Keshub Mahindra, Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, passes at 99
He was the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Group from 1963 to 2012
Keshub Mahindra, the Chairman Emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra, has passed away at 99.
As per media reports, he was the country's oldest billionaire.
He was also on the PM's Council on Trade & Industry from 2004 to 2010 besides being the Founder Chairman of Hudco.
A philanthropist, he served on several industry boards and councils.
I&B industry got FDI worth Rs 1,535 crore in Dec quarter
As per reports citing DPIIT data, over Rs 1,524 crore went to films and advertisements sub-category, while radio got Rs 10.3 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 8:56 AM | 1 min read
The information and broadcasting industry received FDI of Rs 1,535 crore in the 2022 December quarter, as per media reports citing data provided by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
More than Rs 1,524 crore went to the films and advertisements sub-category. Radio received Rs 10.3 crore, the reports said.
Among the media and advertising companies that got FDI via the acquisition of shares in the December quarter were Dentsu India, MediaCom and Amagi Media Labs.
Uplinking & downlinking of channels: Min net worth requirement eased for broadcasters
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 2:15 PM | 3 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has relaxed the minimum net worth requirement for broadcasters seeking permissions for the uplinking and downlinking of TV channels.
The move comes after broadcasters complained to the ministry that they were facing difficulties in meeting the minimum net worth requirement as per the revised guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking Satellite Television Guidelines in India.
“It has now been decided that the entities, which are existing permission holders under the Policy Guidelines should show demonstrable and verifiable efforts to meet the required net worth as per the Policy Guidelines of 2022.
“The difference between the net worth required as per the guidelines of 2022 and the net worth required as per the guidelines applicable on 08.11.2022 shall be computed. The net worth must be increased to meet 25% and 75% of the aforesaid difference by December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024 respectively,” the ministry said in its notification.
However, it clarified that in any case, all existing permission holders must achieve the minimum net worth requirement as per the guidelines of 2022 by December 31, 2024.
According to the guidelines issued on November 9, 2022, broadcasting entities were supposed to have a net worth before seeking permission for various services (refer to the table).
As per the ministry, pending applications received before November 9, 2022, such as permission for a new channel, renewal of permission of a channel, change in name and logo of a channel, change in substantial shareholding (change of 10% or more) etc. from existing permission holders and new applicants; shall be processed only on the achievement of the target of 25%, subject to the condition that there is no change in the beneficial ownership of the entity.
“If the material available on record indicates that there is a change in the beneficial ownership of the entity, no relaxation shall be provided. Once permitted, the permission holders shall also meet the requisite net worth criteria and timelines as mentioned…… Entities who are not existing permission holders and which apply for the first time after the issuance of the new guidelines i.e. on or after 09.11.2022, must comply with the prescribed net worth requirement prescribed as per the Policy Guidelines without any relaxation,” the ministry said.
The MIB also noted that as per the Policy Guidelines of 2011, relaxation was provided to the existing permission holders, allowing them to be governed by the terms and conditions of the Policy Guidelines, 2005 regarding the minimum net worth requirement.
“However, no such relaxation has been provided in the current guidelines, causing hardship to many entities having net worth much below the required net worth as mentioned in the new Policy Guidelines of 2022,” it said while providing relaxations.
Zee announces one-time settlement with Standard Chartered Bank over Siti Networks loan
The network made the announcement in a regulatory filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 2:10 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has announced that it has entered into a one-time agreement with Standard Chartered Bank over a loan taken by Siti Networks, a multi-system operator promoted by the Essel Group.
Siti Networks was given credit facilities by the bank and ZEEL was the guarantor.
The company claimed in a regulatory filing: "Since the Borrower has defaulted in its debt repayment obligations to the Bank, the Company has entered into a one-time settlement agreement with the Bank in respect of DSRA Claims/Undertaking in the interest of amicably resolving the issues between the parties." ZEEL hasn't mentioned the debt amount in the announcement.
ZEEL recently announced that it had settled its disputes with IndusInd Bank, removing a crucial roadblock in its merger with Culver Max Entertainment.
enba jury meet to be held on April 1
The 15th edition of the awards will be held on April 15
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 31, 2023 8:49 AM | 4 min read
The exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) is back! The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the enba jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). We have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans who will select the best in news broadcasting.
