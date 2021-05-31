Neel Pandya moves on from L'Oréal

An expert in offline & online media, he led the recent pitch for L’oreal wavemaker

Updated: May 31, 2021 6:30 PM
Neel Pandya

Highly placed sources have confirmed that L'Oréal India's Head of Media, Neel Pandya, has decided to move out. Currently on his notice period, Pandya has associated with the brand for nearly four years. He was the youngest media head at L’Oreal.

His next move remains undisclosed. 

As a National Media head for L'OREAL, Pandya was responsible for overall trading and planning for traditional and digital media strategy for the various competitive brands under L'Oréal like Garnier, Maybelline, L'OREAL Paris, NYX and various other professional division products ((Kerastase, Cheryl, Matrix, etc).

He has also resigned from his post as the Head of Media forum at ISA. 

His past stints include Vodafone, GroupM, TAM, etc.

Pandya has often quoted that the biggest leap for him is to put India on the global map for digital initiatives. He aspires to take India’s media activity to international standards.

