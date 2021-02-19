PMAR 2021: Alarming to see what's happening in name of data: Uday Shankar (VIDEO)

At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, the FICCI president Shankar spoke about how the role media & entertainment industry can play in the larger scheme of things

Former Star-Disney India chief and FICCI president Uday Shankar spoke about the future of Indian media at the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 in a fireside chat with Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World, on Wednesday.

Watch the video for more on Shankar's insights into a variety of issues, from advertising to creativity to the role that media & entertainment (M&E) industry can play in the larger scheme of things.

