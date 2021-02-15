News Nation Networks celebrates 8-year anniversary

News Nation Networks has completed eight years in operation in the news space. "A journey that started in February 2013, with the launch of a National Hindi News Channel, News Nation -- our progress has been consistent. The network’s proposition was ‘news that is non-opinionated, unbiased, covering the real issues which matter to the larger sections of society, and covering the real picture,'" said the company.

"Our network stands out for ethical journalism in the never-ending list of news channels. Within a few years, News Nation has been able to transform itself into a leading player amongst the top Hindi news channels of India. This journey has not been easy but full of ups and downs, and with the constant support of our advertisers and viewers, we have been not only been able to hold a strong position in the market, but also the trust of our viewers. With more than 1300 clients and almost 2000 brands on board, it speaks about the confidence that the advertisers have reposed in us over the last 8 years.We would like to thank our advertisers who have been with us, since the beginning," read News Nation Networks' official communication.

Abhay Ojha, President- Sales & Marketing told us “When we launched the channel, there were already well-established channels present in the market and some of them were giants too. But we did not relent or lost hope. We kept our basics right. Our channel’s ideology was to respect viewer’s intelligence and provide them with ‘news they can use.’ We followed the right path and were able to manage a formidable network with constant support from our advertisers and viewers. I would like to thank them on our network’s behalf.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)