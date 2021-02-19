PMAR 2021: Alarming to see what's happening in name of data: Uday Shankar (VIDEO)
At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, the FICCI president Shankar spoke about how the role media & entertainment industry can play in the larger scheme of things
Former Star-Disney India chief and FICCI president Uday Shankar spoke about the future of Indian media at the unveiling of Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021 in a fireside chat with Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World, on Wednesday.
Watch the video for more on Shankar's insights into a variety of issues, from advertising to creativity to the role that media & entertainment (M&E) industry can play in the larger scheme of things.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube