e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards: Glimpses

Take a look at some special moments captured through the day

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 28, 2022 9:15 AM  | 1 min read
e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards

The exchange4media Group on Wednesday honoured India’s top journalists at the English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards. The event was held at the India International Center in New Delhi. The day-long conference witnessed a range of intimate and insightful conversations by industry veterans including Rajdeep Sardesai, Sonia Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Preeti Choudhary, Nikunj Garg, Sukumar Ranganathan among others.

The conference was followed by an awards ceremony celebrating the best journalists in the country. Take a look at some special moments captured throughout the day.

Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV in conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, e4m

Dr Annurag Batra, BW Businessworld & e4m Chairman & Editor-in-Chief
in conversation with Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-in-Chief, HT

Panel discussion with Nandani Nair, Uday Pratap Singh, Neha Khanna, Preeti Choudhary

Akanksha Verma, Journalist at India Ahead News, takes home the honour

Independent lifestyle journalist Neha khanna wins #e4menglishjournalism40under40

 

Journalist Umar Sofi takes home the award at #e4menglishjournalism40under40

Journalist Arvind Gunasekar wins at #e4menglishjournalism40under40

