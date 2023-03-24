Adman & director Pradeep Sarkar no more
As per reports, Sarkar, 68, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on Friday
Writer, director, ad-filmmaker and founder of Apocalypso Filmsworks Pradeep Sarkar is no more. He was 68.
As per reports, Sarkar was on dialysis and was rushed to a hospital on Friday where he breathed his last.
Sarkar started his career as a creative supervisor at Tulika Advertising Agency and shifted to ad filmmaking after spending almost two decades in mainstream advertising.
In an interview to e4m in October 2021, Sarkar said he felt that the ‘woke culture’ has helped the advertising industry to grow but it has also harmed it by going way out of control.
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/highly-mechanised-society-ai-challenging-modern-advertising-the-most-pradeep-sarkar-116601.html
Sarkar had worked on more than 3000 ad films, including iconic campaigns like Cadbury’s “Pappu Paas Ho Gaya”, Eveready’s “Give Me Red” and Catch Masala’s “Chinese Whisper”. He also did a series of ads for Aaj Tak that aimed at promoting credibility over sensationalism.
Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO FCB Group India, reacted to the news: “Shocked to learn about dada's demise. He was such a wonderful human being. When Munch signed on Rani Mukherji, dada made many of TVCs at that time. Had the good fortune of working with him very closely in that period. I really loved his cool, unflappable demeanour. Dada will be missed by the industry.”
Advertising legend Prahlad Kakkar remembered Sarkar, "He was film chief of an agency from Delhi, and he had started making films. What I liked about him was like us he trained a lot of young people under him and his legacy will always remain, even if he is no more, it doesn't matter. Because the people he trained will carry his name forward. Amit Sharma from Chrome Pictures who made 'Badhaai Ho' is one of his trainees. Like him he has trained many others, including Vidya Balan. He always celebrated talent and was very open about training people and setting them up and launching new faces or talent."
"Many of the advertising gurus must have done their first film with Pradeep Da. 'Dada' as we all called him always, also directed first ad film of my career. It was for Himsagar Thanda Tel. Almost two decades back. I was a kid in advertising, Dada was a veteran. But he never made me feel like one. He treated me like an equal. Always laughing, cracking jokes. And his smile was the sweetest. Always eager like a kid to make films, till I last worked with him recently. Will miss you Dada. You are and will always remain 'Dada' for all of us," said Azazul Haque, CCO, Media.Monks India.
“Pradeep ‘dada’ has been a great inspiration to me and to the industry. I think a lot of us who have had the good fortune to work with him have learnt immensely from him. This is a big loss for the industry and we will miss him a lot,” said Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett – South Asia.
Ramanuj Shastry, Creative Chairman and Managing Partner, Infectious, says: "There were a couple of years at McCann when every other film I wrote was shot by Dada. That’s a lot of films. He was a maniac on the set - bouncing off the walls with his boundless energy while yelling choicest Bengali swear words at his crew who he loved to bits, by the way. His wicked sense of humour, the mischievous twinkle in his eyes and his easy laughter are the things that remain with me long after the ads are forgotten. Goodbye, Dada! You shall be missed."
"Apart from being a wonderful director, he was a wonderful person as well, willing to work with the agency teams and bring in fresh talent. He was a great presence to be around, he was a very caring person. He had this Sofa, he used to take to all the shoots. It's the end of an era," said Ajay Gehlaut, Ex-Dentsu, Group Chief Creative Officer.
Known for movies like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Mardaani’ and ‘Helicopter Eela’, the director will leave a mark in the film industry too.
The film industry remembered the renowned filmmaker on social media.
Terrible news to wake up to. Rest in peace Dada. Thank you for the love and for making me a small part of your life. Will miss you. #PradeepSarkar pic.twitter.com/bFxwm8iNqI— Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) March 24, 2023
The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 24, 2023
My deepest condolences ?. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada ?
Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP. pic.twitter.com/htxK4PiTLN— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 24, 2023
Pradeep Sarkar gave me some of my early significant breaks as a photographer when he worked as an art director at Contract Advtg, New Delhi— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 24, 2023
For taking big chances on a newcomer I will be eternally grateful.
