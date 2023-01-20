e4m-DNPA Future of Digital Media Conference & Awards today
The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various challenges it faces
The Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) in association with exchange4media Group is organising its first annual conclave in India today, January 20, at Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. The day-long conference will bring together the best minds from across the world to explore the future of digital news media and the various challenges it faces. The conclave is a platform for cross-pollinating ideas and thoughts and sharing the latest technological developments in digital media. Industry heads and experts will also discuss regulatory or policy challenges and other issues that the media has been facing.
The speakers include international and Indian thought leaders from the fields of digital publishing, media regulation, competition law, technology and governance. Through various keynote sessions, panel discussions and expert presentations, the event will decode the issues involved in creating an ideal relationship between news publishers and Big Tech platforms in rebuilding the business of journalism.
DNPA represents the digital arms of the country's top media companies working in the areas of print and television. The chief guest of the event will be Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Some of the eminent speakers include Mr Paul Fletcher, Member of Parliament, Australia Former Minister of Communications, Australia, Mr Pierre Petillault, Managing Director, Alliance de la presse d'information générale (APIG), Mr Owen Meredith, Chief Executive Officer, News Media Association, Ms Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, Dr Pavan Duggal, Chairman, International Commission on Cyber Security Law among others.
Later in the day, the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards ceremony will be held where the winners will be honoured for their cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields. The awards celebrate the digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted nation-building.
The big list of winners includes: One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution, CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services, GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance, Himmat App of Delhi Police, CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY), DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA, an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
The awards were announced across 8 categories and were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI and other eminent jury members.
Streaming a big hit in 2022 despite cinemas making a comeback
According to Data.ai’s ‘State of Mobile Report’, riding high on cricket, Hotstar attracted the most active and engaging users in India in the past year
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:17 AM | 2 min read
Leading streaming apps continued to dominate Indian consumers' attention in 2022 despite the reopening of cinema halls, businesses and workplaces. Mobile video remains a key trend to watch for marketers, suggests Data.ai’s “State of mobile report”.
The report further says homegrown OTT platforms like Hotstar, SonyLiv and Zee5 have seen tremendous growth in 2022 over 2021 in terms of downloads, active users and user monetisation.
The 91-page report is the annual overview of app performance trends, highlighting all the key developments in 2022.
While globally spending on mobile has slowed down, in India it is still growing. Moreover, the time spent on mobile phones in India has gone up to 4.9 hrs in 2022, from 4.5 hrs and 4.7 hours a day in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
As per the report, India is the second largest mobile spending market ($28 billion) in the world after China ($111 billion) and the US ($20 billion).
|
OTT platform
|
Avg Active Users/month 2022
In million (increase over 2021)
|
Avg Active Time/month
2022
|
Hotstar
|
133 (+15m)
|
5:57 hrs
|
Sonyliv
|
25.8 (+4m)
|
2:14 hrs
|
Zee5
|
37.4 (+5m)
|
2:00 hrs
|
Netflix
|
50.3 (+3m)
|
4:55 hrs
|
Prime Video
|
57.4 (+2m)
|
2:24 hrs
|
Jio Cinema
|
15.6 (+5)
|
1:38 hrs
|
MX Player
|
176 (+2 m)
|
6:00 hrs
|
ALTBalaji
|
2.62 (-1m)
|
0:34 hrs
(Source: Data.ai State of mobile report 2023)
Coverage of major sporting events can be a highly effective way to add new users and keep them engaged on popular streaming services, the report said.
Hotstar added close to 99 million downloads in 2022 with two peaks - in September’s first week and October last week - thanks to the live streaming of two cricket tournaments - Asia Cup and ICC Men’s World Cup.
The OTT platform of Disney star group, which has been the streaming partner of the Indian Premier League, (IPL) tops the chart in terms of active users as well. The service added 15 million new active users taking its total active user count to 133 million. They spent close to six hours every month watching the content on the platform.
MX Player, the Times Network’s platform, has been the most downloaded OTT app in India and the third most downloaded app worldwide across 2022.