There are in all seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld
- S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman - TFCI
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson-BJP
- Syed Zafar Islam, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Gaurav Bhatia, Senior Advocate Supreme Court & Spokesperson BJP
- Deepender Singh Hooda, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Varun Gandhi, MP - Lok Sabha
- Rahul Shewale, MP - Lok Sabha
- Anil Agarwal, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sasmit Patra, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Sujeet Kumar, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Ritesh Pandey, MP - Lok Sabha
- Dharmendra Yadav, Former MP - Lok Sabha
- Manoj Kishorbhai Katak, MP - Lok Sabha
- Raj Babbar, Former MP (Rajya Sabha) & Actor
- Tripurari Sharan, Former Chief Secretary, Bihar (IAS)
- Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation & Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan
- Gauranga Das Prabhu, Author, Spiritual Leader & Inspirational Speaker
- Jawahar Yadav, OSD to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana
- Amit Malviya, National Head - Information & Technology, BJP
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power
- Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman, Bhartiya Group
- Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
- Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group
- Manjit Rajain, Founder & Global Chairman, Tenon Group of Companies
- Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing - Domestic & IB, Tata Motors
- Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & MD, Adobe India
- Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia
- Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul India
- Ashish Shelar, President Maharashtra BJP
- Rituraj Kishor Sinha, National Secretary of BJP & Group MD at SIS
- Markand Adhikari, Chairman & MD, Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABGROUP)
- Shailesh Lodha, Actor, Anchor, Writer
- Alok Mehta, (Padamshri) Former President EGI
- Prabal Basu Roy, Director & Advisor to Chairman of Corporate Boards
- Madan Bahal, MD, AdFactors PR
- Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal
- Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party
- Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman & MD, Gainwell
- Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Bharti Ghosh, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Kumar Gaurav Gupta, VP & Country Manager, SAP
- Punita Kumar Sinha, Founding Partner, Pacific Paradigm Advisors
- Pramod Dubey, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India
- Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, (Arts & Lifestyle), Hindustan Times
- Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, Former Indian Cricketer & Secretary, DDCA
- Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder – Chairman, Emeritus
- Dr Manisha Sangwan, Spokesperson (INC) & Social worker
- Mankiran Chowhan, Enterprise Head, India, Salesforce
- Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala
- Kartik Sharma, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
- Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media
- DJ Narain, Former Director General, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. Of India
- Dr Jawahar Shah, Founder, Mind Technologies
- SK Bose, Director, ASCI, New Delhi Centre
- Charu Pragya, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Dr Arvind Kumar Goel, Renowned Educationist and Philanthropist
- Vinit Goenka, Spokesperson, BJP Delhi
- Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Creative, Chairman, Creativeland Asia
- Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Emami Agrotech
- Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Penguin Random House
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group
- Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv
- Upasana Arora, MD, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals
- Akhilesh Reddy N, CMD, RPPL & Director, Meil
- Acharya Shailesh Tiwary, Vedic Tantra Guru
- Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist & Defence Economist
- Janardan Pandey, Founder & MD, Nett Value Media
'World Start-up Convention': Organisers booked for allegedly cheating start-ups
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Police in Noida have booked organisers of a three-day event for allegedly cheating start-ups, the Indian Express has reported.
However, the organisers of 'World Start-up convention' have denied the charges.
The event was organised at Noida's India Expo Centre.
A number of entrepreneurs staged a protest against the founders after they realised that there were barely any investors as opposed to what the organisers had promised.
A campaign has been run on Twitter with the hashtag #JusticeForStartups and #WSCScam.
SEBI bars Samir and Meera Jain from the securities market
Penalties totalling Rs 35.67 crore have been slapped on PNB Finance and Industries Ltd, Camac Commercial Company Ltd and various other entities,
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 10:06 AM | 1 min read
SEBI imposed penalties totalling Rs 35.67 crore on PNB Finance and Industries Lts, Camac Commercial Company Lts and other companies, including promoters Samir Jain and his wife Meera Jain. The Jains have also been barred from the securities market.
They have also been reportedly restrained from holding any key managerial position or associating themselves with any listed public company. These restrictions will apply until the two companies comply with SEBI's minimum public shareholding requirement. Listed companies are required to have at least 25 per cent public shareholding.
The two companies, according to SEBI, did not entirely disclose their promoter entities. These companies have been listed on Calcutta Stock Exchange and asked to disclose their promoter details.
