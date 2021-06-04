Outlook Group names Pallaw Kumar as AVP - Brand & Marketing

Kumar has 10 years of experience in brand & marketing management of leading print and electronic media brands

Pallaw Kumar has been appointed as the Assistant Vice President - Brand & Marketing at the prestigious media group, Outlook. Conceiving and developing brand & marketing campaigns, and strategic partnerships will be some of his multi-format high-value responsibilities.

Graduated in International Business & Marketing, Pallaw brings with him 10 years of rich experience in brand & marketing management of leading print & electronic media brands.

Commenting on Pallaw’s appointment, Outlook Group Brand Director Shrutika Dewan said, “We are thrilled to welcome Pallaw to the Outlook Group. We are doing some exciting work here, and we are hopeful that his talent, enthusiasm, and fresh ideas will be invaluable for us!”

An expert in strategic campaigning, Pallaw is known for his detailed analysis and perfect planning. He had conceived and developed 360° campaigns and content strategies for the brands such as ZEE News, Amar Ujala, UNICEF etc.

During his tenure at ZEE Media, he has been an eyewitness of ZEE News’s journey of becoming the No.1 national news channel from No.5. He had been an integral part of the brand team during launches of several national and regional channels. In his numerous brand campaigns, ‘Aaj Aapne ZEE News Dekha Kya ?’ and ‘ZEE News Ab Desh Ke Har Kone Mein’ are particularly noteworthy.

