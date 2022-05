Four Indian names among top verified journalists on Twitter

Rajat Sharma, Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt & Sudhir Chaudhary feature in the list compiled by social media consultant Matt Navarra

Rajat Sharma, Rajdeep Sardesai, Barkha Dutt and Sudhir Chaudhary are among the most followed verified journalists on Twitter.

The list has been put up on social media by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and industry analyst.

On top of the list is American TV present Rachel Maddow, followed by TV journalist and political commentator Anderson Cooper.

Others on the list include Carlos Loret de Mola, Joaquin Lopez Doriga, Fabrizio Romano and Carmen Aristegui.