Lovely man, immense talent
RIP boss
The movies will miss u ?? pic.twitter.com/2EHiJeuctn
Magicbricks launches campaign, reiterating promise to assist customers find dream homes
Unveils Video trilogy celebrating Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
Magicbricks has launched a multi-city, omnichannel marketing campaign #OurCityOurHome to celebrate the growth engines for real estate in India and reiterate its commitment to partnering home seekers to find their dream homes in these cities.
The campaign’s cornerstone is a trilogy of long-format videos that tug at the heart, offering home seekers a view into the evolution of each city and showcasing a melange of cultural nuances, heritage, hotbeds of growth, culinary delights, and contemporary lifestyle of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines. The campaign is timely, with residential demand growing throughout the country. According to Magicbricks Research, in 2022, 80% of potential home buyers searched for apartments, up from 67% in 2021, and Bengaluru was the most searched city in India for purchasing properties.
Elaborating on the campaign, Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks shared, "For more than 15 years, we at Magicbricks have been serving customers throughout the country in their quest for a home. As the cities have evolved, so have we, and have grown and gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our customers. Consequently, we are ideally placed to partner with home seekers in making this important decision. This campaign is a reflection of our deep understanding of these cities and how we are best placed to serve as the gateway for customers to find their dream homes.”
A unique element of the campaign is the massive outdoor strategy with bespoke communication for each city. The messaging is tailored to popular neighborhoods, city landmarks, and crafted with local language nuances, featuring more than 40 unique creatives across 355 sites in eight cities (Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai).
To further amplify reach and engagement, Magicbricks has collaborated with over 200 content creators and micro influencers across these cities. The campaign is also active across 10+ digital platforms and high affinity TV channels to reach out to core audiences.
Navyāsa launches campaign with cricketers from Delhi Capitals, WPL
The campaign recognizes the many roles that every woman plays making them unique
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 4:06 PM | 2 min read
Navyasa By Liva launched their new campaign, #freetobe with ladies from the Delhi Capitals team of the Women’s Premier League. The ad film portrays and salutes today’s bold, self-reliant women who dares to dream. navyasa by liva is the official principal partner of Team Delhi Capitals for the Women’s Premier League.
The campaign recognizes the many roles that every woman plays making them unique. It celebrates their courage, passion, and, spirit that is letting them #freetobe. The video showcases the players in a new light as they look stylish and fashionable in sarees. They work hard, but play hard too, and give style goals as they flaunt their glamorous sides.
The campaign film is live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and grabbing a lot of eyeballs already.
As a part of the campaign, Indian all-rounder player Jemimah Rodrigues, South African all-rounder player Marizanne Kapp, and Titas Sadhu also visited to the navyasa by liva store in Palladium Mall for an interaction with their fans. The event was hosted by sports presenter and lifestyle influencer Tanvi Shah.
ManMohan Singh – Chief Marketing Officer – Grasim Industries Ltd | Pulp & Fibre said, "We are proud to associate with the Delhi Capitals team of Women’s IPL 2023. The brand essence of Navyasa by Liva is to cater to the woman of today who can do anything, be anything and achieve everything. This film is a way to honour and celebrate the WPL players who are breaking prejudices and bringing in a new era of cricket in India.”
Pepsi gets Yash on board for new summer campaign
In the campaign, Yash encourages everyone to challenge the noise around them, follow their hearts and just rise
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
Pepsi has rolled out yet another summer campaign with actor Yash.
The campaign aims to empower the youth of India that own who they are without seeking validation through society.
Building on this very philosophy, this allegorical TVC showcases how as individuals we are constantly surrounded by a sea of voices. The sea of voices is constantly telling us what to do, what to like and whom to swipe and if we listen to them to the societal voices too much, they will Judge us, control us, and soon enough drown us. Embodying the persona of the irrepressible Pepsi guy, Yash encourages everyone around him to challenge this noise, follow their hearts and just Rise up Baby.
Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “The response we have received since we joined hands with the Yash has been nothing short of phenomenal as the country has truly appreciated this epic partnership. As promised, we are back with a blockbuster film featuring Yash, embodying our all-new campaign. He narrates the new positioning in his extraordinary style, empowering the youth with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. The TVC echoes the irrefutable truth that this generation truly is Unstoppable and Gravity has absolutely nothing on them!”
