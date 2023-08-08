Pepperfry’s Ambareesh Murty no more
He founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in 2012
Ambareesh Murty, the Co-Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, is no more.
According to people in the know, he was in Ladakh where he suffered a heart attack.
Ambareesh founded the omnichannel furniture and home decor company in Mumbai in 2012 along with Ashish Shah. Post-pandemic, Ambareesh shared how he had not allowed himself to be "locked down". "Mentally, I always thought that things were in my control," he had once said.
He was an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a trekking enthusiast. As per media reports, he had done two cross-country biking trips.
Before Pepperfry, Ambareesh was Country Manager at eBay.
Affle India rev growth stayed strong in Q1 despite volatile ad environment: Elara Capital
Affle India reported revenue of Rs 4,066 million in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:37 AM | 4 min read
Elara Capital, in its analysis of global technology company Affle, said that it's India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment. Contributions are expected from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to the acquisition of YouAppi and the realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. Here is the complete statement:Affle reported revenue growth of 17.0% YoY with organic revenue growth of 4.3% YoY. The total revenue growth is expected to be higher in the coming quarters since only 2 months of YouAppi’s financials were included in Q1. India revenue growth continued to remain strong with growth of 19% YoY (22% YoY average growth in the last 3 quarters) despite of volatile ad environment; the international business grew 16.1% YoY, largely due to the acquisition of YouAppi and continued momentum in the emerging market. The organic revenue of the international markets declined 2.1% YoY but grew 2.2% QoQ.
We expect the contribution from developed markets to increase sequentially in this quarter due to 1) acquisition of YouAppi and 2) realignment of market strategy and changes made by the promoter. There has been a negative impact of ~140bps in the EBITDA margin due to consolidation of YouAppi’s financials (YouAppi has an EBITDA margin of ~8%), excluding which the margin grew 85bp YoY. Affle’s business continues to remain resilient due to its conversion and ROI linked strategy.Highlights
- Affle India reported revenue of INR 4,066mn in Q1FY24, a growth of 14.3% QoQ & 17.0% YoY. The revenue growth was broad-based coming from both CPCU business and non-CPCU business, across India & International markets.
- In Q1FY24, revenue from India stood at INR 1,249mn (30.7% of revenue, up 19.0% YoY) and international revenue stood at INR 2,815mn (69.3% of revenue, up 16.1% YoY). India growth was broad-based coming across top industry verticals and CPCU business continued to witness strong market traction whereas International business increased due to robust growth in emerging markets, continued on-ground efforts & realigned market strategy for developed markets, combined with the acquisition of YouAppi.
- For the quarter, enterprise platform revenue stood at INR 24mn (0.6% of revenue, up 0.3% YoY) whereas consumer platform revenue stood at INR 4,041mn (99.4% of revenue, up 17.1% YoY).
- EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 781mn, up 13.2% QoQ & 13.8% YoY led by revenue growth partially offset by increase in data & inventory cost (up 14.8% QoQ & 12.9% YoY), increase in employee cost (up 13.9% QoQ & 30.3% YoY) and increase in other expenses (up 13.6% QoQ & 52.0% YoY). Although data & inventory cost as % of revenue decreased 222 bp YoY (61.1% of revenue in Q1FY24 vs 63.3% in Q1FY23). EBITDA margin stood at 19.2%, down 18 bp QoQ & 55 bp YoY mainly due to lower EBITDA margin of YouAppi.
- PAT for the quarter stood at INR 662mn, up 6.1% QoQ & 20.3% YoY led by revenue growth, increase in other income (up 31.3% YoY) and decrease in income tax (down 56.6% YoY) partially offset by increase in D&A cost (up 55.2% YoY) and increase in finance cost (up 58.0% YoY).
- Converted users in the CPCU business stood at 68.7mn (up 11.0% YoY) during the quarter. CPCU rate stood at INR 55 (up 5.6% YoY).Exhibit 1: Quarterly financials of Affle
(INR mn) Q1FY24 Elara E Diff (%) Q4FY23 QoQ(%) Q1FY23 YoY(%) Revenue 4,066 3,730 9.0 3,558 14.3 3,475 17.0 EBITDA 781 699 11.7 690 13.2 687 13.8 Pre-Tax Profit 701 708 -1.0 699 0.3 647 8.3 Net Profit 662 623 6.3 624 6.1 550 20.3 EPS (Rs) 5.0 5 6.3 4.7 6.1 4.1 20.3 Margins (%) EBITDA Margin 19.2 18.7 19.4 19.8 Net Margin 16.3 16.7 17.5 15.8 Source: Company, Elara Securities Research
ISA constitutes panel to define cross-media measurement
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor & Gamble
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Cross-Screen Measurement, a contentious issue that has been hurting marketers for a long time, may see the light of day by next year.
Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), which has been mulling the issue for a long time, has now constituted an internal committee which will develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, the advertiser's body announced Wednesday in Mumbai.
The committee is headed by Jasnoor Sibia, Brand Director, Media Operations, Proctor and Gamble.
The panel is likely to reach out to all stakeholders, including BARC, Google, Meta and others to come up with a unified measurement formula for ad viewability on mobile, TV and computers as soon as possible. “The move aims to enhance advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels,” the ISA noted.
It is noteworthy that ISA on Wednesday released a media charter and a “model agency agreement” that lists out a bunch of strict clauses to seek transparency from agencies. The agreement includes several contentious clauses such as the “right to audit” full agency turnover, including their entities and vendors and a fair share in agency rebates that has rattled the media agencies to the core.
e4m was the first to report on the inside details of the model contract that has the potential to impact the entire advertising ecosystem, especially the digital advertising
The development is significant considering the fact that India’s advertising spend touches rupees one lakh crore half of which goes into digital media.
