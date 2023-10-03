'It's important for journalists to remember they are not the story'
At the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit, journalists spoke about the daily challenges of providing unbiased news and how to navigate in a polarized news landscape
Journalism in India is thriving but not without its challenges. One of the key areas of discussion has been the issue of biased and unbiased journalism across mediums. At the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit, a panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Navigating Unbiased Reporting in a Polarized News Culture’. It dealt with topics like safety and ethics in reporting, media bias and revenue models.
The panel was moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchang4media Group and included Aditya Raj Kaul- Executive Editor National Security and Strategic Affairs, TV9 Network, Dr. Surbhi Dahiya Professor and Course Director, IIMC New Delhi, Dipankar Ghose, Deputy National Editor, Hindustan Times and Sneha Mary Koshy, Sr Editor, NDTV.
Dahiya, being in the academic space, spoke about how the news has become polarized and echo chambers have been created. “In the very first class, we tell students to be very objective, very balanced in their reporting. But what happens in this polarized news culture, in this media environment in which news and information are very heavily influenced or characterized by extreme differences, maybe in perspectives or maybe ideologies or political leanings, it often results in a very sharp division of the society into distinct ideologies or partisan organizations or groups. Each one of them consumes news from sources that align with their existing beliefs or preconceived notions or values or political preferences.
So, then echo chambers are created. Echo chambers happen when basically consumers consume news from sources, which make them re-believe or reinforce their pre-existing notions. So, we especially at IIMC, train our students so that whenever they write something, they have to have diverse sources of information. So, we teach them that you will have various sources of information, but you have to decide whether you're taking this information solely from one angle or one perspective or one source.”
Speaking about personal bias of journalists and how to keep that at bay, Dipankar Ghose says, “I think in terms of bias, it's incredibly important for a journalist or a reporter to understand he is not the story. One of the things is that we see this happen more and more, I think it's emblematic of a phase where everybody's getting on social media, everybody has a voice, that you seem to want to be active protagonists in a story, and that's a problem. You can be a protagonist in the story in the sense that you're one of the people telling it honestly. But you are not the story itself. You are not adding to the story. You should be adding to a diplomatic push. You shouldn't be taking away from a diplomatic push, you're reporting the diplomatic push.”
Aditya Raj Kaul explains how revenue models and TRP ratings affect the system. “The most essential part in TV journalism at least, is the kind of revenue model you have. This revenue model directly impacts your journalism, whatever you do. Of course, you had the TRP controversy around it. And this revenue model is completely flawed because these are completely based on advertisements that you get. For advertisements, the channels have to reach out to the people out there, the companies out there and tell them that they are number one and you are most watched, and how do you do that? So, there is BARC that comes into the picture or other agencies.
So now the ball is in the government’s court to have a kind of neutral TRP system either under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry or have an independent player out there who does not see any kind of profits coming in from either any channels media houses, or any of the corporate houses out there.”
Sneha Mary Koshy shared with the audience what exactly reporters can do in a polarized news situation. “As a reporter, you have to put your foot down. If your office says you have to do something you have to say this is what it is. Fight for it because it is your story. If you are a reporter, if you're a journalist, stand for your stories. It's more important than ever before. So, you debate it out, you discuss it out with your editors. That’s where I come from, that’s what I believe in.”
Fake news cheap to produce, genuine journalism really expensive: Arif Mohammed Khan
The Governor of Kerala was speaking at exchange4media’s second edition of English Journalism 40 Under 40 conference and awards
By e4m Staff | Oct 2, 2023 8:04 AM | 3 min read
“We live in a mass media or a social media age where the role of responsible media has acquired even more significance,” said Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala. The Governor was speaking at the second edition of e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards on September 30. He was the Chief Guest of the event.
In his address, Khan said that the modern trends in media led to a plethora of channels using various technologies to supply information and views. “We know that free media is absolutely vital for a healthy democracy. Media also has the duty to promote social harmony and national unity which are the prerequisites for any progress towards prosperity. Objective free and fearless are the adjectives that have been used traditionally to articulate what people expect from the media but one is tempted to ask whether media organisations hire consultants who offer pre-scripted fear-based topics. How many media professionals can still afford to uphold the time-tested journalistic ideas?” he asked.
Khan further said that the jargon used for this practice is known as stunting or just water reporting. “I do not ask about unbiased journalism because the majority of the journalists now do not really have a role in deciding what is to be printed and what is to be left out.”
He expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere and hard work of the jury chaired by Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief, Hindustan Times, to select the young leaders in English journalism. “The lofty standard set by the jury to ensure that only the best of the best would figure in the list is evident from the fact which has been pointed out earlier that only 18 have been selected for the awards.”
