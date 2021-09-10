IT Department raids Newslaundry and NewsClick offices

Previously in February, Newsclick and its founders were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

As per reports, the offices of Newslaundry and NewsClick have been raided by the I-T department.

According to a PTI report quoting officials, the Department had conducted separate "survey operations" at the premises of the two online portals. In unrelated incidents earlier this year, two other media platforms had also had their premises raided.

In the case of the Newsclick and Newslaundry, the Department said that the operations were being conducted to verify certain tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations. Tax officials are covering the business premises of the two portals, officials added.

Previously in February, Newsclick and its founders had also raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under provisions of the anti-money laundering law. The money laundering case arises out of a Delhi Police FIR alleging that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received foreign direct investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)