'Moneyman' Ashneer Grover to star in TVF Pitchers 2
The second season of the show will stream on ZEE5 on December 23
Shark Tank India fans upset at Ashneer Grover's exit from the show can now rejoice. The new season of TVF Pitchers, which is set to release on December 23, 2022, will now feature Grover, the former Co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe.
Grover who exited Shark Tank India 2 is reportedly replaced by Amit Jain, Co-founder, and CEO of CarDekho.
Grover posted on Twitter about his association:
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !
Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India @TheViralFever #PitchersOnZee5 https://t.co/NOmdpuw9tx— Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 19, 2022
The first season of the web show was released in the year 2015, when Indian audiences were new to terms like "startups", "entrepreneurship" and "unicorns." Pitchers show the entrepreneurial journey of four people making a company.
Even ZEE5 teased Grover's entry into the show with a preview: “Desh ke sabse bade pitchers ko shayad mera hi intezaar tha”
View this post on Instagram
The promo film, which was launched yesterday, showed three people in an elevator discussing a lacklustre pitch meeting with the investors, lamenting their pitch wasn’t good enough to lure them in. One of the trio thanked their lucky stars that Grover missed the pitch meeting.
Suddenly, a voice boomed from behind. As the people exited the crowded elevator, the voice is revealed to be Grover's, as he said: “Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?” He then asks them to pitch their company. The teaser ends with the actors saying: “Bad-man nahi, Money-man hai ye”.
The Internet has gone berzerk after this announcement and eagerly waiting for the show to hit their screens.
Kamaal kar diya Grover Sahab.— Amit Shama ? (@amitshama1) December 19, 2022
Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over !
Now even Hollywood seems closer !!
Eagerly waiting!!!— Suchit ?? (@suchit27) December 19, 2022
Good decision @ZEE5India , i am sure this show will be super hit compared to shark tank.
India wants seedhi baat no bakwas.
You are Amazing. What you pulled out before Shark Tank is just outstanding. Wishing you best of luck for your new show on Zee5.— Terrificpassion (@vertigobp) December 19, 2022
Our own Elon Musk. Ashneer bhai ka jalva hoga ab toh har jagah. All the best ? ? ?— Nirmal Taylor (@N_K_Tailor) December 19, 2022
This is superrrr.... Ashneer Bhai is a rockstar... Strongly recommend everyone to read his book.... Amazingly written... He is a rockstar...— Pro Trader (@VickyTrader777) December 19, 2022
Grover was recently in the news for the backlash he received for his statement on hiring ex-SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, calling it a "huge mistake." He has also released his book Doglapan on entrepreneurship and investing in ventures in November this year. Earlier this month, BharatPe filed a complaint against Grover seeking Rs. 88 crores for the damage that he has done to the company.
IWMBuzz Media finds its investor in Dr Annurag Batra
Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media Group and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld, has invested an undisclosed amount in the media start-up’s first round of funding
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Media start-up IWMBuzz Media Network has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in its first round from media entrepreneur and veteran Dr Annurag Batra, promoter of successful media companies, BW Businessworld group and exchange4media group (e4m). Dr Batra has angel invested in many media tech companies and backed several other upcoming and pioneering ventures in various domains.
IWMBuzz, founded in 2017, is followed across geographies garnering around 20 million unique users over its web, social media and app platforms every month.
The business entity focuses on internet publishing (entertainment news and updates), event IPs, branded/native content and influencer marketing.
Its committed and experienced editorial team curates cutting-edge innovative trending content 24/7 catering to the rising demand of new-age consumers on the internet. Bollywood, Lifestyle, TV, OTT, Music, Regional, K Pop admirers find their daily dose of news and infotainment on IWMBuzz.
IWMBuzz media owns and executes large scale much-talked-about IPs like Digital Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit, India Kids Summit, India Gaming Awards among others.
On the investment, Dr Batra said: “I have known the founders – Siddhartha Laik and Franklin Tuscano – since the time of inception, and I have witnessed their growth. Our media businesses will find synergy as IWMBuzz is a digital and hopefully metaverse-first digital entertainment economy platform and together we can create more value for our readers, viewers and customers and the community at large. I strongly believe that their exuberance and their entrepreneurship and my experience will help propel IWMBuzz’s growth manifold in times to come.”
He further said, “I must say I will learn more about new emerging areas in media technology from Siddhartha and Franklin and as I believe in the process of reverse mentoring.”
Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at IWMBuzz Media, said: “We, all at IWMBuzz Media, are immensely thankful to Dr Batra for showing faith and believing in our journey and growth story. With him as one of our partners, we are hopeful of scaling new heights. As a company, we have always focussed on profitability and we would continue to do so. The funds raised will be used in product, content and business vertical expansion, and also to bring more industry leaders to the ship.”
IWMBuzz Media is co-founded by Franklin Tuscano (CTO and Founder), and Srividya Rajesh (Associate Editor and co-founder). The entity has grown year-on-year with a current team strength of over 70 people with branches in Mumbai and Chennai.
IWMBuzz is building more digital assets for its readers, viewers and partners as it continues to grow through Uber growth and emerge as a major player.
IWMBuzz is also in Hindi and over the next few years plans to be in all major Indian Languages. IWMBuzz's YouTube channel crossed one million unique subscribers recently and continues to grow. Some of the biggest names in the Bollywood and the entertainment industry prefer IWMBuzz as a brand platform to engage with their fanbase.