The Indian OTT audience universe stands at 424 million people, according to The Ormax OTT Audience Sizing Report 2022. Of these, 119 million are active paid OTT subscriptions in India.
Prashant Singh of Zee Business Digital joins ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 8:04 PM | 1 min read
Prashant Singh former Deputy Editor Zee Business Digital has joined ET Now Digital as Sr. Editor.
Singh has over 16 years of experience across Print, Electronic and Digital media. He has been part of leading media houses like Financial Express, News18.com, Dainik Jagran, DD News in the past.
Prior to joining ET Now, Singh was associated with Zee Business Digital for close to four years. He has also worked at Financial Express Digital as Assistant Editor for almost two years and Zee Media as Correspondent and News18.com as Chief Sub Editor apart from other leading media houses.
Singh hold post graduation in Journalism from Punjab Technical University and MBA from IMT Ghaziabad.
Muted Q3FY23 for M&E due to ecomm companies slashing spends, inflation: Elara Capital
According to analysis by Karan Taurani, exhibitors saw improved performance thanks to movies like Avatar-The way of water, Drishyam 2, Kantara and Vikram Vedha
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:13 PM | 4 min read
"TV was the first traditional medium to report higher advertising revenue vs pre COVID levels last year (grew 7%-8% vs pre COVID levels)," said Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President - Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary & Internet)Elara Capital. Taurani shared his predictions for the M&E sector, noting that Q3FY23 has been relatively muted with revenues declining 5%-6%YoY vs pre COVID levels, despite positive impact of festive, primarily due to 1) lower spends by new age/e-commerce companies (cut ad. budgets by 30%-40%YoY) and 2) muted growth in FMCG vertical due to RM inflationary pressures YoY. Here are the rest of his predictions.
Expect ad revenue growth of 8.5%/ 9%/12.4% for Zee/Sun/TV today QoQ respectively led by festive season but a decline of 12.8%/1%/8% YoY due to higher base (TV medium surpassed pre-COVID levels last year). Expect subscription revenue to remain flat for Zee and a growth of 6% QoQ for Sun; this is primarily on the back of uncertainty of NTO implementation; we expect subscription revenue to grow 8%-10% over the near term helped by price hikes, as NTO 3.0 will be implemented by Feb’23.
For SUNTV, the absence of IPL and other operating revenue (movie segment revenue - no major releases this quarter) will lead to total revenue of Rs 8,563mn – decline of 17.1% YoY and up 5.1% vs pre Covid levels of FY20. Z is expected to report flat revenue growth YoY, but up 4%/3%, QoQ/ pre covid, whereas TVT’s revenue is expected to decline of 4% YoY, due to high base in Q3FY22, although up 17%/11.5%, QoQ/pre covid respectively, driven by festive quarter.
Expect EBITDA margin to grow 80bps/down 90bps/ up 350bps QoQ, helped by higher ad spends; however, margins are estimated to decline 722bps/487bps/1720 bps YoY for Z/SUNTV/TVT respectively, due to 1) pressure on content costs (TV and digital) and 2) lower ad. spends. Expect PAT to decline 53%/ 8%/ 51% YoY and grow 25%/5%/ 54% sequentially (decline 59%/up 13%/down 19% vs pre Covid levels) for Z/SUNTV/TVT respectively.
Exhibitors - Better performance QoQ on a low base; remains lower vs pre COVID
Exhibitors are expected to perform better sequentially led by strong performance of movies like Avatar-The way of water, Drishyam 2, Kantara & Vikram Vedha, while other big budget movies like Cirkus, Ram Setu, Thank God, Bhediya have performed much below expectations. The festive season led to healthy performance in Q3FY23 sequentially, however growth was subdued when compared to Q1FY23.
