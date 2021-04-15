M&E body writes to Uddhav Thackrey for financial package, vaccination centres for workers

The Co-ordination Committee of the M&E Industry, comprising film bodies like IFTPC, CINTAA and FWICE, has written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey, pledging support for the 15-day lockdown imposed in the state. "We have intimated to all the stakeholders in the industry to follow your guidelines in true spirit and ensure that the spread of Corona is restricted totally," wrote Suresh Amin, Ex-officio Member of the committee.

In the letter, Amin also makes certain requests, which includes a financial package for M&E workers and the arrangement of vaccination centres at Film City.

Apart from these, the letter also mentions allowing post-production work and the ongoing construction work of certain sets.

" The post-production work which is done in a studio facility in a closed environment be allowed to function, so that the already shot portions of the content are edited and completed for final broadcasting," read the letter.

"There are many sets which are already being built will become unserviceable due to the closure and the Producers will have to suffer huge losses. To avoid the same, setting work may be allowed to continue just as you have allowed construction workers subject the workers being allowed to stay at the set with all precautions," wrote Amin.

While extending support towards the 15-day lockdown, the committee also promised to submit a detailed operational plan for the industry in the coming days. "Though we fully support the present lockdown we request a meeting with you to chalk out a plan in case the government decides to extend the present lockdown."

The committee beseeched the CM to consider the contributions of the industry as frontline services since it works for the wellbeing of the people by providing quality entertainment. "Since the working conditions and format is akin to news channel, we shall also be treated on par as an essential service."

