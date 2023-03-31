enba jury meet to be held on April 1

The exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) is back! The jury meet of the 15th edition of the event will be held on April 1, 2023 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The awards recognise excellence in television news and will honour broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
This year, the enba jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India. Arora, a 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was the 23rd Chief Election Commissioner of India. He is also the chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (A-WEB). We have a jury comprising of several dignitaries and industry veterans who will select the best in news broadcasting.
There are in all seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards. These categories are further divided into several sub-categories. Contenders for the awards are curated strictly based on nomination and are not based on entries.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news.
Here’s a detailed list of our jury members:
- Dr Annurag Batra, Founder, exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld
- S Ravi, Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman - TFCI
- Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sambit Patra, National Spokesperson-BJP
- Syed Zafar Islam, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Gaurav Bhatia, Senior Advocate Supreme Court & Spokesperson BJP
- Deepender Singh Hooda, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Varun Gandhi, MP - Lok Sabha
- Rahul Shewale, MP - Lok Sabha
- Anil Agarwal, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Dr Sasmit Patra, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Sujeet Kumar, MP - Rajya Sabha
- Ritesh Pandey, MP - Lok Sabha
- Dharmendra Yadav, Former MP - Lok Sabha
- Manoj Kishorbhai Katak, MP - Lok Sabha
- Raj Babbar, Former MP (Rajya Sabha) & Actor
- Tripurari Sharan, Former Chief Secretary, Bihar (IAS)
- Dhiraj Srivastava, Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation & Resident Commissioner, Government of Rajasthan
- Gauranga Das Prabhu, Author, Spiritual Leader & Inspirational Speaker
- Jawahar Yadav, OSD to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Haryana
- Amit Malviya, National Head - Information & Technology, BJP
- B Thiagarajan, MD, Blue Star
- Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power
- Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman, Bhartiya Group
- Barnik Chitran Maitra, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little India & South Asia
- Deepali Naair, Group CMO, CK Birla Group
- Manjit Rajain, Founder & Global Chairman, Tenon Group of Companies
- Shubhranshu Singh, Vice President - Marketing - Domestic & IB, Tata Motors
- Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President & MD, Adobe India
- Shardul Shroff, Executive Chairman, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas
- Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe South Asia
- Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul India
- Ashish Shelar, President Maharashtra BJP
- Rituraj Kishor Sinha, National Secretary of BJP & Group MD at SIS
- Markand Adhikari, Chairman & MD, Sri Adhikari Brothers (SABGROUP)
- Shailesh Lodha, Actor, Anchor, Writer
- Alok Mehta, (Padamshri) Former President EGI
- Prabal Basu Roy, Director & Advisor to Chairman of Corporate Boards
- Madan Bahal, MD, AdFactors PR
- Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner, Trust Legal
- Anurag Bhadouria, National Spokesperson, Samajwadi Party
- Sunil Chaturvedi, Chairman & MD, Gainwell
- Shazia Ilmi, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Jaiveer Shergill, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Bharti Ghosh, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Kumar Gaurav Gupta, VP & Country Manager, SAP
- Punita Kumar Sinha, Founding Partner, Pacific Paradigm Advisors
- Pramod Dubey, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India
- Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, (Arts & Lifestyle), Hindustan Times
- Siddharth Sahib Singh Verma, Former Indian Cricketer & Secretary, DDCA
- Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder – Chairman, Emeritus
- Dr Manisha Sangwan, Spokesperson (INC) & Social worker
- Mankiran Chowhan, Enterprise Head, India, Salesforce
- Vinod Agnihotri, Consulting Editor, Amar Ujala
- Kartik Sharma, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
- Rajiv Verma, Former CEO, HT Media
- DJ Narain, Former Director General, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Govt. Of India
- Dr Jawahar Shah, Founder, Mind Technologies
- SK Bose, Director, ASCI, New Delhi Centre
- Charu Pragya, National Spokesperson, BJP
- Dr Arvind Kumar Goel, Renowned Educationist and Philanthropist
- Vinit Goenka, Spokesperson, BJP Delhi
- Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Creative, Chairman, Creativeland Asia
- Debabrata Mukherjee, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Emami Agrotech
- Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Penguin Random House
- Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group
- Dippak Khurana, Co-Founder & CEO, Vserv
- Upasana Arora, MD, Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals
- Akhilesh Reddy N, CMD, RPPL & Director, Meil
- Acharya Shailesh Tiwary, Vedic Tantra Guru
- Abhijit Iyer Mitra, Author, Journalist & Defence Economist
- Janardan Pandey, Founder & MD, Nett Value Media
Viacom18 gets exclusive MotoGp rights for India
The event will be streamed on JioCinema and Sports18
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 2:39 PM | 3 min read
Viacom18 today announced a new rights deal that will see MotoGP exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18. The coverage will tip off with the Grand Premio de Portugal. The network will offer an exhaustive live presentation that will include practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the Sprint on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.