Box Office revenue is expected to post an 85% recovery to pre-covid level in Q3FY23. Expect PVR & INOL box office revenues to grow 18% each sequentially but decline 15% each vs pre Covid levels (Q3FY20), 1) multiple large budget Hindi films report a below par performance and 2) small/medium budget films continue to struggle. Expect other metrics like ATP to grow 19%/12% vs pre-covid (growth of 12%/6.5% QoQ) for PVR/INOL helped premium content like Avatar, while Footfalls for PVR/Inox are expected to decline 34%/27% when compared to pre-covid levels as Hindi content fails to perform on a consistent basis. SPH is expected to grow in the range of 2-3% sequentially for both PVRL & INOL helped by premium content (Avatar). Ad revenue recovery to be delayed in line with expectation and may only come back to pre-covid levels in FY24; expect ad revenue to recover towards 60% vs pre pandemic in Q3, despite festive season, primarily due to 1) muted performance of Hindi content which drives a large portion of ad.spends and 2) challenged macro environment, wherein ad. spends across verticals are under pressure. We estimate an EBITDA margin of 30%/32% for PVRL/INOL (incl INDAS), which is 360bps/90bps lower vs pre COVID levels; metrics like ATP/SPH have been able to offset some negative impact of lower footfalls and helped support profitability.
Radio - Still struggling to reach pre pandemic levels
Radio medium has been growing slowly compared to other forms of media while there has been a substantial shift of consumers towards digital. Expect ENIL/MBL to report revenue growth/decline of 14%/7% YoY (down of 40%/20.4% vs Q3FY20 – pre pandemic levels) respectively; in terms of ENIL, expect non-radio segment to recover at around 83% (vs pre pandemic levels), helped by normalisation of events/activations/concerts; Believe ENIL’s non radio business will continue to report traction over near term. Expect ENIL/MBL to report an EBITDA Margin of 20.6%/12% in Q3FY23.
Over 18,000 employees to be laid off: Amazon
CEO Andy Jassy cited uncertain economic conditions and rapid hiring in an email to staffers
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 11:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has announced that it will be laying off over 18,000 employees. The exercise will start from January 18, the ecommerce giant's CEO Andy Jassy said in an email sent to the staff, media reports stated.
He cited uncertain economic conditions and rapid hiring as reasons for the move.
As per Jassy, Amazon Stores and PXT organisations will bear the major impact of the layoffs.
Late November, Amazon India informed the labour ministry that it has not fired any employee but relieved those who opted for the separation programme and accepted a severance package.
YP Rajesh joins Reuters as India Political and General News Editor
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 12:14 PM | 1 min read
YP Rajesh is all set to rejoin Reuters as India Political and General News Editor.
Rajesh is a senior journalist with three decades of rich experience covering South Asia and leading large newsrooms in India. His career has spanned India's top magazines and newspapers, a digital news platform, besides a decade at Reuters.
As a reporter, he has written on politics, security and diplomacy out of India, its neighbours, the US and Israel, among others; technology and general news out of Bangalore and Mumbai; and society, lifestyle, entertainment and sports from across the region.
As editor, he has led teams to award-winning coverage of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and Covid in India, and trained and mentored dozens of young reporters and copy editors. He was Co-Founder and Managing Editor at ThePrint, where he also hosted a weekly political economy video show.
Senior journalist Seema Chishti joins The Wire as Editor
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 8:03 PM | 2 min read
Senior journalist Seema Chishti has joined The Wire as Editor.
As per reports, she will be in charge of The Wire’s English, Hindi and Urdu editions and be accountable to the Editorial Board, comprising the three Founding Editors, whose primary role will remain setting the broad editorial direction and policy of The Wire, expanding its reach and ensuring its financial sustainability.
Chishti joins The Wire after decades of experience as a reporter, author, researcher, educator, broadcaster and editor. She has reported and written extensively on virtually all the major issues of the past three decades, beginning with the 1990 reforms and the demolition of the Babri Masjid, which she covered for Hindustan Times Television, a video magazine that predated the advent of news television channels in India.
Most recently, she has been working as an independent writer, publishing in both the national and international media. She is also one of the founders of The India Cable newsletter. Before that, she had been associated with The Indian Express for 14 years in various capacities, including Resident Editor, Delhi, before leaving the newspaper as Deputy Editor in 2020.
