NCLAT defers IDBI Bank plea hearing in ZEE case

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has deferred the hearing of IDBI Bank's plea, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that has rejected its appeal to initiate insolvency against ZEE Entertainment.
The matter will now be taken up on August 17.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
IDBI Bank in March 2021 invoked the guarantee provided by ZEEL asking for a payment of Rs 61.97 crore along with interest from February 2021.
Cinematograph Amendment Bill 2023 passed: Industry lauds move to curb piracy
With this bill, the Centre has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:11 AM | 3 min read
The Parliament passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on July 31. It aims to comprehensively curb the menace of piracy, which has reportedly caused losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.
The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on July 20 and passed after discussion on July 27.
With this bill, the government has done away with the requirement to renew a film's licence every 10 years, making it valid for a lifetime. Additionally, the autonomous body of CBFC will have the full authority to look after the licence.
“There was a provision, which allowed the government to revise the CBFC’s decision, but that provision wasn’t utilised by the respective parties for years. Hence, the provision has been nullified,” explained a government source.
The age certifications of ‘UA 7+’, ‘UA13+’ and ‘UA16+’ are also a guideline for viewers and not a compulsion for theatre owners to keep a check on the age, the source shared.
Another important provision of this bill is that certification for the same film can be different for theatres and different for TV. This means if a film is rated under a specific category for theatre, it may be given a more linear or stricter rating for TV.
Talking about the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur said, “India is known as a country of storytellers which shows our rich culture, heritage, legacy and diversity. In the next three years, our film industry will grow to 100 billion dollars, providing employment to lakhs of people. Keeping the needs of the changing time, we have brought this bill to fight piracy and to further promote the film industry. These amendments will comprehensively curb the menace of ‘piracy’ causing losses of Rs 20,000 crore to the film industry.”
Ashwin Varde, film producer, said, “On behalf of the film fraternity, I thank the government for taking this futuristic approach. This was recommended by sections of the entertainment industry for a long time. The most important part of this act will be the curb on piracy because of the stringent laws that have been introduced, which were a menace for the industry. The age certifications will enable a wider audience to view the content and that itself will benefit the industry in a lot of ways.”
Luv Films also posted on Twitter: “We welcome the passing of the Cinematography Bill 2023. We are thankful to the Government of India for making a stricter law against piracy and securing the rights of the Indian film fraternity.”
Filmmaker Ashok Pandit said in a tweet, “This was a long pending recommendation of the film industry to fight against piracy. This illegal system was jeopardising the filmmakers, producers and their revenues heavily. Much thanks to Shri Anurag Thakur and Shri Narendra Modi for taking this concrete step, which should have been taken long ago.”
Festive times to bring double-digit ad growth for Tamil Nadu: Experts
With a high consumer number, Tamil Nadu is a go-to market for advertisers. Experts discuss the reason for growth for the second half of the year in the state
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 1, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
Ahead of the festival-filled second half, experts are optimistic about Tamil Nadu's advertising outcome. A higher move on digital, continued strength in television as a medium in the region and startups looking at the state for higher consumer interest will be the driving factors for H2 2023, say experts.
Tina Garg, CEO and Chief Creative Storyteller of Pink Lemonade says that despite the effects of the U.S. recession on some industries, she is hopeful that the digital ad industry in TN will grow by at least 10-20% in H2 if not more. Sharing similar thoughts, Nigel Mathew, Executive Director of Disha Communication said that a CAGR of around 10% for the second half might be a reasonable estimate for the growth of advertising in the southern state.
As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation’s recent surveys, Tamil Nadu’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 24.85 trillion (US$ 320.27 billion). TAM data shows how TV ad ex indexed growth volumes have shown resilience in the month of May in Tamil Nadu, while print and radio have struggled to get their volumes back up to the same level as in January.
“Considering the historical growth rate and the recovery trends from the pandemic, we can expect a steady growth rate for the Tamil Nadu ad market in the second half. The driving force behind this growth could be the continuous popularity of television as the primary entertainment medium, reaching over 95% of the population in South India. The rise in digital platforms, which is recording a 30% growth, could also contribute to the expansion. Additionally, the increase in advertising spends on digital indicates a shift towards digital advertising, presenting new opportunities for the ad market,” Mathew opines.
From a brand perspective, Mark Titus, Assistant Vice President (Marketing), Nippon Paint India (Decorative division) believes that as the year progresses, there will be an increase in consumer spending as the festive season commences. “Utilizing personalized messages and custom promotions can have a long-lasting effect on consumers, proving to be more successful than brands that solely focus on discounts and promotions. Furthermore, the evolving advertising landscape is placing greater importance on digital media and below-the-line (BTL) advertising to enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, experiential marketing, events and activations are being employed to craft immersive brand experiences and foster consumer participation.
