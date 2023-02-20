ZOFF ropes in actor Shilpa Shetty as brand ambassador
Shetty’s endorsement will help ZOFF capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts, the company said
Zone Of Fresh Food aka ZOFF, a spice brand that was also seen on Shark Tank India, has roped in actor Shilpa Shetty as its brand ambassador.
Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said, “Shilpa is the undisputed health icon in India. Her endorsement will not only empower ZOFF but will also help us capitalise on her massive influence and appeal as one of India’s most prominent fitness and health enthusiasts. She joins the brand as a powerful voice that strongly promotes healthy life choices on a day-to-day basis. This vision of Shilpa aligns very well with our brand ethos and makes her the perfect face for Zoff.”
Further commenting on the Company’s vision, Akash Agrawal, Co-founder, ZOFF, said “By using cutting-edge cool grinding technology such as the Air Classifying Mills, we aim to revolutionise the Indian spice industry. Our vision is to become India's go-to and most widely recognized online spice platform, and our association with Shilpa Shetty is a step forward in that direction.”
Speaking on her partnership with ZOFF, Actor Shilpa Shetty said, “I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of ZOFF's revolutionary journey. Their steady dedication to sustaining and preserving the integrity of spices is what appeals to me personally and also to today's mindful and health-conscious consumers.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pathaan: A glimpse into ‘Indian aspirations’
Ruchira Jain, Consumer Behavior & MR Expert, writes on what marketers and businesses can learn from the success of ‘Pathaan’
By Ruchira Jain | Feb 20, 2023 11:11 AM | 6 min read
There has been a lot that’s written about the marketing campaign, the publicity around the ‘saffron controversy’ and the blockbuster values of Pathaan as also its cinematic highs and lows.
However, can we learn something as human and culture experts from the success of Pathaan? Are there lessons here for marketers and businesses alike?
A picture says a thousand words.
We all know that Bollywood leads trends in fashion and lifestyle for the masses. What is less well known is that media study is a big focus in all social streams as a definer and reflection of popular culture. Bollywood blockbusters which capture the imagination of the entire nation, highlight the cultural codes and values of our nation! From the Raj of 90’s to Pathaan in ’23 – SRK’s journey is a masterclass in understanding the cultural shifts and the changing aspirations of India.
We share here 5 key insights into what the Indian youth value today as a guide to Indian cultural codes for marketers and advertisers:
- Show over Tell
The first thing that arrests your attention in Pathaan is the sheer visual spectacle. Each scene seems crafted to perfection. From the tanned bodies, the high glamour codes, the high-paced action in the backdrop of stunning locales across multiple countries; each scene is like the cover of a magazine – a visual treat in itself.
When you pause to think of this –
- we first take perfect pictures – only then can we really enjoy the gathering, the holiday, or the wedding!
- As a generation we have lost the patience to read books – its book summaries or a YouTube video or TedTalk for most, right?
- Being fit and looking good is a non-negotiable for men and women equally – gyms, hair and nail studios probably beat the number of tuition centres in India now!
So, does your business have a strong visual identity? Is your communication visual enough to grab attention? Remember, this applies to all types of businesses and products because we are an ‘Insta’ generation.
- Machismo decoded:
While the six-packs, the tanned and chiselled body of SRK, and the daring stunts are hard to miss, there is a much more to our male protagonist! Beyond the personal style of SRK, I noted 3 core values of machismo: Supreme self confidence that allows him to
- Laugh at himself. – Humour has come of age in the Indian subcontinent. From needing a separate artist to crack jokes at his expense, our modern hero can laugh at himself. Isn’t this trend very much aligned with the mushrooming of Stand-up comedy as an entertainment genre and memes being one of the favourite expression modes? From Vir Das to Kapil Sharma, comedy now caters to different ends of the spectrum.
- Take calculated risks – Risking his life to save a village earned him the name ‘Pathaan’; and avenging the death of his senior gave him the power to win, so the Indian hero is remains anchored in purpose and humane values. However, there was also an attempt to show strategy vs just bravado; an attempt to balance brain and brawn.