At the BBC, where she worked for several years before joining The Indian Express, Chishti served as Editor, Hindi and Head of Delhi Bureau, BBC World Service. She was also a producer and then anchor of a daily Hindi primetime news bulletin, working first out of London and then New Delhi between 1994 and 1998.
Bollywood ’22: Big Screen succumbs to small screen
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, the Chairman and Managing Director of SABGROUP, examines the real reason why Bollywood has been lagging behind and how it must raise the bar to deliver better content
By Markand Adhikari | Dec 29, 2022 11:29 AM | 5 min read
Bollywood’s last hope of 2022 was a ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’-starrer, but it was as if it suo motto jumped from a flying aircraft from a height of 35,000 feet. If the chief star of that film had posted his vacation photos on Instagram, that would have gotten more likes than the audiences who went to theatres to watch that film.
Only three films, ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, ‘Drishyam 2’ (a remake of a Malayalam hit), and ‘The Kashmir Files’ (many have suspicions about its success but the figures speak for themselves) were proven hits. There was also a Rs 400 crore film that was a “designer” hit – half of its budget was spent on proving it a hit.
Yet, Bollywood makers are not much worried. They only have to recover their print and advertising (P&A) costs or a maximum of 20-25% of their budget and the rest is “OTT malik”. In short, for Bollywood makers, film release has become merely a formality, since 75% of the cost is borne by OTTs irrespective of the film’s performance in theatres. Thus, the big screen has succumbed to the small screen and has come to totally rely on it. This is ironic because they used to look down upon it in the past.
In the last one or two months, there have been some films which, if they were released in theatres, would not have grossed double digits, but they were released directly on OTT, and earned eight to ten times their budgets. As per the market buzz, an OTT platform has bought two projects of a B+ action hero at three times its value – before even theatre release. As per the industry talk, one film released during the Diwali season claimed its budget to be Rs 70 crore, but in reality, it was Rs 270 crore as Rs 200 crore had been paid to the lead star for an action game show on OTT. When that project did not materialise, the platform was compelled to produce the film to adjust the amount paid.
This has become a new trend in the industry. When a film is under production, its budget is said to be Rs 150 crore, on the day of the release it becomes Rs 75 crore and as the release progresses the figure is cut down by Rs 5 crore every day in order to match it with collection figures. That is the trick to prove it is a hit, because the makers are confident that their main revenue will come from OTTs. There is a saying in Gujarati, “Kona baapni Diwali?” (Whose father’s Diwali is it? That is, whose money is it anyway?)
Playing with figures is not a new game. Some years ago, the same trick was in trend when ‘satellite rights’ of films were sold to traditional linear TV channels. At that time too, the cost of the acquisition of ‘satellite rights’ came close to the film budgets and the deals were done in advance. But there are no free lunches – not every day. One day, ‘real’ channel bosses woke up and there was a mutual stop on such abrupt buyings. OTTs should be prepared for that fate too.
It’s not that audiences do not want to go to theatres. If that were the case, we would have not seen midnight shows of ‘Avatar’ and many South Indian films running to packed houses. People go to the theatre for films whose production reflects sincerity and where content is supreme.
Our Bollywood is over-promoted. Leading players are interested only in generating millions of likes on social media and filthy paparazzi YouTube channels. They must realise that our population is not in a few millions; there are 140 crore people here. They have, unlike earlier times, alternative choices in the powerful content on the same OTT platforms.
Currently, the media has become lenient and cooperative with Bollywood when it comes to reviews. That is a good sign but what after the first weekend? Monday speaks for itself.
Above all, the new trend of announcing boycotts of this or that film or star is proving to be the last nail in the coffin. Calls for boycott are totally undemocratic. Everybody has a right to have opinions, even strong opinions, but no one can stop others from going to theatres. If one disagrees with some viewpoint, best to leave it to our robust judiciary.
To sum up, our Bollywood is full of talent and creative people, now it must raise the bar and deliver robust, high-quality content. Otherwise, with only English and South Indian films doing real business, the days are not far when so many of multiplex screens will turn into community halls.
Also read - How long will OTTs bail out Bollywood duds?
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
