to Rs 250 crore through a QIP — fund will be deployed on the inorganic growth strategy of the digital and media tech operations of the group.
The Quint’s standalone revenues for Q1 FY24 has grown by 23% to Rs 13.20 crore as compared to Q1 FY23 revenues of Rs 10.72 crore.
InMobi acquires consent management platform Quantcast Choice
This will help publishers align with the global privacy regulations
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
InMobi has announced the acquisition of Quantcast Choice, a consent management platform (CMP) designed to help publishers seamlessly align with the rapidly changing global privacy regulations. This strategic acquisition reinforces InMobi's commitment to bolstering its privacy management platform for mobile app and web publishers, empowering them to navigate the dynamic and intricate privacy landscape.
As privacy regulations like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) evolved, CMPs have become critical for publishers to ensure compliance and maintain ad revenue. The lack of a proven CMP often results in lost opportunities for publishers, as many of the leading demand partners require the use of a CMP that supports the latest privacy standards maintained by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).
Quantcast Choice supports more than 500 Google-Certified, 800 IAB-approved vendors, and non-certified vendors specific to publishers’ needs. This inclusive approach helps publishers increase monetization, higher fill rates, and sometimes up to a 35% boost in eCPMs in certain regions. As part of the acquisition, InMobi will uphold the platform's free availability for existing customers and remains committed to extending this promise to both existing and new customers.
“InMobi has always been at the forefront of building solutions that help brands and publishers alike navigate the complex global privacy landscape. This acquisition allows us to bring the power of a proven world-class CMP into the in-app ecosystem where the challenges remain enormous and unresolved," says Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi Advertising. “Quantcast Choice is a gold standard for thousands of Web publishers; we are excited to build and extend its benefits to the 40,000 mobile apps that currently work with InMobi.”
“Quantcast Choice was born of our commitment to protecting consumer privacy and we’re proud of helping so many businesses meet the needs of an evolving regulatory landscape,” says Peter Day, Chief Technology Officer, Quantcast. “InMobi understands the needs of publishers and we’re delighted that this market-leading CMP will continue to be available as a free solution. We remain committed to our customers and have formed a close partnership with InMobi to ensure a seamless transition.”
JioCinema to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest ’23
The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Viacom18 has announced the acquisition of exclusive digital rights to live-stream World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 on JioCinema. From August 19 to 27, the world’s best athletes will come together in Budapest aiming for the ultimate glory.
The Indian contingent will include 28 athletes with Olympic champion and 2022 World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra being the focal point. On the back of winning a silver at the Asian Athletics Championships, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be one to watch out for.
Out of the 28 athletes, 15 will be competing at the Worlds for the first time ever. At 19, former World U20 Athletics Championships silver medallist Shaili Singh is the youngest member of the contingent.
“Securing the rights of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 is a testament to our commitment to offering top-tier global sporting properties to our viewers on their preferred platform with no barriers to access,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “We are excited to offer fans a compelling presentation that includes exclusive peeks into the journey of India’s best athletes to the Championships alongside the drama and thrill of live action.”
Data Protection Law: Time to revisit ad strategies?
Industry experts say the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, at least in the short term
By Shantanu David | Aug 16, 2023 8:26 AM | 5 min read
Out of the four new bills signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu on August 12, none has garnered more scrutiny and commentary than the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, now a supposedly tough act that all digital players in the country have to follow.
While the law is stated to safeguard the interests (literally and figuratively) of the ‘digital nagrik’, as defined by the central government, as they navigate the digital ecosystem and its many layers, walled gardens and the great outside, it also means the introduction of a raft of rights and duties for so called ‘Data Fiduciaries’ (persons, companies and government entities who process data), ‘Data Principals’ (the person to whom the data relates), and financial penalties for breach of rights, duties and obligations.
Given that the entire digital advertising ecosystem depends on consumer data, exchange4media asked industry experts how this will impact publishers, local and international advertisers, and of course, media exchanges
What It Means
Vivek Das, CEO, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), observes that India’s Data Protection Bill has defined the role of Data Fiduciaries who will be responsible for ensuring 100% compliance and also raising complaints to the Data Protection Board in case of violation.
“The key point to note here is that while there is no provision of ‘right to be forgotten’, there is a clear requirement for deletion of data once the purpose has been met. However, in case of large-scale and long-term data users like social media platforms, this is a loophole as they can continue to store the data in perpetuity especially because the consumer doesn’t have the right to be forgotten,” he says.
This will especially be true for local platforms whose business is entirely in India. However, global platforms have to also comply with GDPR (the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, the gold standard of data regulation) which requires them to provide users with a mechanism to ask for deletion of their data completely.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, believes the bill could also necessitate a re-evaluation of targeted advertising strategies due to potential restrictions on data processing for profiling and targeting. “Advertisers must align their initiatives with the bill's provisions to ensure responsible data handling, customer trust, and privacy-centric branding. While data management is facilitated through consent and compliance measures, challenges may arise around AI-generated content and potential fraudulent activities,” adds Kothari.
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that many countries already had similar bills in place, meaning it shouldn't be challenging for Indian companies or those operating in the Indian market to navigate through this and implement the best practices that are already established.
“The responsibility lies with both - the entity collecting the data and the entity using the data in any capacity. A simple yet crucial keyword to ensure the safety of all parties is consent. Most reputable media exchanges already have data privacy measures in place, while those that do not will now need to appoint data security personnel or establish a dedicated department/team for compliance,” he notes.
Das says the law should also be able to address the failure of the DND regulation that was brought in to control the menace of unsolicited telemarketing activities. “However, it all depends on proper enforcement of the regulation which is a fundamental challenge in India across the law enforcement system,” he says.
As far as the global/international publishers and media exchanges are concerned, it should not be too difficult for them to become compliant. The same cannot be said for local publishers (or local brands for that matter).
Das says “In that sense, the bill forces compliance thus making them ready for global markets. The responsibility and accountability are greater for media exchanges, which in essence are data fiduciaries. In the short term, it will increase both Capex and Opex as they will need to invest in appropriate data management systems, and also refresh user consent periodically.”
Advertisers will also need to adopt a set of stringent practices that demands checks and balances from publishers and exchanges so that they buy audiences without the fear of being persecuted under the law.
Deep Impact
Das says the heaviest impact of the law will be on the publishers and exchanges, “at least in the short term as stated earlier. Despite increase in costs, they will not be able to pass the entire increment to advertisers especially in the current media market conditions. While it is great from the lens of ethical use of data, it will have a severe downside for smaller local publishers.”
“Marketers would likely need to obtain explicit and informed consent from individuals for data processing, enhancing transparency and understanding of data usage. Additionally, if provisions for cross-border data transfers are included, compliance with specific requirements might affect international partnerships and data storage practices,” observes Kothari.
As for advertisers, according to Anand, heavily impacted sectors will be the likes of telecom, banking, insurance, payment gateways, and e-commerce websites, which handle substantial amounts of personal data daily.
“They will now have to verify the presence of consent for all collected first-party data. If not obtained, they must initiate this process to ensure protection against data misuse,” he says, adding, “Data localization will play a pivotal role, leading to an increased demand for local data centre service providers such as Sify Technologies, Tata Communications, AdaniConneX, and others.”
Kothari adds collaborative efforts are vital for successful navigation of the bill's complexities, saying, “Ultimately, investing in data fortification is crucial for safeguarding privacy and fostering innovation in India's evolving digital landscape.”
