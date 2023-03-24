Adman & director Pradeep Sarkar no more

Writer, director, ad-filmmaker and founder of Apocalypso Filmsworks Pradeep Sarkar is no more. He was 68.

As per reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and was rushed to a hospital on Friday where he breathed his last.

Sarkar started his career as a creative supervisor at Tulika Advertising Agency and shifted to ad filmmaking after spending almost two decades in mainstream advertising.

In an interview to e4m in October 2021, Sarkar said he felt that the ‘woke culture’ has helped the advertising industry to grow but it has also harmed it by going way out of control.

Sarkar had worked on more than 3000 ad films, including iconic campaigns like Cadbury’s “Pappu Paas Ho Gaya”, Eveready’s “Give Me Red” and Catch Masala’s “Chinese Whisper”. He also did a series of ads for Aaj Tak that aimed at promoting credibility over sensationalism.

Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO FCB Group India, reacted to the news: “Shocked to learn about dada's demise. He was such a wonderful human being. When Munch signed on Rani Mukherji, dada made many of TVCs at that time. Had the good fortune of working with him very closely in that period. I really loved his cool, unflappable demeanour. Dada will be missed by the industry.”

Advertising legend Prahlad Kakkar remembered Sarkar, "He was film chief of an agency from Delhi, and he had started making films. What I liked about him was like us he trained a lot of young people under him and his legacy will always remain, even if he is no more, it doesn't matter. Because the people he trained will carry his name forward. Amit Sharma from Chrome Pictures who made 'Badhaai Ho' is one of his trainees. Like him he has trained many others, including Vidya Balan. He always celebrated talent and was very open about training people and setting them up and launching new faces or talent."

"Many of the advertising gurus must have done their first film with Pradeep Da. 'Dada' as we all called him always, also directed first ad film of my career. It was for Himsagar Thanda Tel. Almost two decades back. I was a kid in advertising, Dada was a veteran. But he never made me feel like one. He treated me like an equal. Always laughing, cracking jokes. And his smile was the sweetest. Always eager like a kid to make films, till I last worked with him recently. Will miss you Dada. You are and will always remain 'Dada' for all of us," said Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks India.

“Pradeep ‘dada’ has been a great inspiration to me and to the industry. I think a lot of us who have had the good fortune to work with him have learnt immensely from him. This is a big loss for the industry and we will miss him a lot,” said Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett – South Asia.

Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Managing Partner, Infectious, says: "There were a couple of years at McCann when every other film I wrote was shot by Dada. That’s a lot of films. He was a maniac on the set - bouncing off the walls with his boundless energy while yelling choicest Bengali swear words at his crew who he loved to bits, by the way. His wicked sense of humour, the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his easy laughter are the things that remain with me long after the ads are forgotten. Goodbye, Dada! You shall be missed."

"Apart from being a wonderful director, he was a wonderful person as well, willing to work with the agency teams and bring in fresh talent. He was a great presence to be around, he was a very caring person. He had this Sofa, he used to take to all the shoots. It's the end of an era," said Ajay Gehlaut, Ex-Dentsu, Group Chief Creative Officer.

Known for movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Helicopter Eela’, the director will leave a mark in the film industry too.

The film industry remembered the renowned filmmaker on social media.

Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023

The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.

My deepest condolences ?. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ? — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023

Pradeep Sarkar gave me some of my early significant breaks as a photographer when he worked as an art director at Contract Advtg, New Delhi



For taking big chances on a newcomer I will be eternally grateful.



Lovely man, immense talent



RIP boss

The movies will miss u ?? pic.twitter.com/2EHiJeuctn — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2023