“Advertisers’ demand for cross-media audience measurement is at an all-time high. Nowhere in the world, there is a unified system that can measure both digital and TV videos combined. In the absence of comparable data, marketers squander a huge chunk of advertising money every year”, experts say.
However, advertisers globally are working hard towards it. The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), for instance, rolled out a trial launch phase of the cross-media measurement platform Origin about two years ago which is being updated and a fourth version was launched in June.
With the proliferation of multi-platform and cross-media content consumption, there is a dire need for third-party measurement metrics for viewership, says an advertiser, adding, “At present, the industry has an incomplete understanding of how audiences engage with cross-media content. Fragmented metrics across various channels make it difficult to track user behaviour and performance across different platforms. The absence of a unified system leads to inconsistency in measuring the effectiveness of an ad campaign.”
Data indicate, the more touchpoints, the greater the ROI.
NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in ZEE case
The matter will now be heard on August 17
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 10:40 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has deferred the hearing of IDBI Bank's plea, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that has rejected its appeal to initiate insolvency against ZEE Entertainment.
The matter will now be taken up on August 17.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
IDBI Bank in March 2021 invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL asking for a payment of Rs 61.97 crore along with interest from February 2021.
IDBI Bank approaches NCLAT after NCLT rejects plea against ZEE
The hearing has been listed for today
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
The IDBI Bank has reportedly moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which rejected its plea to initiate insolvency against the media company.
The petition for the same has been listed for hearing today before a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.
Zeel informed in a regulatory filing that an appeal has been filed by IDBI Bank Limited before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order passed by the NCLT dated May 19, 2023.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
According to section 10A, no application for corporate insolvency resolution process can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a one-year period.
The provision was inserted by the government in IBC to aid companies after the resumption of economic activities post-lockdown.
BCCI invites bids for title sponsorship rights
The ‘Invitation to Tender’ will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:13 PM | 1 min read
TV9 Network collaborates with DistroTV
The partnership will help DistroTV users worldwide to stream TV9 Network’s news coverage
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
DistroTV has announced its partnership with TV9 Network. This collaboration will enable DistroTV users worldwide to stream TV9 Network’s news coverage across its national and regional channels for free. This marks the first time that TV9 Network's seven live-streaming language channels will be available to a global audience.
TV9 Network, promoted by Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCL), operates a national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and several regional channels including TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati, TV9 Bangla, and the recently launched News9 Live – A fully integrated digital English news channel. The network has been a leader in the news broadcasting industry and has made significant strides in the digital news space as well.
"We are thrilled to partner with TV9 Network, one of the largest news networks in India that provides authentic and relevant news to its viewers and strives to excel." said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring the best of Indian news content to our users around the globe, expanding our diverse content line-up with hundreds of channels," added Saini.
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, “This collaboration with TV9 Network is a significant milestone in our journey to provide high-quality content to our viewers. It aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse interests of our global audience and reinforces our commitment to becoming the leading platform for free streaming services worldwide.”
Commenting on the association, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer of TV9 Network, said, “Disruption-led leadership has been ingrained into the DNA of TV9 Network over the last three years. With a culture of agile transformation, the Network has consolidated its position as the No.1 News Network of the largest democracy in the world, holding an unbeatable 33% market share. As the audience transitions to CTVs and embraces the ecosystem, we are delighted to partner with DistroTV, whose platform offers our global audience effortless and seamless access to our news content through an array of devices. This partnership perfectly aligns with our unwavering dedication to delivering an unparalleled user experience for our valued viewers.”
Cinematograph Amendment Bill 2023 passed: Industry lauds move to curb piracy
With this bill, the Centre has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
The Parliament passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on July 31. It aims to comprehensively curb the menace of piracy, which has reportedly caused losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.
The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 20 and passed after discussion on July 27.
With this bill, the government has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime. Additionally, the autonomous body of CBFC will have the full authority to look after the licence.
“There was a provision, which allowed the government to revise the CBFC’s decision, but that provision wasn’t utilised by the respective parties for years. Hence, the provision has been nullified,” explained a government source.
The age certifications of ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA13+’ and ‘UA16+’ are also a guideline for viewers and not a compulsion for theatre owners to keep a check on the age, the source shared.
Another important provision of this bill is that certification for the same film can be different for theatres and different for TV. This means if a film is rated under a specific category for theatre, it may be given a more linear or stricter rating for TV.
Talking about the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “India is known as a country of storytellers which shows our rich culture, heritage, legacy and diversity. In the next three years, our film industry will grow to 100 billion dollars, providing employment to lakhs of people. Keeping the needs of the changing time, we have brought this bill to fight piracy and to further promote the film industry. These amendments will comprehensively curb the menace of ‘piracy’ causing losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.”
Ashwin Varde, film producer, said, “On behalf of the film fraternity, I thank the government for taking this futuristic approach. This was recommended by sections of the entertainment industry for a long time. The most important part of this act will be the curb on piracy because of the stringent laws that have been introduced, which were a menace for the industry. The age certifications will enable a wider audience to view the content and that itself will benefit the industry in a lot of ways.”
Luv Films also posted on Twitter: “We welcome the passing of the Cinematography Bill 2023. We are thankful to the Government of India for making a stricter law against piracy and securing the rights of the Indian film fraternity.”
Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said in a tweet, “This was a long pending recommendation of the film industry to fight against piracy. This illegal system was jeopardising the filmmakers, producers and their revenues heavily. Much thanks to Shri Anurag Thakur and Shri Narendra Modi for taking this concrete step, which should have been taken long ago.”
