Kartikeya Sharma of ITV Network files Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Published: May 31, 2022 1:12 PM  | 1 min read
Kartikeya Sharma

Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, iTV Network, has filed his Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana.

Earlier today, media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament from Rajasthan as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP.

Sharma is the Founder and  Managing Director of ITV Network (Information Tv Pvt Ltd) an Indian media company which runs India News, NewsX and The Sunday Guardian.

He entered print media with the acquisition of The Sunday Guardian, an English language Sunday newspaper, and the Hindi daily Aaj Samaj.

In 2011, Kartikeya married Indian National Congress politician Kuldeep Sharma's daughter Aishwarya Sharma.

