Pradeep Sarkar: The Midas touch and a heart of gold
Guest Column: Arijit Ray, the CEO & Founder of The Unlock Company pens down a memoir for filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar
Sant Tulsidas’ famous couplet says … ‘jab tu aye jagat mein, log hanse, tu roye. Jagat mein kaam aise karo ki jagat se jane ka samay, log roye aur tu hanse.” (When you came into this world, people laugh and you cry. But while you are here, you should do such work that when it is time to leave the world, everyone cries and you laugh.
The last journey of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was fondly called Dada, from this world to the crematorium was testimony to the kind of life he lived, the kind of lives he has touched and what he meant to his colleagues, associates and family. The outpouring of grief, messages and the presence of ex-colleagues, colleagues, technicians, photographers, actors, models, camera men, bollywood stars, people who he was associated with, in large numbers, was an indication of the kind of impact he had on people.
Dada was someone with whom everyone build a relationship not only at a professional level but also at a personal level.
His craft, his work ethics, creative sensibilities brought to the industry a new style of
Story-telling. Anyone who worked with him by default imbibed a little bit of his genius. The best part was that he was so liberal and magnanimous in sharing what he knew best, he never held back.
Editors learnt from him his individualistic free flowing editing style, his cuts his dissolves, cameramen imbibed a bit of the acute sensitivities he brought to the table, choreographers learnt his sense of rhythm, production people learnt detailing, set designers learnt from his profound sense of aesthetics, the list is endless.
He put so much of himself into each project that each ad or each section of a film, could deliver a practical playbook of the various aspects of film making. Apocalypso Filmworks was the learning ground for many. Many learnt, found their own calling and built their own ventures. But Dada never held back. He spotted talent, groomed them, and gave them all he had.
So much was the respect his colleagues and past team members had for him that they would be at his door at short notice whenever he would call them. It just needed one call. The remarkable thing one noticed that, there were countless people with whom he a built a relationship that transcended the level of transactions. So, many times he would call people who worked with him earlier on projects and more often than not they would be keen to help him get the work done without even talking money or fee.
His relationship with clients over the years was developed on the back of this one simple thing. Trust. Clients would swear by his sincerity and dedication. They were convinced that nothing would come from Pradeep Sarkar that was not good for the brand and the business. He was even willing to sacrifice a creative urge at the cost of what is right for the brand. The Client and the creative agency were often astounded at how much of himself he would pour into each project.
He placed his work above everything. If there was anyone who followed the dictum “Work is Worship’ to the core, it was Dada. He gave it all, at the altar of his own health.
He pushed through difficult health issues but never compromised on what was needed to deliver a good film. Till the very end, he travelled to outstation locations, followed punishing shoot schedules only to deliver to his personal exacting standards.
In his personal life too, he gave it all. Whoever needed help with whatever resources, whenever, he was there. He supported his family, his colleagues, past and present. A heart and fist that was open. Money and help flowed from him to others, freely, always.
Pradeep Sarkar was no ordinary creative person. He was the genius with the Midas touch. Whatever he touched he brought in a refreshingly different perspective through his nuanced storytelling, capturing the myriad textures of human emotions. That is why the work he did for Euphoria Dhoom Pichak Dhum, Mairi, the music video Ab Ke Savan (Shobha Mudgal) or the refreshingly effervescent Parineeta, or The Pappu Pass Ho Gaya commercials, or the Coke, Kurkure ads got etched forever in the collective consciousness of the audience.
It was a play of emotions that was almost transported from another world. The world of Pradeep Sarkar.
Dada was the industry’s darling. He loved all and the Industry loved him back. He flashed his creative brilliance through his work while his heart of gold flashed in its own luminosity. Creative excellence and Human excellence all rolled into one personality.
Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti
My observations as a Family member, ( he was married to my sister), as an admirer of his work, I got into advertising because of him, as part of a creative agency while working with his Production House and as a Producer at Apocalypso Filmworks for a brief period, where I worked closely with him on projects.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik's death is a big loss to journalism: Alok Mehta
Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of Dr Vaidik whose contributions to Hindi journalism are unmatched
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 3:34 PM | 1 min read
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik, a well-known political analyst and freelance columnist, passed away at the age of 78. Dr Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha."
Padma Shri Alok Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of the veteran journalist: "It is very sad to hear about the sudden death of Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik. He was a great journalist and a great writer on national and international affairs. Above all, he was a very kind person who upheld human values and deeply believed in our social values as a country.
