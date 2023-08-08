Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more

Cross-Screen Measurement, a contentious issue that has been hurting marketers for a long time, may see the light of day by next year.

Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which has been mulling the issue for a long time, has now constituted an internal committee which will develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, the advertiser's body announced Wednesday in Mumbai.

The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor and Gamble.

The panel is likely to reach out to all stakeholders, including BARC, Google, Meta and others to come up with a unified measurement formula for ad viewability on mobile, TV and computers as soon as possible. “The move aims to enhance advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels,” the ISA noted.

It is noteworthy that ISA on Wednesday released a media charter and a “model agency agreement” that lists out a bunch of strict clauses to seek transparency from agencies. The agreement includes several contentious clauses such as the “right to audit” full agency turnover, including their entities and vendors and a fair share in agency rebates that has rattled the media agencies to the core.

e4m was the first to report on the inside details of the model contract that has the potential to impact the entire advertising ecosystem, especially the digital advertising

The development is significant considering the fact that India’s advertising spend touches rupees one lakh crore half of which goes into digital media.

“Advertisers’ demand for cross-media audience measurement is at an all-time high. Nowhere in the world, there is a unified system that can measure both digital and TV videos combined. In the absence of comparable data, marketers squander a huge chunk of advertising money every year”, experts say.

However, advertisers globally are working hard towards it. The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), for instance, rolled out a trial launch phase of the cross-media measurement platform Origin about two years ago which is being updated and a fourth version was launched in June.

With the proliferation of multi-platform and cross-media content consumption, there is a dire need for third-party measurement metrics for viewership, says an advertiser, adding, “At present, the industry has an incomplete understanding of how audiences engage with cross-media content. Fragmented metrics across various channels make it difficult to track user behaviour and performance across different platforms. The absence of a unified system leads to inconsistency in measuring the effectiveness of an ad campaign.”

Data indicate, the more touchpoints, the greater the ROI.