Sharing his excitement on the new campaign, Pepsi®️’s ambassador, rocking star Yash said, “This film is very personal to me as it encourages one to be confident, expressive and a go-getter, despite all odds. It reflects the voice and purpose of the younger generation today. I had a great time shooting for this film and I hope the audience will enjoy and relate to it, the way I did.”
The campaign film was unveiled by Yash as he posted the video reverberating the ‘Rise up Baby!’ attitude with millions of fans over Instagram. The film will be amplified over traditional and digital platforms across the country.
Apis campaign for Ramadan speaks of personal well-being
The campaign, titled “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath”, aims to promote individual well-being by blending the spiritual and personal aspects of Ramadan
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Apis India has launched a campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.
The campaign, titled “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath”, aims to promote individual well-being by blending the spiritual and personal aspects of Ramadan through Apis India's range of dates clubbed with other relevant products consumed in the month of Ramadan. Beyond just health, the campaign also celebrates the community bond that Ramadan brings together.
As part of its digital campaign for Ramadan, Apis is implementing a multifaceted strategy that includes a variety of initiatives. In addition to the ongoing social media campaign, the brand has planned a Pan-India contest and an influencer campaign on social media. These efforts are designed to engage with a wide audience and promote the brand's message of overall well-being during the holy month.
The contest invites participants to create unique recipes using Apis dates and other products for sehri and iftar promoting the diverse delicacies of the season through the brand.
As part of Apis India's “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath" campaign, the brand's social media strategy includes an online contest that leverages the overarching narrative.
Being a social media contest that engages the community, Apis India is also relying on other factors to reach out to a broader community. Through influencers from the Muslim community, the brand aims to spread awareness, while maximising the influencers by using them as a catalyst to boost the activity. The brand is also focusing on targeted ads during this holy month to amplify its online campaign.
To expand its reach beyond the digital sphere, the brand also includes hoardings, billboards, and banners to complement the social media campaign. In addition, the brand will organise an on-ground activity inspired by its video advertisement which conveyed the message of togetherness across religious lines and promoted the brand as an icon bringing people together.
The on-ground activity will see Apis visiting areas in the national capital with a significant Muslim population and distributing hampers containing Apis Dates and other products to the underprivileged during iftar. Through this initiative, Apis aims to increase consumer awareness about the significance of physical well-being during Ramadan and create a deeper bond within the community. By leveraging its campaign, Apis hopes to make a lasting impact on individuals and communities across the country.
Viacom18 'hijacks' Google Search in latest campaign for WPL
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations inspired by the women crickets, each time new parents run a search on Google
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 11:28 AM | 3 min read
Viacom18 has launched ‘Search Hijack’, the latest campaign from its stable of the thrill-a-minute women’s T20 league. Search Hijack encourages viewers to catch the WPL as it heads into a high-octane play-offs stage.
The campaign features stylish southpaw Smriti Mandhana.
The campaign germinated from the core idea that male baby names in India are inspired by cricketers while parents tend to turn towards film stars for their female baby names.
Viacom18 aims to disrupt the status quo and encourage parents to look at a wider canvas comprising our women cricketers while choosing names for their baby girls. The campaign gives new parents baby girls’ names that will soon go down in history.
View this post on Instagram
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations to new parents each time they run a search on Google. It uses Google’s retargeting feature to serve up an ad featuring Smriti Mandhana where she gives parents a glimpse of the trendiest names of stars from the future, being that of India’s most popular women cricketers.
“It is not just a wonderful feeling to be the face of this campaign by Viacom18 but also to throw weight behind the thought that drove it,” said India’s Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana. “These are small steps towards big changes in the way we function as a society and I do hope that somewhere everything we do while wearing the India badge on-field will inspire the next generation of aspiring cricketers to come.”