Samir Jain was the Vice Chairman and the MD of Bennett Coleman and Co. Limited (BCCL) and Meera Jain the Whole Time Director at BCCL. Six entities -- the Jains, Ashoka Viniyoga Ltd, Artee Viniyoga Ltd, Camac Commercial Company Ltd and Combine Holding Ltd -- have been restricted from the securities market.
Pradeep Sarkar: The Midas touch and a heart of gold
Guest Column: Arijit Ray, the CEO & Founder of The Unlock Company pens down a memoir for filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar
By Arijit Ray | Mar 29, 2023 9:35 AM | 5 min read
Sant Tulsidas’ famous couplet says … ‘jab tu aye jagat mein, log hanse, tu roye. Jagat mein kaam aise karo ki jagat se jane ka samay, log roye aur tu hanse.” (When you came into this world, people laugh and you cry. But while you are here, you should do such work that when it is time to leave the world, everyone cries and you laugh.
The last journey of filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who was fondly called Dada, from this world to the crematorium was testimony to the kind of life he lived, the kind of lives he has touched and what he meant to his colleagues, associates and family. The outpouring of grief, messages and the presence of ex-colleagues, colleagues, technicians, photographers, actors, models, camera men, bollywood stars, people who he was associated with, in large numbers, was an indication of the kind of impact he had on people.
Dada was someone with whom everyone build a relationship not only at a professional level but also at a personal level.
His craft, his work ethics, creative sensibilities brought to the industry a new style of
Story-telling. Anyone who worked with him by default imbibed a little bit of his genius. The best part was that he was so liberal and magnanimous in sharing what he knew best, he never held back.
Editors learnt from him his individualistic free flowing editing style, his cuts his dissolves, cameramen imbibed a bit of the acute sensitivities he brought to the table, choreographers learnt his sense of rhythm, production people learnt detailing, set designers learnt from his profound sense of aesthetics, the list is endless.
He put so much of himself into each project that each ad or each section of a film, could deliver a practical playbook of the various aspects of film making. Apocalypso Filmworks was the learning ground for many. Many learnt, found their own calling and built their own ventures. But Dada never held back. He spotted talent, groomed them, and gave them all he had.
So much was the respect his colleagues and past team members had for him that they would be at his door at short notice whenever he would call them. It just needed one call. The remarkable thing one noticed that, there were countless people with whom he a built a relationship that transcended the level of transactions. So, many times he would call people who worked with him earlier on projects and more often than not they would be keen to help him get the work done without even talking money or fee.
His relationship with clients over the years was developed on the back of this one simple thing. Trust. Clients would swear by his sincerity and dedication. They were convinced that nothing would come from Pradeep Sarkar that was not good for the brand and the business. He was even willing to sacrifice a creative urge at the cost of what is right for the brand. The Client and the creative agency were often astounded at how much of himself he would pour into each project.
He placed his work above everything. If there was anyone who followed the dictum “Work is Worship’ to the core, it was Dada. He gave it all, at the altar of his own health.
He pushed through difficult health issues but never compromised on what was needed to deliver a good film. Till the very end, he travelled to outstation locations, followed punishing shoot schedules only to deliver to his personal exacting standards.
In his personal life too, he gave it all. Whoever needed help with whatever resources, whenever, he was there. He supported his family, his colleagues, past and present. A heart and fist that was open. Money and help flowed from him to others, freely, always.
Pradeep Sarkar was no ordinary creative person. He was the genius with the Midas touch. Whatever he touched he brought in a refreshingly different perspective through his nuanced storytelling, capturing the myriad textures of human emotions. That is why the work he did for Euphoria Dhoom Pichak Dhum, Mairi, the music video Ab Ke Savan (Shobha Mudgal) or the refreshingly effervescent Parineeta, or The Pappu Pass Ho Gaya commercials, or the Coke, Kurkure ads got etched forever in the collective consciousness of the audience.
It was a play of emotions that was almost transported from another world. The world of Pradeep Sarkar.
Dada was the industry’s darling. He loved all and the Industry loved him back. He flashed his creative brilliance through his work while his heart of gold flashed in its own luminosity. Creative excellence and Human excellence all rolled into one personality.
Om Shanti Om Shanti Om Shanti
My observations as a Family member, ( he was married to my sister), as an admirer of his work, I got into advertising because of him, as part of a creative agency while working with his Production House and as a Producer at Apocalypso Filmworks for a brief period, where I worked closely with him on projects.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
