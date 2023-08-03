Data Protection Board can advise govt to take down content as per new bill: Report
The clause to ensure content takedown has been an addendum, and is touted to impact the internet and social media platforms
The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 may reportedly give advisory powers to Data Protection Board. The Board can recommend to the government to either have content pulled down or granted intermediary access blocked in the public interest, said a news report.
This is especially the case if the board notices two or more cases of rule breaches by a platform.
The latest version of the Bill, says the report, has seemingly accommodated industry feedback, but the clause to ensure content takedown has been an addendum, and is touted to impact the internet and social media platforms. The Bill is scheduled to be introduced on Thursday.
The provision to block access to content has been introduced to empower the government to check violations of the Bill, according to the report.
The news report quoted a government official who stated that the clause will be used sparingly and that it has been introduced to keep the citizens' data safe since mere penalties won't solve the problem.
Govt to introduce Data Bill in LS tomorrow
The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:55 AM | 1 min read
The government will introduce the 'Digital Personal Data Protection Bill' (DPDP) on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, said a media report quoting an official notification.
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw will introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha, according to the report.
This is the second time that the government is attempting to launch the bill. The earlier version of the privacy bill was withdrawn last year in August. The Union Cabinet approved the DPDP bill recently. It will allow voluntary disclosures of data breaches by companies and facilitate dispute resolution.
The bill will also allow companies to export data to countries except those prohibited by the government.
The Script Room launches new social media service 'Reels Room'
Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:47 PM | 3 min read
Founded by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) four years ago, The Script Room, an independently owned, bespoke audio-visual creative agency that has its offices in Bangalore and Bombay announced its new offering, Reels Room.
Having created and produced engaging content across both long and short formats, this new business unit, aptly titled Reels Room (hinting at InstaReels), will focus exclusively on creating work for the socially engaged consumer. Reels Room will offer its services in collaboration with Bad Donkey Small Wall, an independent creative & production company founded by Shiv Parameshwaran a celebrated creative director and ad film maker who’s famous for his work across Flipkart, Fastrack, Fanta, Ather, etc.
Shiv said, “It's exciting to see the potential of exploring films in the vertical dimension, especially with the growing mobile-first audience. Watching horizontal videos on locked phone orientations remains a struggle, while vertical videos boast higher watch completion rates. Therefore, we felt there is a need to get brands excited about thinking and shooting for vertical screens rather than adapting the horizontal videos. After months of catch ups and jam sessions, I couldn't be happier to see this venture taking off, unlocking a new realm of creativity and connection””.
Reels Room will be headed by Ahsan Khan, founding member of The Script Room and a creator himself. Ahsan feels that “While we have been creating popular and engaging work for some of India’s top brands across television and digital, we believe that there’s a big opportunity for us to do the same solely for social. The scope to create hi-impact audio-visual work is quite large and substantial.”
“Shiv is one of the best creative minds in the industry and a new age film maker with an eclectic range of work. We have been collaborating on various projects and I’m super glad that we are finally launching Reels Room in partnership with him. Ahsan is a rare combination of creative & business. With over ten years of advertising experience and being Associate Director with Anupam Mishra & Sonam Nair, he’s like super-suited for this new venture. Between Ahsan, Namrata, Alex, Ariana and a powerhouse talent like Shiv, we’re looking forward to putting out some good stuff very soon”, Rajesh Ramaswamy strongly believes.
Ayyappan Raj said, “While The Script Room managed to find its play in the market, Reels Room is an idea that has come from the market. Any decent social media executive will tell you the statistics of time-spent, engagement and so on. Beyond the strengths of the medium, there is a big opportunity in the social space to create high quality audio-visual content (outside of influencer advertising) that reflects the company’s stature and build a distinctive voice for the brand. And of course, Reels Room will benefit from all the learnings that we have had, in terms of cultural insights and the craft of storytelling.”
FanCode secures exclusive streaming rights for Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023
The platform previously live-streamed other hockey events like the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 4:27 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will exclusively livestream the upcoming Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The men's field hockey tournament will take place in Chennai from 3rd to 12th August 2023 and feature the top six Asian teams vying for the title. India, Pakistan, China, Korea, Japan and Malaysia are the six teams competing.
Korea and Japan will start off the tournament, with India scheduled to play China in the evening game on the same day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash on August 9. Matches are slated to start at 4:00 PM, 6:15 PM and 8:30 PM.
Hockey fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, OTT Play and www.fancode.com.
This will be the seventh edition of the event organized by the Asian Hockey Federation and serve as a warm up before the highly anticipated Asian Games.
