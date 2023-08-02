IDBI Bank approaches NCLAT after NCLT rejects plea against ZEE
The hearing has been listed for today
The IDBI Bank has reportedly moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against Zee, challenging the order passed by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which rejected its plea to initiate insolvency against the media company.
The petition for the same has been listed for hearing today before a bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Barun Mitra.
Zeel informed in a regulatory filing that an appeal has been filed by IDBI Bank Limited before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order passed by the NCLT dated May 19, 2023.
NCLT's order said that ZEEL was the corporate guarantor for the load taken by Siti Networks. However, the default was committed during the timeline specified under section 10A of the IBC.
According to section 10A, no application for corporate insolvency resolution process can be filed against any debtor by any financial and operational creditor for any default arising on or after March 25, 2020, for a one-year period.
The provision was inserted by the government in IBC to aid companies after the resumption of economic activities post-lockdown.
Festive times to bring double-digit ad growth for Tamil Nadu: Experts
With a high consumer number, Tamil Nadu is a go-to market for advertisers. Experts discuss the reason for growth for the second half of the year in the state
By Nilanjana Basu | Aug 1, 2023 8:47 AM | 4 min read
Ahead of the festival-filled second half, experts are optimistic about Tamil Nadu's advertising outcome. A higher move on digital, continued strength in television as a medium in the region and startups looking at the state for higher consumer interest will be the driving factors for H2 2023, say experts.
Tina Garg, CEO and Chief Creative Storyteller of Pink Lemonade says that despite the effects of the U.S. recession on some industries, she is hopeful that the digital ad industry in TN will grow by at least 10-20% in H2 if not more. Sharing similar thoughts, Nigel Mathew, Executive Director of Disha Communication said that a CAGR of around 10% for the second half might be a reasonable estimate for the growth of advertising in the southern state.
As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation’s recent surveys, Tamil Nadu’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2022-23 is estimated to be Rs 24.85 trillion (US$ 320.27 billion). TAM data shows how TV ad ex indexed growth volumes have shown resilience in the month of May in Tamil Nadu, while print and radio have struggled to get their volumes back up to the same level as in January.
“Considering the historical growth rate and the recovery trends from the pandemic, we can expect a steady growth rate for the Tamil Nadu ad market in the second half. The driving force behind this growth could be the continuous popularity of television as the primary entertainment medium, reaching over 95% of the population in South India. The rise in digital platforms, which is recording a 30% growth, could also contribute to the expansion. Additionally, the increase in advertising spends on digital indicates a shift towards digital advertising, presenting new opportunities for the ad market,” Mathew opines.
From a brand perspective, Mark Titus, Assistant Vice President (Marketing), Nippon Paint India (Decorative division) believes that as the year progresses, there will be an increase in consumer spending as the festive season commences. “Utilizing personalized messages and custom promotions can have a long-lasting effect on consumers, proving to be more successful than brands that solely focus on discounts and promotions. Furthermore, the evolving advertising landscape is placing greater importance on digital media and below-the-line (BTL) advertising to enhance consumer engagement. Additionally, experiential marketing, events and activations are being employed to craft immersive brand experiences and foster consumer participation.
The positive consumer sentiment prevailing in this market (Tamil Nadu) has been a key driver of the brand growth, prompting us to further expand our investment in this sector. Our marketing approaches prioritize smart spending and precise targeting, ensuring maximum impact and returns on our investments, Moreover, we eagerly look forward to embracing new media opportunities and emerging advertising platforms, as we have always done, to effectively reach the right audience at the right time.”
Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers of Amarendra Vummidi, believes that since the second half of the year is filled with festivals, jewellery buying is bound to happen, thus pushing the brand toward more campaigns and higher consumer engagement.
“We have a well-defined path for each of our processes and the same applies to ad spending as well. As is the case every year, we will strike a balance between the traditional way of advertising and digital advertising. For the remaining part of the year, we have planned many user engagement activities through social media posts and events. After the Sengol made by VBJ was placed in the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, our brand has gained more prominence not just in India but worldwide.”
Speaking about what she believes is the reason for Tamil Nadu’s success in the second half, Garg says “I believe traditional industries have started to see the potential of digital too - to counter recession effects, there will be a foray into digital and an effort to grow markets and garner audiences from beyond TN too. Startups like Meesho and Freshworks have proven that already in the past.
Then again some of the biggest groups like Sriram and others are based out of TN and tier 2 hubs like Salem, Trichy, Coimbatore etc. are home to multiple healthcare, automobiles, agri brands that are looking to launch their D2C brands which would need a significant digital boost.”
Ex-NDTV CEO Suparna Singh launches Frammer AI
Singh moved on from NDTV in February
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 29, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Suparna Singh, who was associated with NDTV until February 2023, has recently launched her own venture - Frammer, an AI-based company.
As per Tofler, the company was founded in March 2023.
Singh’s stint with NDTV began in 1994. She served as its President and CEO from 2017.
As the CEO, she helped drive a huge turnaround that saw the NDTV Group moving from large losses to profit, combining editorial with management skills. She led a team of 1,200 people and helped refocus the Group's strategy on its digital brand and online businesses.
Rajya Sabha passes Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
According to the I&B minister Anurag Thakur, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
The Rajya Sabha passed the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 on July 27 which aims to curb piracy and additionally, streamline age bracket categorisation of content.
The bill specifies that ‘UA’ marker means an age-based indicator for a film which has received or is intended to receive a ’UA’ certificate. This marker will now be categorised under three different age groups, namely, ‘UA 7+’ or ‘UA 13+’ or ‘UA 16+’.
