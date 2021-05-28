HT Health Shots kickstarts #ProudToBleed initiative on Menstrual Hygiene Day

For many years, the word “menstruation” has been deeply rooted in social and cultural taboo. Even in 2021, it’s generally associated with negative implications like “impurity” and “shame”. Lack of awareness and the acceptance of this stigma has already caused immense harm to women across the gender spectrum. That’s why it’s so important to encourage open and honest conversations that eradicate this stigma and normalize periods once and for all.

HT Health Shots is doing its part this Menstrual Hygiene Day (28th May) with its #ProudToBleed initiative: showcasing inspiring period-positive stories by real women and promoting healthy practices such as period tracking. The campaign will be backed by educative and inspiring articles, videos, podcasts and live virtual sessions featuring leading medical experts and influencers such as Niveditha Manokaran, Dr Tanaya (popularly known as Dr Cuterus) and Aditi Gupta.

Shipra Yadav, Business Head at HT Health Shots, shared her thoughts about the campaign: “Menstruation is not a ‘girl problem’, rather a very essential and ‘human’ process. It’s high time we bust some common myths and reassure young girls, women, transwomen, intersex women, etc., that they’re not alone through this often uncomfortable but natural process.” Ramesh Menon, CEO at Fever FM/Radio One and New Business Initiatives had this to say: “At Health Shots, we’ve always been an outspoken advocate of empowering women through credible information. It’s also equally important to strengthen their support system, including the men in their lives. Like our earlier efforts to create awareness with the menstrual hygiene e-guide, the Health Shots Period Tracker tool will help women to track their menstrual cycle and embrace healthy menstrual practices.”

The period tracker is available in the Health Shots app (Android or Apple)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)