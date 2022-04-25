HT Health Shots & SheThePeople launch sexual health awareness campaign

Pleasure has no gender. It's a human right! Pushing this important narrative forward for women is #RightToPleasure, a powerful campaign by Health Shots, a digital health and wellness platform by HT Media for millennial women, in partnership with SheThePeople's sexual health initiative @GirlTalkIndia.

Launching on April 25th, #RightToPleasure is aimed as a step towards closing the gap in the awareness around women's sexual health and pleasure. It is because of years of conditioning and lack of awareness that women are made to feel a sense of self-doubt or insecurity if they ask their partner for the things they really want in bed.

Societal shaming and repression around female sexuality are other factors that made discussions around women's sexual pleasure a behind-the-doors activity. But over the past few years, the conversations have opened up. No longer are a woman's sexual needs brushed under the sheets.

It's time to break the bias! #RightToPleasure will feature digital content and educational interactions with gynaecologist Dr Anjali Kumar aka @maitriwoman and sexual health educator Zoya Ali, who is popular by the Instagram page Uteropedia along with @hthealthshots and @GirlTalkIndia. From menstrual health and masturbation to foreplay, period sex and orgasms - the discussions and digital content will touch upon all things about women's sexual health needs and desires.

Shipra Yadav, Business Head at HT Health Shots, says, "Women deserve an equal world - whether outside or inside the bedroom. Patriarchal societies have, for years, encouraged the ignorance towards a woman's need for pleasure even when sex is meant to be a shared experience between a woman and her partner.

Shaili Chopra, Founder of SheThePeople & GirlTalkIndia, says, "In India, we often discuss women's rights as an idea divorced from their bodies. But women having agency over their bodies - one of the most fundamental rights they deserve - is entirely absent.”

According to a past study, up to 80 percent of women surveyed were faking the big O! A recent study also underscored that the lesser women experience orgasms, the lesser they would start expecting from their sexual experiences. And that will only widen the existing gap.

Yadav adds, “The core of #RightToPleasure is to understand women’s needs when it comes to sexual pleasure, normalizing conversations around it and breaking the taboo around talking about the universal orgasm gap. We are happy to partner with Girl Talk India for this campaign."

"We need a healthy ecosystem that doesn't judge women for the choices they make and by having free conversations about sexuality, pleasure and gynaecological health. The partnership between Girl Talk and Health Shots is aimed at this," Chopra added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)