The MotoGP World Championship is the highest level of motorcycle racing in the world, in which the most skilled riders compete on world-class, high performance, fastest prototype motorcycles on the planet, made by leading manufacturers. The 2023 season, the biggest series to date, will witness 21 races across 18 countries, including the milestone 14th round in India as MotoGP will make its debut in the country.
MotoGP fans in India will be able to catch all the action from the pinnacle of two-wheeled racing through this new partnership as the 11 teams, and 22 riders of MotoGP will arrive at the Indian shores for the Grand Prix of India from September 22-24. Including the Moto2 and Moto3 races, the India round will feature 80 riders and 40 teams during the race weekend.
“MotoGP is one of the most dramatic racing events in the world and Indian sports fans are in for a treat as the series makes its historic debut in India this September,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “We look forward to giving sports fans in India the world’s best motorcycle racing show possible and widen our fanbase through our diversified offerings.”
Dorna CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta added: “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We are very excited that Viacom’s reach across India will bring MotoGP to all corners of the country and allow more fans to watch this incredible sport.”
Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO of FairStreet Sports, the promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the exhilarating sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage.”
The addition of the MotoGP strengthens Viacom18 Sports’ diversified portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Diamond League, FIFA
The Elephant Whisperers stars Bomman & Bellie celebrate Oscar win at Netflix party
The protagonists of the documentary, joined a very special press conference, coming all the way from the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 24, 2023 1:02 PM | 4 min read
Netflix India hosted the official celebration for its Oscar-winning documentary, The Elephant Whisperers in Mumbai with filmmakers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. 13th March, 2023 was a proud moment for India when Netflix’s The Elephant Whisperers made history by becoming the first film produced in India to win an Academy Award in the “Documentary Short Film” category at the 95th Oscars. To make this occasion even more special, Bomman and Bellie, the protagonists of the documentary, joined a very special press conference, coming all the way from the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Tamil Nadu. They both shared their feelings of utmost joy and gratitude of being recognized and celebrated locally and globally.
This year India won two Academy Awards, one for The Elephant Whisperers and one for RRR. Both films are streaming on Netflix.
Director Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment and Monika Shergill, Vice-President-Content, Netflix India, spoke about the journey of The Elephant Whisperers from its inception to its release, and finally, its win at the 95th Academy Awards. Bomman and Bellie addressed the gathering on the importance of teaching children that they need to love animals and protect them. They spoke as parents of Raghu and Amu, the two orphaned elephant calves and their newest calf. Kartiki spoke about her bond with Bomman, Bellie, Raghu and Ammu, which only grew stronger over the five years of filming. The filmmakers highlighted the beauty and urgency of the heartwarming story which speaks of the bond between indigenous people, animals and the planet. They also said that the journey of developing the story with Netflix and taking it to 190 countries around the world was critical to the success the film received. Both Kartiki and Guneet were elated at being the first Indian women creators to achieve this milestone for an Indian production, and encouraged women and young filmmakers to dream big and be determined to make it happen.
On the historic win for an Indian Netflix Production, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India said, “We are honored to be part of the heartwarming journey of The Elephant Whisperers along with the team of Kartiki and Sikhya. Bomman and Bellie’s story as the parents to baby elephants Ammu and Raghu is a celebration of the bond between humans and nature. As Netflix, we loved the vision of the creators and knew it was a truly inspirational local story from the beginning that would have universal appeal.”
On being celebrated as the first Indian woman Director to win the Oscars, Kartiki said, “The Elephant Whisperers is a very special film of the sacred bond between man and nature. Having grown up in this very space, I wanted the world to see and experience the immense beauty of this breathtaking landscape. Being celebrated at the Academy Awards feels so surreal and I am very thankful for the partnership of my mentor Douglas Blush, Bomman and Bellie, my parents, Sven Faulconer, Karan, Krish, Anand, my film crew, Sony India, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Sikhya and Netflix and finally to each person who has poured love into this film. I hope this win encourages a new generation of documentary filmmakers to share their stories and the beauty of our country.”
Sharing her thoughts on the prestigious win, Producer, Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment said, ““This is our first film set in wildlife, and it has been a wonderful journey with Kartiki, Bomman, Bellie and the baby elephants. We got to learn so much about nature and we are grateful that Kartiki chose us for this story. We are glad that Netflix empowered us throughout this journey. We started Sikhya with a vision to tell heartland stories and it has been our endeavour to give them a global footprint. The Academy’s recognition for The Elephant Whisperers has inspired me and my team to double down on this vision. We will continue to collaborate with new filmmakers and find such heartfelt stories. This award belongs to the extraordinary stories hidden in the most ordinary corners around us. It belongs to the indigenous communities of our beautiful India. You inspire us!”