In his speech, he quoted American journalist H.L. Mencken who once said that freedom of the press is limited to those who own one.
He further added that with business models in media being drastically altered, the struggle to survive profitably sometimes compelled media to resort to a form of sensationalism, or even fake or paid news. “As a result, we have progressed from stories to narratives. The saying at present is that fake news is cheap to produce and genuine journalism is really expensive. A solution to this needs to come from the media itself because it gives the media's self-respect and dignity that is now at stake and it is high time that it is restored.”
Khan hoped that the award winners and their future work would contribute more to the restoration of the grand stature of the media.
“The winners of today's awards can be genuinely proud of their achievements, especially in the light of the social impact of their work. However, the awards also put them in great responsibility with regard to ethical and professional standards, in news reporting, as well as the social impact of every word that is printed or broadcast.”
He also mentioned that at this decisive juncture, the boundaries between news and views are blurring and marketing concerns override editorial propriety. “Those in the media have a duty to be vigilant to safeguard the reputation of journalists. Like everyone else, the journalists also have an obligation to perform their duties in a manner that serves the larger interests of the society and promotes the constitutional ideal of human dignity.”
2nd edition of e4m Party Spokespersons 50: BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi tops the list
BJP's Gaurav Bhatia, Shazia Ilmi and Dr. Sambit Patra; Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate and AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh featured among the top 10
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 7:09 PM | 2 min read
The second edition of e4m Party Spokespersons 50, which ranks the top political party spokespersons in the country, was held at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi on 1st Oct 2023.
In a vibrant democracy like India, political spokespersons play a pivotal role in shaping public perception, influencing policy debates, and driving the narrative for their respective parties.
In the second edition of this prestigious list five spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party, three from the Congress and two from AAP featured among the top ten.
e4m Party Spokespersons 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication, evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political representation.
The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased approach. It considers various parameters such as communication style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements, media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives
“Today we celebrate the power of eloquence and the art of political representation. These spokespersons are not just voices; they are architects of national narratives, shaping our understanding of democracy. Their words echo in the corridors of power, influencing policies and public opinions. The e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 is not just a list; it’s a tribute to those who wield words with impact and we honor their exceptional contribution to our vibrant democracy," said Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media Group.
Here is the full list:
India's finest journalists honoured at e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
In a glittering ceremony held at The Park on September 30, 2023, the second edition of the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards unfolded, illuminating the outstanding contributions of India's journalistic luminaries. The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Hon'ble Governor of Kerala, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, celebrated the pinnacle of journalistic excellence.
With a distinguished jury led by Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan Times, the awards recognized the exceptional work of media stalwarts, fostering engaging discussions on the dynamic media landscape. Other jury members included Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, Rajdeep Sardesai, Senior Journalist & Consulting Editor, India Today Group, Bhupendra Chaubey, former Editor in Chief and CEO, Indian Ahead News, Vir Sanghvi, Editor, Columnist, Television Host & Food Critic, Vikram Chandra, Founder, Editorji Technologies and Rahul Shivshankar, Consulting Editor, Network18.
It must be mentioned that e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards is an annual gathering that celebrates excellence in journalism, recognizes outstanding contributions to the field, and provides a platform for thought-provoking discussions on the evolving landscape of media and journalism.
In a remarkable display of talent, the India Today Group emerged as the frontrunner, clinching an impressive nine awards, followed closely by NDTV.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Badshah, Papon to headline ABP Network's musical extravaganza 'Roots & Rhythms'
The concert scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on September 30, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 4:48 PM | 1 min read
ABP Network has announced "Roots & Rhythms" a musical concert scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on September 30, 2023. The event will start at 6 PM and promises an unforgettable evening of diverse musical experiences.
"Roots & Rhythms is a glorious celebration of India's rich musical heritage, thoughtfully curated to celebrate the ever-evolving soundscape of our nation. It embodies the very spirit of 'New India,' where music transcends boundaries, and artists craft their unique identities through a fusion of cultural experiences. This isn't just a concert; it's an exploration of the powerful stories that music can weave
"It is more than just a musical concert, it represents ABP Network's commitment to bridging the gap between culture and the present generation. In a rapidly evolving world, this event serves as a platform where everyone, regardless of age or background, can come together. It's a celebration of India's rich musical heritage while embracing contemporary sounds. This grand musical concert is where the past and present harmoniously converge, creating memories that resonate with India’s passion for music," said the network.
