Adi Godrej to step down from the Board of Directors of Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced that Adi Godrej will step down from the Board of Directors of GCPL, effective September 30, 2021. He will continue to be Chairman Emeritus of the company.

Commenting on the announcement, Adi Godrej, said, “It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Consumer Products. I am grateful to our Board for their continued guidance; to all our team members for their passion for Godrej and helping build a company that we can all be proud of; and to our customers, business partners, shareholders, investors, and communities, for their deep partnership over the years. The foundations of our company are very strong, and I am very confident that Nisa and our leadership team will continue to build forward and create even more sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Nisaba Godrej, Chairperson and Managing Director, Godrej Consumer Products, said, “On behalf of our team at Godrej Consumer Products and our Board, I want to thank my father for his vision and guidance that has helped shape and transform our company. The values that he has taught us, combined with his disciplined, results driven, and humble approach, will always be the core of our DNA. Our leadership team will continue to draw from this as we drive Godrej Consumer Products forward with a strong sense of purpose and ambition.”

