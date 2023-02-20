ZOFF ropes in actor Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador

There has been a lot that’s written about the marketing campaign, the publicity around the ‘saffron controversy’ and the blockbuster values of Pathaan as also its cinematic highs and lows.

However, can we learn something as human and culture experts from the success of Pathaan? Are there lessons here for marketers and businesses alike?

A picture says a thousand words.

We all know that Bollywood leads trends in fashion and lifestyle for the masses. What is less well known is that media study is a big focus in all social streams as a definer and reflection of popular culture. Bollywood blockbusters which capture the imagination of the entire nation, highlight the cultural codes and values of our nation! From the Raj of 90’s to Pathaan in ’23 – SRK’s journey is a masterclass in understanding the cultural shifts and the changing aspirations of India.

We share here 5 key insights into what the Indian youth value today as a guide to Indian cultural codes for marketers and advertisers:

Show over Tell

The first thing that arrests your attention in Pathaan is the sheer visual spectacle. Each scene seems crafted to perfection. From the tanned bodies, the high glamour codes, the high-paced action in the backdrop of stunning locales across multiple countries; each scene is like the cover of a magazine – a visual treat in itself.

When you pause to think of this –

we first take perfect pictures – only then can we really enjoy the gathering, the holiday, or the wedding!

As a generation we have lost the patience to read books – its book summaries or a YouTube video or TedTalk for most, right?

Being fit and looking good is a non-negotiable for men and women equally – gyms, hair and nail studios probably beat the number of tuition centres in India now!

So, does your business have a strong visual identity? Is your communication visual enough to grab attention? Remember, this applies to all types of businesses and products because we are an ‘Insta’ generation.

Machismo decoded:

While the six-packs, the tanned and chiselled body of SRK, and the daring stunts are hard to miss, there is a much more to our male protagonist! Beyond the personal style of SRK, I noted 3 core values of machismo: Supreme self confidence that allows him to

Laugh at himself. – Humour has come of age in the Indian subcontinent. From needing a separate artist to crack jokes at his expense, our modern hero can laugh at himself. Isn’t this trend very much aligned with the mushrooming of Stand-up comedy as an entertainment genre and memes being one of the favourite expression modes? From Vir Das to Kapil Sharma, comedy now caters to different ends of the spectrum.

Take calculated risks – Risking his life to save a village earned him the name ‘Pathaan’; and avenging the death of his senior gave him the power to win, so the Indian hero is remains anchored in purpose and humane values. However, there was also an attempt to show strategy vs just bravado; an attempt to balance brain and brawn.

Invite collaborations - Bollywood always had the tradition of guest appearance by However, SRK paying homage to Salman Bhaijaan was another level, right? It was about a meeting of equals, about camaraderie and partnership towards a bigger goal.

As a nation we have always aspired for government jobs which provide stability, financial security, and power. With the rise of new generation of techpreneurs; the availability of multiple avenues to showcase talent and the success of the Indian Start-ups our aspirations and risk-appetite seem to have jump shifted.

Remember the song ‘mile sur mera tumara’. Today, there seems to be newfound respect for an ecosystem view, where partnership and collaboration is the way to jump shift growth given the fast-paced and specialist world we live-in.

When we speak to consumers, Ranveer Singh and his flamboyant yet accessible offscreen persona tops the charts as symbolic of this new aspirational masculine hero. One other big super cool masculinity code that wins him female love is potentially his not feeling dwarfed by his hot and competent Diva as a wife!

The arrival of the Diva

Well, the expectation of glamour and style as non-negotiables to be cool and hip, remains irrespective of the gender. Deepika Padukone was her glamorous best in Pathaan but it’s worth noting that even in a mass Bollywood entertainer, her role was not just centered around a song-dance sequence. She had a strong character and persona of her own; she was pursuing her own path and outsmarted the hero as well. She herself chose to partner the hero for a shared purpose.

It’s so telling of the new feminine role-model that mass India is comfortable with. Women have arrived and how? Smriti Mandhana made headlines as being the most expensive purchase in the WPL 2023 auction. Last year Cadbury leveraged this insight in the remake of its iconic ad Khuch khaas hain remake with its #Goodluckgirls campaign.

First Amongst Equals

John Abraham got as much build-up as Pathaan himself. He was shown to be as talented, smart, and well equipped. He ended being the loser only because he was pursuing a shallower limited self at the cost of others.

Are we perhaps accepting as a society that there is a lot of talent out there – and things come together when there is a passion and the right vision guiding us? Are we accepting that a worthy competitor makes us better? Is it philosophical or reflective of the shift from competition-focused era to an idea-first era… an era of playing and mastering your own game well versus worrying about the other fish – after all there is enough growth opportunity in this new India?

India: The World is my Stage

Shot in multiple countries, the scale and style of Pathaan is no less than any Hollywood production. This speaks to the evolved expectations of an increasingly discerning audience with unlimited access to global content; and dabbling in making videos and reels themselves in their past-time.

However, it also speaks to the growing confidence of India having arrived at the world stage, partly helped by the crumbling symbols of the modern world – Trump in White house, prolonged war in Ukraine, natural devastations like wildfires in Australia, a recessionary economy while a more resilient, stronger India story emerges whether in managing Covid better than China or remaining an attractive source of top talent and investment.

From a generation which looked up to NRIs as the ultimate aspiration in the 90’s to Pathaan which showcases the world as an effortless playground for the Indians.