IWMBuzz aims to be India’s top destination for entertainment content in all formats in the next 12 to 18 months and get to 50 million plus audiences in all formats and be present 360 degree in all major Indian languages and become the go to destination and platform for entertainment content.
With this investment, IWMBuzz plans to launch new products, IPs and invest in hiring more people, building products and investing in technology including blockchain and Metaverse for its platforms.
The deal advisor was Evolution Partners, a boutique investment advisory firm based in Mumbai and Singapore. It has also advised clients on investments in F&B, Media Tech, Blockchain, Deep Tech, FMCG, D2C, Fintech and eCommerce.
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022: Report
According to media reports, Padukone will be flying to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's finale on December 18
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will be reportedly unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar during the finale at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. News reports say that Padukone will fly to Qatar to be a part of the tournament's final match on December 18.
Padukone is not the only Bollywood connection that the tournament has had this year. Actress and danseuse Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. She danced to this year's anthem and also performed her signature "Saki Saki" number.
Even Padukone's husband Ranveer Singh has been reportedly invited by Qatar to represent India and will be attending the finale on December 18.
MIB approves registration of PADMA as SRB
The body has been registered as a Level-II SRB (Self Regulatory Body) for publishers of news and current affairs content
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 5, 2022 12:54 PM | 1 min read
The Print and Digital Media Association (PADMA) has been registered as an SRB (self-regulatory body) with member publishers.
MIB in an official statement share that to convey the approval of the competent authority in the ministry for registration of "Print And Digital Media Association (PADMA)" as a Level-II Self Regulatory Body for publishers of news and current affairs content as per rule 12 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The panel PADMA as a self-regulatory body comprises Justice Mool Chand Garg, Former High Court Judge (Chairperson) Ashok Kumar Tandon, Senior Bureaucrat and Journalist ( Member) and Manoj Kumar Mishra, Senior Journalist and Writer (Member).
MIB said the Print and Digital Media Association shall perform functions laid down in the sub-rules (4) and (5) of rule 12 for the purpose of redressing grievances related to Code of Ethics under the Rules. The body shall also ensure that the member publishers have agreed to adhere to the provisions of the Rules, including furnishing the requisite information under rule 18 of the Rules.
Any change in the composition of the body and/or the membership of the publishers shall be informed to the Ministry as soon as such change takes place.
CNN initiates massive layoffs as cost-cutting measure
According to the company statement, hundreds of jobs could be affected
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 8:15 AM | 2 min read
On Wednesday, multinational cable news channel CNN informed its employees that it has initiated layoffs, which could impact hundreds of jobs at the news network. The company said the move marks "the deepest cuts to the organization in years."
An internal mail to the employees confirmed what they have been bracing for ever since CEO Chris Licht informed them of "unsettling" changes in store.
"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us," read the mailer.
The impacted employees will be notified on Thursday through an in-person meeting or Zoom, depending upon the person's location.
The mailer made it clear that people who are eligible for bonuses in 2022 will still receive the same, irrespective of the layoffs.
"I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain, and we have resources designed to support you. I will include a link to those resources in my follow up email tomorrow," wrote Licht in the mailer.
With US networks' ad revenue impacted, cost-cutting strategies have been rampant in the media sector. Disney and AMC Networks have also announced restructuring and layoffs as a countermeasure.
CNN saw its last layoff in 2018 when 50 people lost their jobs when the company restructured its digital business
Vikram Kirloskar, Toyota Kirloskar’s Vice-Chairman, no more
Media reports say he died of a heart attack
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 30, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
Toyota Kirloskar Vice-Chairman Vikram Kirloskar has passed away.
According to media reports, he died of a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 64.
As per a post put out by Toyota India, his funeral will be held on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/2XuhErUnzD— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022
Kirloskar is said to have played a key role in bringing Toyota Motor Corp's business to India.
Adani Group gains 99.5% shares of NDTV promoter firm RRPR Holding
With the transfer of shares, Adani Group will now have 29.18% stake in the network
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 29, 2022 8:13 AM | 1 min read
NDTV on Monday said that its promoter firm RRPR Holding Private Limited has transferred 99.5% of its equity to Adani-owned Vishvapradhan Commercial Vishvapradhan Commercial private limited (VCPL). The move makes Adani Group's takeover of the media firm more imminent.
With the transfer of equity, Adani Group will now have a 29.18% stake in NDTV. Adani has also presented an open offer between November 22 and December 5 for an additional 26% stake in the company.
According to exchange data, the open offer drew bids for 5.3 million shares, which is around 32% of the 16.7 million shares on offer.
VCPL, AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had also proposed to acquire 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share.
Back in August, Adani Group revealed plans to acquire a majority stake in the network. A decade ago, NDTV founders Pranoy and Radhika Roy had taken a loan of Rs 4 billion from AMG Media Networks Limited, a company acquired by Adani.
As an offer, the media company issued warrants that allowed the group to claim a 29.1% stake in the newsgroup.
Back in August, NDTV tried to block the transfer of shares, stating that its founders have been barred from buying or selling shares in India's securities market and hence cannot transfer shares that Adani Group was trying to acquire.
Amazon says it hasn’t fired any employee
In a submission to the Labour Ministry, Amazon has said only those employees who opted for the separation programme have been relieved
By exchange4media Staff | Nov 25, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Amazon India has informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
Representatives of the eCommerce company met the labour ministry official and denied the allegations.
Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers across 40 countries have decided to take out protests and walkouts on Friday.
This coincides with the Black Friday sales when online shopping is supposed to peak.