The Indian squad will be led by Harmanpreet Singh and include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Mandeep Singh, Pawan, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Jarmanpreet Singh.
This will further strengthen FanCode's hockey portfolio after it recently livestreamed the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, Hockey Nations Cup. Other major tournaments streamed include Hockey India Junior Men and Women’s national championships, Senior Women’s national championship as well as the sub-junior men and women’s national championship.
Parul Menghani quits Pocket Aces as Head of Marketing Communications & New Initiatives
She has previously served stints at ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 6:53 PM | 1 min read
Parul Menghani has stepped down as the Head of Marketing communications and new initiatives at Pocket Aces.
Sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Menghani, who joined Pocket Aces in October 2022 was responsible for leading its overall brand building and communications and driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce.
Menghani has a vast experience and network across the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. She has close to two decades of experience across global organisations and start-ups. Her experiences and valuable industry relationships include leadership roles across organisations such as ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.
DENTSU CREATIVE India wins SM mandate for Dailyhunt's Xpresso
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:31 AM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has won the Social Media Management mandate for Dailyhunt's new short-form news feed - Xpresso. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE India will be responsible for crafting engaging and impactful digital communications for Xpresso. This includes managing social media platforms, creating captivating digital designs, and executing content marketing strategies for the brand.
“For the record, Xpresso - a feature within Dailyhunt’s app, helps deliver short-form news, updates, and trends to users in an immersive format. It caters to the ever-evolving content preferences of its users, particularly the dynamic and tech-savvy younger demographic where they can enjoy a visual news experience on the app with images, videos and more while staying up to date on all the latest developments,” read a press release.
Speaking on the partnership, Bhagyashree Saini, Director – Marketing, VerSe Innovation said, “We are thrilled to partner with DENTSU CREATIVE India to further strengthen the digital presence of Xpresso, Dailyhunt's captivating short-form news feed. By leveraging their expertise, we aim to elevate Xpresso's social media presence and provide an engaging experience for our users. As today's young demographic becomes increasingly driven and passionate about news consumption, this collaboration will enable us to effectively connect with our audience through captivating digital designs and impactful social media content, enabling them to stay informed and entertained at the same time. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DENTSU CREATIVE India.”
Sahil Shah, President – Digital Experience, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “Xpresso is quick, snackable & immersive, and above all, it’s made for today's modern consumers. And that's exactly how we want our marketing efforts to be. We are truly excited about how our ideas can seamlessly blend with the app's overall thematic and I look forward for us to scaling the app marketing endeavours through fast and impactful campaigns. Also, welcoming Xpresso to our DC universe is a great validation for us, as it showcases the trust such new-age brands like Xpresso are putting in DENTSU CREATIVE. We are thrilled to take this journey forward and make magic happen.”
Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “We are delighted to partner with Dailyhunt’s Xpresso to establish its digital presence. Creating content for a content platform that makes News Easy, Visual & Fun is a challenging task, and we look forward to creating exciting work that builds the brand and business.”
EPIC ON forays into originals
The OTT platform will launch its first six shows soon
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
EPIC ON, the OTT platform from IN10 Media Network, has announced its slate of original series. The originals promise to take viewers on an impressive journey through compelling narratives, unforgettable characters, and high-quality production values.
Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, “EPIC ON originals mark a significant milestone for the platform as we aim to strategically build new partnerships and engage diverse audiences, adapting to their evolving preferences. The IPs strengthen our long-term commitment to developing content, which is demographic and platform agnostic, to cater to different markets. The team is excited to produce a plethora of binge-worthy content catering to viewers’ varied palette.”
By creating compelling original shows, the platform aims to expand its horizon and connect with a broader spectrum of viewers. “We are delighted to unveil our first six original series to the world,” said Sourjya Mohanty, COO of EPIC ON, and added, “We have diligently assembled a remarkable ensemble of actors, creators, and writers who share our dedication to the art of storytelling.”
EPIC ON's original shows will span various genres. From gripping dramas to edge-of-your-seat thrillers, the content lineup promises to captivate and entertain viewers of all ages.
Now, Disney+ Hotstar mulling limit on password sharing: Reports
The streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users, a news agency has reported
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar may be next in enforcing a restriction on device log-ins. According to Reuters, the streaming platform is considering allowing only four devices per subscription for its premium users.
At present, a Disney+ Hotstar user can be logged in on 10 devices with the same subscription ID.
As per reports, the capping process is being tested internally before being rolled out later this year.
Last week, Netflix ended password sharing in India and other markets like Kenya, Indonesia and Croatia after testing it out in countries like the US and Canada.