- Invite collaborations - Bollywood always had the tradition of guest appearance by However, SRK paying homage to Salman Bhaijaan was another level, right? It was about a meeting of equals, about camaraderie and partnership towards a bigger goal.
As a nation we have always aspired for government jobs which provide stability, financial security, and power. With the rise of new generation of techpreneurs; the availability of multiple avenues to showcase talent and the success of the Indian Start-ups our aspirations and risk-appetite seem to have jump shifted.
Remember the song ‘mile sur mera tumara’. Today, there seems to be newfound respect for an ecosystem view, where partnership and collaboration is the way to jump shift growth given the fast-paced and specialist world we live-in.
When we speak to consumers, Ranveer Singh and his flamboyant yet accessible offscreen persona tops the charts as symbolic of this new aspirational masculine hero. One other big super cool masculinity code that wins him female love is potentially his not feeling dwarfed by his hot and competent Diva as a wife!
- The arrival of the Diva
Well, the expectation of glamour and style as non-negotiables to be cool and hip, remains irrespective of the gender. Deepika Padukone was her glamorous best in Pathaan but it’s worth noting that even in a mass Bollywood entertainer, her role was not just centered around a song-dance sequence. She had a strong character and persona of her own; she was pursuing her own path and outsmarted the hero as well. She herself chose to partner the hero for a shared purpose.
It’s so telling of the new feminine role-model that mass India is comfortable with. Women have arrived and how? Smriti Mandhana made headlines as being the most expensive purchase in the WPL 2023 auction. Last year Cadbury leveraged this insight in the remake of its iconic ad Khuch khaas hain remake with its #Goodluckgirls campaign.
- First Amongst Equals
John Abraham got as much build-up as Pathaan himself. He was shown to be as talented, smart, and well equipped. He ended being the loser only because he was pursuing a shallower limited self at the cost of others.
Are we perhaps accepting as a society that there is a lot of talent out there – and things come together when there is a passion and the right vision guiding us? Are we accepting that a worthy competitor makes us better? Is it philosophical or reflective of the shift from competition-focused era to an idea-first era… an era of playing and mastering your own game well versus worrying about the other fish – after all there is enough growth opportunity in this new India?
- India: The World is my Stage
Shot in multiple countries, the scale and style of Pathaan is no less than any Hollywood production. This speaks to the evolved expectations of an increasingly discerning audience with unlimited access to global content; and dabbling in making videos and reels themselves in their past-time.
However, it also speaks to the growing confidence of India having arrived at the world stage, partly helped by the crumbling symbols of the modern world – Trump in White house, prolonged war in Ukraine, natural devastations like wildfires in Australia, a recessionary economy while a more resilient, stronger India story emerges whether in managing Covid better than China or remaining an attractive source of top talent and investment.
From a generation which looked up to NRIs as the ultimate aspiration in the 90’s to Pathaan which showcases the world as an effortless playground for the Indians.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prakash Raj to endorse Casagrand Aquene
The company has rolled out a 360-degree campaign which includes a series of print, digital and TVC promotions
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 19, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers in South India, has recently roped in veteran pan-Indian actor Prakash Raj to endorse Casagrand Aquene located at Kengeri, Bengaluru.
Strengthening the brand's proposition to deliver superior housing communities, Casagrand has rolled out a refreshing TVC campaign for its project Casagrand Aquene. Set against an engaging background, the brand-new TVC envisions the grand life at Casagrand Aquene, wherein actor Prakash Raj is seen casually interacting with people of different age groups who are baffled at finding the ideal home that caters to their growing aspirations. Subsequently, the actor is seen highlighting the exquisite world-class facilities housed in the property, which bestows striking access to the major essentials such as IT Hubs, reputed educational institutions, hospitals and other leisure facilities that calls for a holistic living experience for residents. As people soon become interested in learning about the property, the actor unveils Casagrand Aquene stating the unparalleled price point of INR 4399/Sq.ft in comparison to the RR Nagar market price of 6000/sq.ft which is just 5 minutes away.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vimesh P. Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Casagrand said, "It gives us immense pleasure to welcome actor Prakash Raj, a versatile pan-India actor into the Casagrand family. We believe that his unyielding connection and relevance with individuals from various demographics will enable us to resonate with the overall brand imagery. Moreover, this association will enhance our connection with the consumers across spectrums and efficiently extend our core messaging of providing superior homes to every other home aspirant."
