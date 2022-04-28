e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit & Awards: Glimpses
Take a look at some special moments captured through the day
The exchange4media Group on Wednesday honoured India’s top journalists at the English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards. The event was held at the India International Center in New Delhi. The day-long conference witnessed a range of intimate and insightful conversations by industry veterans including Rajdeep Sardesai, Sonia Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Preeti Choudhary, Nikunj Garg, Sukumar Ranganathan among others.
The conference was followed by an awards ceremony celebrating the best journalists in the country. Take a look at some special moments captured throughout the day.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube