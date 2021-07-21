Jiomart top new brand in e-comm grocery category across mediums in Jan-May '21: TAM

TAM AdEx-Cross Media Report on E-com Food & Grocery (Jan-May’21) noted that ad volumes of the Ecom-Food/Grocery category across media witnessed significant growth. Television witnessed a 45% surge during Jan-May'21 compared to Jan-May’20. In Print, ad space grew sharply 2.5 times. Meanwhile, Radio witnessed 76% growth and on digital, ad insertions saw a sharp 2.5x increase in the same period.

On TV, the top ten advertisers nearly accounted for a 100% share of category ad volumes during Jan-May'21 with Flipkart.com leading the list. Flipkart Grocery and Licious were the top two brands during Jan-May'21 with a 22% share of ad volumes each. Meanwhile, the top five brands had more than 85% share of ad volumes. Moreover, Jiomart.com was the top new brand followed by Faasos. However, the medium saw more than 10 new brands.

The report mentioned that the Movie genre alone had 27% of the category’s ad volumes followed by GEC in the second position. The top three channel genres grabbed 72% of ad volumes for Ecom-Food/Grocery category during Jan-May'21.

On print medium, Reliance Retail and Grofers India were the top two advertisers of the Ecom-Food/Grocery category which together contributed almost 50% share of ad space in Jan-May'21. Jiomart.Com was the top brand with a 28% share of ad space followed by Grofers with a 21% share, and the top ten advertisers and brands added 93% and 92% shares respectively.

In print, more than 70 new brands were seen during Jan-May'21 with Jiomart.Com leading the top new brand list followed by Tendercuts.in.

Meanwhile, on radio, Reliance Retail, among the advertiser topped with 28% of the ad volumes’ share in Jan-May'21 with Jiomart.Com leading the brand space with 28% share of ad volumes followed by Zomato.Com with 13% share. During Jan-May’21, the top ten 10 advertisers and brands had the same share of ad volumes. i.e. 89%. The medium witnessed over 25 new brands and again with Jiomart.com leading the new brand list on Radio medium followed by Suprdaily App.

Unlike other mediums, on digital, Meat And Spice and Grofers India were the top two advertisers of the Ecom-Food/Grocery category which together added 41% share of ad insertions during Jan-May'21. Meatigo.Com was the top brand with a 28% share of ad insertions during Jan-May'21. The top 10 brands had more than 75% share of ad insertions.

