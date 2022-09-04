Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, said the police.

Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil confirmed the death of the businessman while he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The accident occurred near the Gujarat-Maharashtra borde

According to the police, the car, a Mercedes, crashed into a divider near Charoti on a bridge. There were four people in the vehicle, of which two, including Mistry, died on the spot. The others have been taken to a hospital.



He is survived by his wife and two sons. One of his close family friends said that Mistry’s family members were abroad for a function.

