'Character certificate' order for journos attending PM's Bilaspur rally withdrawn

The office of the Director General of Police, Bilaspur, put out a new notification on Tuesday, retracting the earlier order

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken back the order that required journalists to submit their "character certificate" if they intended to cover PM Narendra Modi's rally at Bilaspur on Wednesday.

Journalists from private and state-run media, including All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan, were asked to provide certificates of ‘character verification' in a letter addressed to the District Public Relation Officer, Bilaspur.

On Tuesday morning, the office of the Director General of Police put out a new notification, retracting the earlier order saying all media are welcome.

The letter written SP Bilaspur stands withdrawn.



Any inconvenience caused is regretted.



Journalists are cordially invited to cover Hon’ble PM’s visit to H.P.



Shall extend cooperation and facilitate their coverage. @thetribunechd @htTweets @CMOFFICEHP @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/NxsuLdsMZL — Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) October 4, 2022

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)