PEN Music to launch 2 new channels on DD Free Dish MPEG-2
The channels will be on air from April 1
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 4:21 PM | 2 min read
PEN Music Pvt. Ltd. Is launching two new channels on DD Free Dish MPEG-2 on 1st April 2023.
PEN has been entertaining audiences across the country for the last five years, with 2 existing channels – ‘BFLIX Movies’, their Hindi Movie Channel, and a Hindi Music Channel. ‘BFLIX Movies’ has witnessed a 10x growth over the last six months.
In his official release statement, Aksshay Gada, Managing Director of PEN Music said “Having grown sharply as a network, I am proud to announce that we are augmenting our strength by adding two new channels to our stable. We are launching ‘BFLIX Cinema’ – our new Hindi Movie Channel and ‘BFLIX TV’, our new Hindi GEC on the 1st of April. Both our new channels will be available across HSM, and on DD Free Dish from day one. ‘BFLIX Music’ will follow soon. We will continue to grow ‘BFLIX Movies’. We are now a four channel Entertainment Network and will stay committed to entertaining audiences with the best content across platforms.”
Siddharth Chopra, COO PEN Music says “Our new channels, ‘BFLIX Cinema’ & ‘BFLIX TV’ promise to offer the best in Hindi Movies & Hindi GEC content respectively. We have acquired superlative Hindi Movies & Hindi GEC content, that will be available exclusively for audiences on these channels. Amongst the exciting titles lined up are record breaking blockbusters like RRR, Gangubai and evergreen shows like B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat, Hum Log, Khandaan, Fauji! We stay focused on growing as a network, by continuing to give our best to our audience, our platform trade partners and advertisers.”
PEN Music is the broadcasting arm of PEN Studios.
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik's death is a big loss to journalism: Alok Mehta
Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of Dr Vaidik whose contributions to Hindi journalism are unmatched
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 3:34 PM | 1 min read
Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik, a well-known political analyst and freelance columnist, passed away at the age of 78. Dr Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha."
Padma Shri Alok Mehta, former President Editors Guild Of India, expressed his condolences over the demise of the veteran journalist: "It is very sad to hear about the sudden death of Dr Ved Pratap Vaidik. He was a great journalist and a great writer on national and international affairs. Above all, he was a very kind person who upheld human values and deeply believed in our social values as a country.
He has contributed to Hindi Journalism in a big way and was the President of the Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan. Despite being entrenched in Hindi, he had no bias for the English Language, and he wrote a book too in English. He has given lectures across continents and had a personal relationship with almost all of our prime ministers despite being a socialist at heart. His death is a big loss to journalism."
Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik no more
The political analyst was the Founder-Editor of PTI’s Hindi news agency Bhasha
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik has passed away. He was 78.
He was a political analyst and freelance columnist. Vaidik was associated with the Press Trust of India as the founder-editor of its Hindi news agency "Bhasha".
He was earlier Editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group.
Vaidik was currently Chairman of Bhartiya Bhasha Sammelan and the Council for Indian Foreign Policy.
His columns were published in over 200 newspapers.
While doing research on Afghan Foreign Policy, Vaidik enrolled into Columbia University. He has also studied at School of Oriental and African Studies, London and Institute of the Peoples of Asia, Moscow.
An expert on international affairs, Vaidik had rubbed shoulders with various world political leaders and thinkers.
Dr Praveer Sinha to be part of enba jury panel
Sinha is the CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of The Tata Power Company Limited, India’s largest integrated power company, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. With a rich experience of nearly 36 years, Dr Sinha has expertise in Power Generation and Distribution sector in India.
Dr Sinha previously served as the CEO & MD of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a Public Private Partnership with the Delhi Government. He is also the Co-Chairman of the CII National Committee on Power as also on various Industry bodies.
Dr Sinha is a qualified Electrical Engineer and has done Master’s in Business Law from National Law University, Bangalore and has also completed his PhD. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is a visiting Research Associate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Boston, USA and is also a distinguished Visiting Scholar at the Faculty of Engineering and Architectural Science, Ryerson University, Canada.
ENBA was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition and the jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
Varanium Cloud to acquire shares from Fastway Transmissions
The acquisition will be worth Rs 2,683 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 6:25 PM | 1 min read
Varanium Cloud Ltd. will be acquiring up to 14,53,44,256 equity shares with a face of Rs 10 each from Fastway Transmissions Private Limited. The total purchase consideration will amount to Rs 2,683 crore.
As per the company, the consideration payable shall be discharged by way of consideration in cash, the company's statement said.
The acquisition will be subject to execution of the Share Purchase Agreement and other related definitive documents.