The audience will see performances from top Indian artists such as Badshah, Shilpa Rao, Papon and others.
BYJU's to lay off nearly 4,500 staffers
This follows Arjun Mohan’s appointment as the new CEO
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:10 AM | 1 min read
BYJU's will be laying off nearly 4,500 staffers to cut costs, media networks have reported.
The decision follows Arjun Mohan’s appointment as the new CEO.
As per reports, Mohan plans to merge business verticals of the company and the changes will be announced soon.
Both permanent and contractual employees could be asked to go, the reports said.
This June, the ed-tech company laid off 1,000 employees citing measures to improve finances and increase profitability.
OTTplay and DistroTV announce streaming partnership
The alliance will enable Indian audiences to access 180 live channels across News, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more for free
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 3:32 PM | 2 min read
DistroTV, a global streaming platform owned by DistroScale, and OTTplay Premium, an OTT content streaming, discovery and recommendation platform, have announced a new partnership that will bring DistroTV's 170+ free-to-watch, live streaming channels to OTTplay users in India.
OTTplay Premium is a popular OTT platform in India that gives you access to 24+ OTT platforms with personalized recommendations of shows, web series and movies based on a user's preference of language, genre, platform, actor, filmmaker, and more. This partnership with DistroTV will significantly expand the content available to OTTplay Premium users.
"DistroTV's mission has always been to bring diverse, global voices to audiences around the world," said Navdeep Saini, CEO of DistroScale. "This partnership with OTTplay allows us to further that mission by bringing our extensive lineup of live streaming channels to even more viewers in India."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA, and MENA, added, "We are thrilled to partner with OTTplay, a platform that shares our commitment to delivering a wide range of content to viewers. This partnership will allow us to reach even more viewers in India, providing them with access to our diverse lineup of channels."
"OTTplay Premium is excited to partner with Distro TV to bring live TV channels to more viewers in India. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our users with the best possible entertainment experience. We are confident that our users will enjoy the wide variety of content that Distro TV has to offer, and we look forward to working with them to make it even more accessible and enjoyable for our viewers." Said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co Founder, OTTplay.
This partnership reinforces DistroTV's commitment to bringing diverse, global voices to audiences around the world, and OTTplay's commitment to helping users discover new and exciting content.
TRAI releases consultation paper on encouraging R&D in telecom, broadcasting & IT sectors
The authority has sought written comments from stakeholders by October 23, 2023, and counter comments by November 6, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 25, 2023 8:40 AM | 3 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on 'Encouraging R&D in Telecom, Broadcasting and IT (ICT) Sectors’.
The purpose of the paper, as per TRAI, is to develop a comprehensive ecosystem for enhancing R&D in the ICT sector of the country to ensure processes for generating a pool of R&D scientists/ engineers, duly supported by the government and private partners.
According to TRAI, R&D has played a crucial role in shaping today's world.
However, in the existing R&D ecosystem in India, there are areas of further improvement in promoting R&D ICT sector, learning from the international best practices in R&D and apply relevant learnings in India and also to identify the issues which require interventions in terms of policies and incentives to improve the R&Din the leT sector and help India emerge as a world leader, TRAI stated.
According to the authority, in the consultation paper prepared based on the online brainstorming session and inputs from academia and industry experts from lIT Madras, lIT Kanpur and lIT Hyderabad etc., TRAI has analyzed the important issues which require intervention in the existing R&D ecosystem in India under the three focus elements: "Education & Training System", "Science System" and "Regulatory Framework".
The third focus element "Regulatory Framework" has been divided into two parts, namely, "Policies and Programs" and "IPR Framework". Proactively prioritizing R&D and innovation can create a favourable environment for budding entrepreneurs and innovators in the country. In the consultation paper, TRAI emphasises the need to build a robust R&D ecosystem and discusses potential issues which need to be addressed to enable the same.
TRAI said, “Technological advancements and convergence in Telecom, Broadcasting and ITsectors are taking place at a rapid pace. Some of the emerging trends in these sectors are 5G, 6G, Open-RAN, Internet of Things (loT),AI and ML, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cloud Services, Edge computing, Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Software Defined Networking (SDN), Over-The-Top (OTT)services and Hybrid Set Top Box (STB) etc.”
In the Consultation Paper, TRAI said they also explored the R&D ecosystem of leading countries in R&D and innovation space. These include Israel, Republic of Korea, United States, Sweden, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Finland etc. International best practices in R&D may act as key learnings for India in its ambition to strengthen its R&D ecosystem and become a $5 trillion economy.
The authority has sought written comments from stakeholders by October 23, 2023, and counter comments by November 6, 2023.
