MIB bars central ministries, state governments from venturing into broadcasting

The Ministry of lnformation and Broadcasting (MIB) has issued an advisory asking central government ministries, state governments, and union territories that are distributing broadcasting content to pull out of distribution activities before 31st December 2023.



The advisory will mean the withdrawal of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh state governments from content distribution space. Tamil Nadu government owns and operates a cable distribution company called Arasu Cable TV Corporation while the Andhra Pradesh government runs the AP Fibernet service which has a triple-play offering of IPTV, Internet, and Telephony. The Tamil Nadu government also operates an educational channel 'Kalvi Tholaikkatchi'.



The MIB has also requested the Central Government Ministries and State/UT Governments not to enter into broadcasting/distribution of broadcasting activities in future. It also stated that the broadcasting activities by them can only be done through Prasar Bharati.



"ln case Ministries of Central Government, State/UT Government and entities related to them are already distributing the broadcasting content, they will be required to extract themselves from the distribution activities," the MIB said.



The ministry stated that the exercise of conducting broadcasting activities through Prasar Bharati and exiting the distribution space must be completed by 31st December 2023.



Broadcasting sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had thrice issued recommendations on the subject in 2008, 2012, and 2015. The TRAI's recommendations dated 28th December 2012 have been accepted by the MIB and the Ministry of Law and Justice.



"ln view of the recommendations of TRAI, the judgement of the Supreme Court and the legal opinion given by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the ministry has come to the conclusion that no central Government Ministries/Departments, State/UT Governments and related entities should enter into the business of Broadcasting/Distribution of broadcasting," the advisory reads.



"Further, in order to implement the decision, it has been decided that entry of Central/State/UT Governments into the business of broadcast for educational purposes should be done through the Prasar Bharati route, through suitable agreements between Prasar Bharati and the concerned Central/State/UT governments," the advisory adds.



"At the same time, all such existing broadcasting, if any, of all Central Government Ministries, State/UT Governments and related entities as detailed in the TRAI recommendations will also need to be brought under the ambit of Prasar Bharati."



The MIB also stated that uninterrupted viewing of existing education channels and other scheduled programmes must be carried on smoothly till the engagement with Prasar Bharati gets in place.



In 2012, the TRAI had recommended that the central and state governments should not be allowed to enter into the business of broadcasting and/or distribution of TV channels. Further, the authority had also recommended that state government-owned entities should not be allowed to enter into the business of broadcasting and/or distribution of TV channels.





The regulator had suggested that Prasar Bharati should fulfil the legitimate aspirations of government entities as regards broadcasting activities, while at the same time recommending the 'arm's length' relationship between Prasar Bharati and the government be further strengthened to enhance its autonomy and functional independence.

The TRAI's recommendations were based on the spirit of the Sarkaria Commission's recommendations and the Supreme Court's judgement in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) matter.