The company has rolled out a 360-degree campaign which includes a series of print, digital and TVC promotions to reach all aspiring homebuyers.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Eicher salutes those in the 'driving seats' of life
The campaign by Ogilvy highlights the role of modern trucks and buses in the society
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:46 AM | 3 min read
Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles has launched its latest campaign, ‘Nayi Soch Naye Raaste’, embodying Eicher brand's promise of partnering prosperity. The campaign underlines the relevance of modern transportation in the everyday smooth functioning of businesses and our daily routine.
“Over the last fifteen years, Eicher has been focused on driving modernisation in India’s transport ecosystem and has brought several industry first features to market. In 2020, we took a giant step towards revolutionizing the CV industry by connecting Eicher’s entire range of BS VI vehicles to an industry-first Uptime Centre offering remote and predictive diagnostic services. Our constant endeavour is to offer the highest levels of Uptime to Eicher truck and bus customers -thereby enabling the important role they play in our society” commented Vinod Aggarwal MD & CEO VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
To create an advanced connected ecosystem, the company has recently launched the ‘My Eicher App’, an integrated, first-of-its-kind next-generation solution for efficient fleet, fuel and vehicle uptime management along with a marketplace for value added services. Eicher's portfolio of state-of-the-art 100% trucks and buses backed by superior technology and uptime are now successfully setting new benchmarks across applications.
Conceptualized by Ogilvy, this new campaign shows a motionless world where everything stands still, a restaurant paused mid-meal, a market paused mid-transaction, and a busy road frozen in time. The film carefully aligns the ignition of the Eicher truck to the world moving again, thus signifying that Eicher Trucks and Buses and Eicher drivers play a pivotal role in moving our world! The video has been launched on company’s social media platforms and amplified on OTT platforms like Hotstar.
“Modern life depends on timely logistics. The Nayi Soch Naye Raaste campaign is a tribute to Eicher truck and bus operators who serve society’s needs – whether it be ensuring timely delivery of breakfast in the morning, materials to a market or bringing our children home from school on time. They are the heroes who keep our lives going!” concludes Bhagwan K Bindiganavile, SVP - Strategic Planning, Brand and Communication, VECV,
Adding on Ritu Sharda, CCO-Ogilvy India (North) said, “With a simple insight that if trucks and buses come to a halt, our life will stop moving, we created something that has the potential to change the way the public looks at this industry. This commercial is a thought provoking take on the value Eicher commercial vehicles play in each of our lives.”
Eicher offers one of the widest product ranges, from 4.9-55 Ton GVW trucks and 12- 72-seater buses. These products are produced on Eicher’s most innovative BSVI solution - EUTECH6 which offers the most reliable engine technology and best-in-class fuel efficiency. Eicher is the first player to introduce a 100% connected range of vehicles with advanced telematics. The products are enabled by the Eicher Uptime Centre, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce, superior uptime in construction and mining as well as passenger safety in buses. The company has the widest range of Heavy-Duty trucks in the industry.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Is Brand SRK shining in the Pathaan afterglow?
Hits for actors mean a concomitant increase in endorsements and fees, hence SRK's brand portfolio could bloom, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 17, 2023 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Pathaan is being touted as the film that finally brought Bollywood back to life from a spate of flops and boycott calls last year. While the jury is still out on that claim, it has surely put Shah Rukh Khan's career back on track after many duds at the box office.
Although he has been in news for reasons good and bad such as his Brahmastra cameo or son Aryan Khan's drug case, SRK returned to the big screen after a break of almost four years with Pathaan. The film's marketing was strategically planned to create curiosity around the comeback of King Khan. With fans thronging theatres to see SRK on the big screen again, the film is on its way to entering the Rs 1000 cr club.
