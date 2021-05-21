NDTV posts Rs 38 cr in profit for TV biz in FY 20-21

In what it calls the 'best results in over a decade', the network registered a consolidated profit of Rs 70.9 crore for the financial year

The NDTV Group has declared its best result in over a decade for the financial year ending March 31, 2021. The group's consolidated revenue stood at Rs 70.9 crore with its TV company recording its best-ever annual profit of Rs 38 crore for the financial year.

NDTV Convergence, its digital arm, recorded the highest-ever revenue and EBITDA and its biggest-ever profit at Rs 27.9 crore.

In Q4, the TV company raked in a profit of Rs 17.7 crore, making it the most profitable quarter for the company. The Group registered a profit of Rs 26.1 crore for the same quarter.

The Group's sale of its Gadgets business contributed 8.27% of its revenue and 45.74% of its profit. It declared that its debts and liabilities worth Rs 30 crore have been cleared.

Its bank borrowings have been reduced by Rs 50.5 crore and external liabilities cut by Rs 73.3 crore.