The positive consumer sentiment prevailing in this market (Tamil Nadu) has been a key driver of the brand growth, prompting us to further expand our investment in this sector. Our marketing approaches prioritize smart spending and precise targeting, ensuring maximum impact and returns on our investments, Moreover, we eagerly look forward to embracing new media opportunities and emerging advertising platforms, as we have always done, to effectively reach the right audience at the right time.”
Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers of Amarendra Vummidi, believes that since the second half of the year is filled with festivals, jewellery buying is bound to happen, thus pushing the brand toward more campaigns and higher consumer engagement.
“We have a well-defined path for each of our processes and the same applies to ad spending as well. As is the case every year, we will strike a balance between the traditional way of advertising and digital advertising. For the remaining part of the year, we have planned many user engagement activities through social media posts and events. After the Sengol made by VBJ was placed in the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, our brand has gained more prominence not just in India but worldwide.”
Speaking about what she believes is the reason for Tamil Nadu’s success in the second half, Garg says “I believe traditional industries have started to see the potential of digital too - to counter recession effects, there will be a foray into digital and an effort to grow markets and garner audiences from beyond TN too. Startups like Meesho and Freshworks have proven that already in the past.
Then again some of the biggest groups like Sriram and others are based out of TN and tier 2 hubs like Salem, Trichy, Coimbatore etc. are home to multiple healthcare, automobiles, agri brands that are looking to launch their D2C brands which would need a significant digital boost.”
Ex-NDTV CEO Suparna Singh launches Frammer AI
Singh moved on from NDTV in February
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Suparna Singh, who was associated with NDTV until February 2023, has recently launched her own venture - Frammer, an AI-based company.
As per Tofler, the company was founded in March 2023.
Singh’s stint with NDTV began in 1994. She served as its President and CEO from 2017.
As the CEO, she helped drive a huge turnaround that saw the NDTV Group moving from large losses to profit, combining editorial with management skills. She led a team of 1,200 people and helped refocus the Group's strategy on its digital brand and online businesses.
Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
According to the I&B minister Anurag Thakur, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 on July 27 which aims to curb piracy and additionally, streamline age bracket categorisation of content.
The bill specifies that ‘UA’ marker means an age-based indicator for a film which has received or is intended to receive a ’UA’ certificate. This marker will now be categorised under three different age groups, namely, ‘UA 7+’ or ‘UA 13+’ or ‘UA 16+’.
The bill also says no person shall use any audio-visual recording device in a place licensed to exhibit films intending to make or transmit an infringing copy of such film.
If a person does so, it will be considered a punishable offence with imprisonment for three months to three years and a fine of three lakh rupees, but may extend to five per cent of the audited gross production cost.
Anurag Thakur, cabinet minister, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, wrote in a tweet, “To ensure the holistic growth of Indian cinema and safeguard the rights of everyone in the industry from the spot boy to technicians to filmmakers, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM, I got the opportunity to introduce The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. It is the first major amendment since 1984.”
“The bill aims at fighting piracy, which is eating up our ever-growing film industry, which has captured the imagination of the world with its content and creativity. It aims to streamline the certification process and improve categorisation and prevent unauthorised recording, copying and transmission on the internet,” he added.
According to the minister, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry and help in the growth of our soft power globally.
Zee case: SAT asks Sebi to appoint new whole-time member
The WTM will have to fix a date for the hearing within a week of Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra submitting a reply
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi to appoint a new whole-time member to review objections raised by Zee's Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra against the interim order.
The WTM will have to fix a date for the hearing within a week of the duo submitting a reply. The order on the hearing will have to be passed in two weeks after the hearing.
As per media reports, SAT has said in case no WTM was available an officer higher in grade or rank could hear the matter.
SAT modifies whole-time member order in Zee case
As per reports, SAT has said that in case no WTM was available an officer of higher grade could hear the matter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:55 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has modified its earlier order in the Zee case and asked Sebi to appoint another whole-time member for the hearing.
According to news channels, SAT has said in case no WTM was available an officer higher in grade or rank could hear the matter.
SAT had earlier refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka.
Sebi seeks modifications in SAT order against Punit Goenka
The changes have been sought in the SAT order asking for a change of Whole Time Member in the case
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:42 AM | 1 min read
Sebi has filed an application to modify an order issued on July 10 by the Securities Appellate Tribunal against ZeeL CEO Punit Goenka.
On July 10, SAT asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias” before a final order was issued.
SAT has earlier refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Goenka.
