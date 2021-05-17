Nation will always remember Indu Jain for her unparalleled compassion

Guest Column: RK Sharan, Executive Director, Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber, remembers how Indu Jain carried forward the Jain family legacy of caring for the employees at all times

We have lost a spiritual seeker, a distinguished patron of the arts, renowned Indian media executive, philanthropist and a passionate proponent of women's rights, Indu Jain.

We knew her and their family personally as my late grandfather Acharya Shivpujan Sahay (Padam Bhushan in 1961), a renowned writer of Hindi from Bihar was very close to Sahu Shanti Prasad Jain Ji’s family who had their presence and business in Dalmia Nagar in Rohtas, Bihar.

Mataji as popularly known belonged to the Sahu Jain family. She was a visionary who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. The Times Foundation, which she founded, was carefully guided under her leadership.

I had the privilege to meet with Late Ashok Kumar Jain Ji the then Chairman of the group in the year 1995 December at his office in Delhi, Bahadur Sah Zafar Marg who offered me a job at Lucknow Response in the year 1995 and I willingly accepted it. I was associated with the best media house in the world for 15 long years who cared for their employees.

Once, my mother was seriously ill and was admitted to Apollo Delhi in 2003. When the Chairman came to know about my mother’s illness, all help was extended to me in the treatment of my mother. We will always remember their support.

People often asked why people don’t leave Times Group and they stick for so long. The answer was simple: The Jain family are so caring towards their employees.

She was also founder President of the Ladies wing of FICCI in March 2017 and also Chairperson of the Bharatiya Janpith Trust. She spearheaded a movement to spread the principles of peace globally

Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion in the community service initiatives towards India’s progress and deep routed interest in our culture.

She was very caring towards all the employees of the group with a smiling face full of positivity. Whenever we met her in Delhi, sweets were offered as a mark of affection and love from the great soul which will be remembered by all of us.