He has contributed to Hindi Journalism in a big way and was the President of the Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan. Despite being entrenched in Hindi, he had no bias for the English Language, and he wrote a book too in English. He has given lectures across continents and had a personal relationship with almost all of our prime ministers despite being a socialist at heart. His death is a big loss to journalism."
Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik no more
The political analyst was the Founder-Editor of PTI’s Hindi news agency Bhasha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik has passed away. He was 78.
He was a political analyst and freelance columnist. Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha".
He was earlier Editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.
Vaidik was currently Chairman of Bhartiya Bhasha Sammelan and the Council for Indian Foreign Policy.
His columns were published in over 200 newspapers.
While doing research on Afghan Foreign Policy, Vaidik enrolled into Columbia University. He has also studied at School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Institute of the Peoples of Asia, Moscow.
An expert on international affairs, Vaidik had rubbed shoulders with various world political leaders and thinkers.
Dr Praveer Sinha to be part of enba jury panel
Sinha is the CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited, India’s largest integrated power company, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. With a rich experience of nearly 36 years, Dr Sinha has expertise in Power Generation and Distribution sector in India.
Dr Sinha previously served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with the Delhi Government. He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also on various Industry bodies.
Dr Sinha is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from National Law University, Bangalore and has also completed his PhD. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada.
ENBA was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
Varanium Cloud to acquire shares from Fastway Transmissions
The acquisition will be worth Rs 2,683 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 6:25 PM | 1 min read
Varanium Cloud Ltd. will be acquiring up to 14,53,44,256 equity shares with a face of Rs 10 each from Fastway Transmissions Private Limited. The total purchase consideration will amount to Rs 2,683 crore.
As per the company, the consideration payable shall be discharged by way of consideration in cash, the company's statement said.
The acquisition will be subject to execution of the Share Purchase Agreement and other related definitive documents.
Devraj Sanyal elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia
He has also taken on the additional role of SVP, Strategy for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 10:11 AM | 1 min read
Devraj Sanyal has been elevated to Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia. Prior to this, Sanyal was the MD & CEO of Universal Music India and South Asia, based in Mumbai. He has also taken on the additional role of SVP strategy for The AMEA (Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa).
He has been associated with Universal Music India since 2011. Prior to that, he was Group CEO of Percept Sports & Entertainment, which includes music, events, television & intellectual properties, branded content & entertainment and talent management divisions. Sanyal also co-founded the prominent Asian electronic music festival, Sunburn, with Percept Ltd.
MLA Ashish Shelar on ENBA jury panel
Shelar is currently serving as the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai president
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Ashish Shelar, Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shelar is currently serving as the Bhartiya Janata Party Mumbai president. An active sports administrator, he has held several prestigious positions like Vice President of the Mumbai Cricket Association and Vice President of the Rajasthan Sports Club.
He has been the Mumbai Secretary for the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Internet growth declined in India in FY22: TRAI
The Internet subscriber base in FY22 stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021, says TRAI report
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 24, 2023 8:42 AM | 2 min read
India boasts of having the world's second-largest mobile phone market with more than a billion users. Yet, internet growth in the country appears to have declined over the past year.
According to the latest TRAI annual report, the internet subscriber base, as on 31st March 2022, stood at 824.8 million, compared to 825.3 million as on 31 March 2021.
This means nearly 0.5 million (5 lakh subscribers) have fallen off the internet between 2021-22, a year which was marked by covid-19 pandemic and lockdown resulting in massive job losses.
The degrowth was recorded in both broadband and narrowband segments. The narrowband decline was gradual throughout FY22. But in the case of broadband, March 22 quarter was particularly bad as the number of internet subscribers fell from 792 million to 788.2 million.
This degrowth is remarkable especially since India is gearing up to welcome 5G.
The overall telecom subscriber base registered a decrease of 34.27 million subscribers in this period; from 1201.20 million in FY21 to 1166.93 million in FY22, the TRAI report says.
The wireless subscriber base, people who access the internet via mobile phone, was 1142.09 million at the end of 31 March, 2022 in comparison to 1180.96 million a year ago, registering a decrease of 38.87 million subscribers during the financial year 2021-22.
Smartphones are the main gateway to go online - and this is where growth is flattening. India Smartphone Market Declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 Million Units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
