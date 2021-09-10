IT Department raids Newslaundry and NewsClick offices

Previously in February, Newsclick and its founders were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 10, 2021 6:49 PM
newsclick

As per reports, the offices of Newslaundry and NewsClick have been raided by the I-T department.

According to a PTI report quoting officials, the Department had conducted separate "survey operations" at the premises of the two online portals. In unrelated incidents earlier this year, two other media platforms had also had their premises raided.

 In the case of the Newsclick and Newslaundry, the Department said that the operations were being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations. Tax officials are covering the business premises of the two portals, officials added.

Previously in February, Newsclick and its founders had also raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the anti-money laundering law. The money laundering case arises out of a Delhi Police FIR alleging that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Newslaundry Newsclick advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
Show comments
You May Also Like
music

New music label Panorama Music launched
3 days ago

Banka

IWMBuzz Co-founder Ashish Banka quits after 5 years
3 days ago

Media tv

Almost 70% Indians spend between 1 and 4 hours on connected TV: mediasmart report
4 days ago