A rough couple of years for SRK
Despite being a formidable force in Bollywood, SRK's sheen dimmed considerably in the last few years. In 2020 he was ranked 4th in the Duff and Phelp Celebrity endorsement list. However, in 2021, the actor slipped to the 12th number.
Brand experts attribute it to a few factors. Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, said, "The first reason is the fact that there was a 4-year-break in his cinematic career and he was therefore out of the limelight for some time."
"The second is that his last three films failed to set the box office on fire, with his last two being certifiable flops, which would have caused some doubt in the minds of advertisers about his continued appeal and fears that his stardom was on the wane. Clearly, his relatively long absence from the screen helped create anticipation and pent-up demand for his return."
Similarly, Nisha Sampath, Brand Consultant, and Founder, of Bright Angles Consulting, said, "One reason that SRK slipped in the rankings, could be his low visibility for the past few years. His last film was in 2018. Personally, he went through a challenging phase which led him to avoid media. He was involved in controversies, and brands always prefer to play it safe in such situations."
A brilliant comeback
Pathaan has also helped shine the spotlight on brand SRK again and this possibly means more endorsements in the near future. N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, a consumer analytics and brand insights company, said, “The frivolous calls to boycott Pathaan, only further built curiosity around the movie, which was followed by it becoming a super hit. All these factors contribute to the value of SRK going up.”
“Hits for actors always have a concomitant impact on their brand value which includes fees, number of endorsements, and newer category endorsements, among others. All these are likely to go up for SRK due to the success of Pathaan”, he added.
On a similar note, Aviral Jain, MD, Kroll said, “Pathaan's success may lay down the path for Return of the King! SRK's endorsement portfolio should certainly bloom in the coming quarters. Brand SRK ventured through tough terrains in 2021 with a decline in campaigns and a number of endorsements. However, 2022 is expected to have a neutral to positive impact on his brand value given the new additions to his portfolio including A23, Godrej, and Thums Up.” With all things considered, the Pathaan afterglow might bode well for SRK's brand endorsement game.
"But like Virat, Dhoni and some other stars on the list, SRK is an evergreen brand, a legacy brand. Like them, he has re-invented himself in adversity and emerged stronger. So while the brand value may go up and down, from a brand’s perspective he will always be a safe bet. His presence as an endorser will not just bring awareness, but also add so much more value", Sampath added.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Salman Khan revisits his iconic style in new Zupee ad
Khan has also been roped in as the brand ambassador for the skill-based gaming platform
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 18, 2023 8:25 AM | 3 min read
Zupee announced actor Salman Khan as its brand ambassador. With this association, Zupee aims to expand its presence in the growing skill based online gaming space and pave the way to establish skill based gaming as the most preferred form of meaningful entertainment.
As part of this partnership, Zupee launched a brand campaign, ‘10 minute mein game ho jayega’, which aims at driving awareness around Zupee’s unique proposition of fun byte sized games such as Ludo Supreme, Trump cards Mania and Snakes & Ladders Plus amongst others, which players can enjoy in short and convenient playtimes of just 10 minutes. The campaign features Salman in his effortless and larger than life avatar playing a host of different games on Zupee.
Speaking on the partnership, Zupee’s founder and CEO, Mr Dilsher Singh Malhi, said “We are thrilled to have Salman Khan on board as our brand ambassador. Zupee’s portfolio of skill based casual and board games are enjoyed by a diverse set of audiences. His mass appeal cuts across borders, demographics and cultures, as one of the most loved and iconic stars in the country. We are certain that this association will help in deepening consumer connect and propelling Zupee’s vision of bringing joy to players lives through meaningful entertainment even further.”
Salman’s witty charm and fun demeanor fit perfectly with the brand’s ethos as the campaign’s core proposition pivots towards enjoying fun and byte sized 10-minute gamepelays. Working with Salman was an absolute delight and we are sure online gaming lovers will enjoy seeing their favorite star share that experience with them.” He further added.