“Our vision is to develop the WPL into the world’s biggest women’s sporting league. Search Hijack is one of the many efforts we are making along those lines, to grow awareness about our women cricketers and their exploits on the field which will make them household names,” said Viacom18’s Creative Head of Marketing, Shagun Seda. “Our aspiration is to popularize these names to an extent where ‘Smriti’ or ‘Mithali’ are just as much sought after names as ‘Sachin’ or ‘Rohit’ eventually.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22Feet Tribal World Wide, said, "The launch of the WPL wasn't just a sporting event; it was the start of an era and a historic moment in sports made possible only by the endeavours of a long list of heroes. We wanted to celebrate these women in a way that ensures their legacy lives on. We realized that we needed to intervene at a moment that ensures their name is carried on—the moment when parents-to-be were searching for their baby's name. And so, the name search hijack was born.”
Snickers unveils two new exam bar campaigns
The new brand films bring to life two relatable and popular characters to present a humorous take on the sudden onset of hunger pangs
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 4:11 PM | 3 min read
Snickers, the chocolate bar from Mars Wrigley, known for its brand proposition of 'You're Not You when You're Hungry' is back with two new quirky films, introducing two new characters – Alexander and Einstein. The latest digital and TVC films capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and Millennials. These struggles further turn up in dramatic and exaggerated reactions, especially when hunger strikes. The new brand films bring to life two relatable and popular characters to present a humorous take on the sudden onset of 'Hunger Pangs'.
Talking about the launch of the new SNICKERS® films, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley, India said, “The brand proposition of SNICKERS®, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. The campaign has a simple message that while stress and hunger can get to the best of us, one can always grab a SNICKERS®. The films are also relatable for younger generations dealing with highly stressful situations such as exams and have an universal appeal. At Mars Wrigley India, we are led by our purpose of creating a billion better moments for consumers and communities, and we are confident that the audience will love the new TVC as we celebrate the joy associated with SNICKERS®.”
The film with Einstein opens with two friends deeply involved in pre-exam night preparation, showcasing how one of them transforms into the iconic character Einstein in a dramatic way. The character is hungry and stressed and starts believing that scores are inconsequential. To bring her back to her senses, her friend offers her a SNICKERS® and gets her to focus back on studying. The second film with Alexander, highlights the pre-exam anxiety and stress, showcasing how one of the friends is all set to wage a war. Seeing his friend transform into a character like Alexander, his friend offers him a SNICKERS® and rushes him to the examination hall.
On the campaign, Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, said, “You are not you when you are hungry’ is such an enduring, versatile idea for SNICKERS®. It’s an idea that keeps giving campaign after campaign. We are happy to be a part of this one which makes small hunger relevant in the lives of young people and students.”
Additionally, the SNICKERS® consumer packs especially curated for exam fever are available at the nearest stores and have a promo code that offers 100% assured UPI cashback on INR 20, INR 35, and INR 50 SNICKERS® variants.
The films are available in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telegu, Bengali, Oriya, Gujrati, and Marathi on both TV and digital platforms. Below are the links to the Hindi version of the TVCs.
Havas unveils Havas Play; R Venkatasubramanian to lead Havas Play in India
In India, Havas Sports and Entertainment, Havas Content, and Cake India will be combined and rebranded as Havas Play
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Havas Group unveils Havas Play, a new global network that will earn consumers’ attention and create enduring business impact through meaningful experiences at the intersection of entertainment, sports, technology, and fandom.
As a dedicated network within the Havas ecosystem, Havas Play will unify existing agency brands and expertise within the organization, scaling across all of Havas' major markets and retiring the Havas Sports, and Havas Sports & Entertainment brands in markets where they currently exist.
In India, three entities, Havas Sports and Entertainment and Havas Content, both of which are part of Havas Media Group India, and Cake India, which is part of Havas Creative India, will combine and rebrand as Havas Play.
R Venkatasubramanian, President and National Head of Investments, Havas Media Group India, has been given the additional responsibility to lead Havas Play in India. Havas Play will be part of the Havas Media Group India network, which is led by Mohit Joshi as its Chief Executive Officer. Under the new structure, Arun Kumar Rao, Senior VP, Prachi Narayan, Vice President and Rajika Mittra, Managing Partner, will report to Venkat and will manage Sports, Content and Entertainment mandates, respectively.