The bill also says no person shall use any audio-visual recording device in a place licensed to exhibit films intending to make or transmit an infringing copy of such film.
If a person does so, it will be considered a punishable offence with imprisonment for three months to three years and a fine of three lakh rupees, but may extend to five per cent of the audited gross production cost.
Anurag Thakur, cabinet minister, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, wrote in a tweet, “To ensure the holistic growth of Indian cinema and safeguard the rights of everyone in the industry from the spot boy to technicians to filmmakers, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM, I got the opportunity to introduce The Cinematograph (Amendment Bill) 2023 in the Rajya Sabha. It is the first major amendment since 1984.”
“The bill aims at fighting piracy, which is eating up our ever-growing film industry, which has captured the imagination of the world with its content and creativity. It aims to streamline the certification process and improve categorisation and prevent unauthorised recording, copying and transmission on the internet,” he added.
According to the minister, it is a revolutionary initiative that is going to make a difference in the lives of everyone associated with the industry and help in the growth of our soft power globally.
Zee case: SAT asks Sebi to appoint new whole-time member
The WTM will have to fix a date for the hearing within a week of Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra submitting a reply
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 28, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked Sebi to appoint a new whole-time member to review objections raised by Zee's Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra against the interim order.
The WTM will have to fix a date for the hearing within a week of the duo submitting a reply. The order on the hearing will have to be passed in two weeks after the hearing.
As per media reports, SAT has said in case no WTM was available an officer higher in grade or rank could hear the matter.
SAT modifies whole-time member order in Zee case
As per reports, SAT has said that in case no WTM was available an officer of higher grade could hear the matter
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 1:55 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has modified its earlier order in the Zee case and asked Sebi to appoint another whole-time member for the hearing.
According to news channels, SAT has said in case no WTM was available an officer higher in grade or rank could hear the matter.
SAT had earlier refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka.
Sebi seeks modifications in SAT order against Punit Goenka
The changes have been sought in the SAT order asking for a change of Whole Time Member in the case
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:42 AM | 1 min read
Sebi has filed an application to modify an order issued on July 10 by the Securities Appellate Tribunal against ZeeL CEO Punit Goenka.
On July 10, SAT asked for a change of Whole Time Member (WTM) in the case “to remove any kind of bias” before a final order was issued.
SAT has earlier refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Goenka.
We want India to be our third-largest market: Astus Group founders
Astus Group- a global media trading company on Tuesday announced the official launch of its independent office in India which will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli
By Sonam Saini | Jul 26, 2023 8:54 AM | 4 min read
Astus Group- a global media trading company, has announced the official launch of its independent office in India on Tuesday which will be spearheaded by Sparsh Ganguli, who joins as India Head.
Originally founded in London in 2003, alongside the Indian office Astus has a presence in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over $400 million annually. The media trading company works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. Astus works across categories in full collaboration with clients’ agencies to ensure they get the media they want.
The global media trading company entered the market back in 2010 when the company had a joint venture with GroupM APAC. In India, the JV company was headed by Ganguli.
Astus' Joint Chairman and co-founder Frances Dickens told exchange4media that the partnership with GroupM was great. Astus has been wholly owned in the UK, Europe, and the Middle East for 20 years, but in 2010, we formed a joint venture with GroupM across APAC." We grew tremendously during that time, and we believed now was the moment to have the APAC markets entirely owned by London, because we were restricted to the WPP agencies, which was a fantastic place to begin. But now we need to be able to work with clients outside of those agencies since the market has grown significantly. We're excited to go from strength to strength."
According to Paul Jackson, Joint-Chairman and Co-Founder of Astus Group, the JV gave Astus the confidence to come into the Indian market independently. He shared that while working with GroupM in the India market, they learned that there's a big appetite for a trading company.
“Over those few years during that JV, it really solidified in our minds that there's a massive opportunity in India. We want India to be our third largest market within quite a short time frame and we think that's deliverable as well. There's a huge opportunity within India. The country is booming right now and will be one of the third-largest economies in the world within the next few years. So we really want to be part of that. One of the biggest barriers to entry is getting the right staff and we believe that in Sparsh we found exactly the right person to lead Astus India.”
Astus also works with hundreds of media owners across all media channels, working in association with them to offset their hard cash costs and bring them business which complements their existing channels. Astus does this by enabling media owners to trade their soft currency or media space for goods and services they need.
Sparsh Ganguli, India Head, Astus Media shared that this business model is unique. Nobody in India has ever really come up with this kind of business model. He mentioned initially, it took a little bit of time to understand the business.
Speaking about the responses that he received during the JV with GroupM he shared that the clients’ reactions were very positive towards the Astus business model across the sector. The agency worked with brands across sectors including FMCG and automobiles. “However, COVID happened and had an impact on the business. Despite this, it was a positive experience working with GroupM, and that experience gave me the confidence to head Astus in India.” Ganguli also shared that the company is currently in talks with multiple clients across categories.
Astus works across FMCG, Airlines, Automotive, Telecoms, Tourism, Food & Beverage, Hotels, Events/ Hospitality, Electronic Goods, Entertainment, Education and Charities.
Speaking on the investment in the Indian market, the founding members shared that India is an important market for Astus. “It's an enormous opportunity and we will have significant funds available to make investment estimates. A lot of our business is about making investments either directly in media or directly in products to make it happen.” The company plans to invest multi-million dollars in India.
Speaking on the expectations from the market, Jackson said, “We want turnover to be about three million US dollars over the next financial 12 months. We found that because of our repeat business in the UK, we were able to double year after year for the first five-six years. So ideally, we would like to be able to replicate that model. Obviously, we'll have to hire a few more people around as fast to make that happen.”