Sharing his excitement, Brand Ambassador and Actor, Salman Khan said, “Zupee is one of India’s leading skill based gaming platforms. Zupee’s fun and interesting take on classical casual and board games like Ludo & Snakes & Ladders certainly brings back the nostalgic feel and are a great way of entertainment on the go. The brand’s vision of bringing moments of joy to people's lives through these casual & board games that can engage and entertain strongly resonated with me and I am excited to partner with Zupee to celebrate India’s growing love for gaming.”
Vikram Tanwar, Co-Founder of UBT, Salman Khan’s talent management company added, “Zupee has become popular within a short span of time among avid gamers in the country by being one of the first one's to augment culturally relevant games and make them inherently skill based. This association will further help get more casual and board gamers on board and aid the growth of the online gaming industry even further”
This association is structured by UBT(Uniworld Being Talented), conceptualized by Leo Burnett and produced by Nirvana Films. The new campaign will be amplified via a 360-degree approach which features a soon to be launched TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations.
Since its inception in 2018, Zupee has significantly grown with over 95% market share in the casual & boardgame segment and has been installed by over 70 million users and is accessible to players in English, Hindi, Marathi.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Surf Excel crosses $1 billion in sales: A sparkling brand journey
Sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever's Surf Excel has scripted history by becoming the first Indian brand to cross $1 billion or Rs 8200 crore in annual sales in 2022. It is also the first HUL brand to achieve this milestone.
Deepak Subramanium, the executive director of home care at HUL, says that the feat was achieved with the "premiumisation" of the segment with liquid detergents and fabric conditioners.
In another win for the brand, sales have risen 32% despite inflation thanks to the popularity of its Rs 10 packs.
Spotless brand journey
The brand was originally called just Surf and was launched in 1959 in India by Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). Originally, it was presented as a fuss-free alternative for messy washing soap. Over the years, the brand has reinvented itself from the humble powder form to the more contemporary liquid form.
It soon became synonymous with detergents in India and was ruling the marketing until Nirma's advent in 1969.
To counter the stiff competition from the value-for-money brand Nirma, Surf launched the 'Lalitaji' campaign to drive home the importance of quality over price.
The character Lalitaji was modelled after the Indian housewife who always wanted to make prudent financial choices, choosing the "achi cheez" over the "sasti cheez." The ads showcased the brand as a product that can be used sparingly yet effectively.
In 1992, Surf was reborn as Surf Excel to counter the onslaught by P&G's Ariel. Lataji was slowly becoming redundant and customers were ready to pay the premium for better stain removal. The brand was further diversified into Surf Excel Blue and Surf Excelmatic.
In 2004, the great pricing war between HLL and P&G led to the latter drastically reducing the prices of Ariel and Tide. HLL couldn't catch up, so it decided to retaliate through a campaign to build an emotional connection with the audience.
The endearing "Daag Ache Hain" campaign took off in 2006, proving to be one of the most iconic and impactful brand campaigns of recent times.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Polycab India becomes official partner for ICC
Madison Media and Professional Management Group consulted Polycab on the deal
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
Polycab India has become the official partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG) consulted Polycab on this deal.
ICC and Polycab’s association begins immediately and will cover all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023. This includes the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, which will take place in South Africa; the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, which will be held in India; and the ICC World Test Championship 2023, which will be held in England.
For the first time in the tournament's history, the association will culminate in the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup, which will be hosted exclusively in India. Through this partnership, Polycab will aim to deepen its engagement with their existing and future customer’s and drive the message - ‘We Innovate for a Brighter Living’. All communication throughout the tournament will focus on it’s innovative, safe and energy efficient products, build customer and influencer awareness and engagement.
On this announcement, Nilesh Malani, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab India, said, “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are happy to collaborate with Madison Media and PMG and leverage their unique strengths to deliver outstanding results for Polycab.”
“As Polycab embarks on a journey to build a Mega Brand in India, it has taken the right step of building a deeper association with Cricket. Ground sponsorship of ICC events create a certain aura for the Brand. And this year the ICC Men’s World Cup will also be held in India, which will increase the interest of Indians in the tournament. I have no doubt that Polycab will gain deeply by becoming the Official Partner of ICC,” commented Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube