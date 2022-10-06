e4m announces inaugural edition of Gujarat Journalism 40 Under 40

The countdown has begun to felicitate media enthusiasts, working fervently in the media industry across the Nation. The exchange4media is proud to announce its 1st edition of Gujarat Journalism 40 under 40, which felicitates professionals across print, television, and digital for their outstanding work. The list of professionals will include editors, reporters, anchors, journalists, marketing and digital media professionals, video editors, and news producers. A 10-member jury comprising industry leaders will whet the list. The nominations have begun for the 1st edition which is going to be held in November 2022.

Jury Members to file nominations

The list will be declared after a jury process that prominently goes through every single entry to come up with 40 deserving individuals who will be the path breakers and trendsetters for the upcoming media professionals and have proven insights and knowledge in their spheres of work.

Now is the time to unveil our top ten discerning and deemed jury members renowned for their incredible work and the name they accomplished over the years.

Our esteemed jury will be chaired by Uday Mahurkar, Author, Historian, and Central Information Commissioner. Other luminaries include:

Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor Chief - exchange4media & Business World

Ajay Umat, Group Editor- Ahmedabad Mirror & Navgujarat Samay

Ketan Joshi, Bureau Chief, Ahmedabad, CNBC Awaaz

Shyam Parekh, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communication and Management

Nirnay Kapoor, SR. Associate Editor, India TV

Dev Sushil Bhatnagar, State Editor, Divya Bhaskar

Ajay M Naik, Executive Editor, Sandesh, Ahmedabad

Dr Sonal Pandya, Dean- Mass Communication and Journalism, Gujarat University

Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director - Business World

The nominees will be judged on broad parameters like career history, leadership, creativity, and innovation, new internal and external initiatives, Awards and Recognition (Internal and External), Impact and influence, and growth prospects.



The respective media partners, event venue, and agenda are not declared so far. It is expected to be announced by the end of October 2022.

Criteria to file nomination



The professionals should either be based in India or can be working for Indian companies abroad.



They are required to fill out a nomination form and arrange a high-resolution image of each at least of 300dpi and a minimum of 6” across at the widest point (A good rule of thumb is that a JPEG image should be at least 5MB and a PNG image around 8MB).



Proof of age has to be submitted.



Maximum 120-second video telling the jury why should be on the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 list. It should be in MOV/ MP4 format and no more than 350MB.



Applicant should be under the age of 40 years as on 1st July 2021. All nominations are paid and submitted online.

Besides, deadlines for nominations are listed. Early bird nomination till 15th October and on-time nominations till 31st October. The forms can be submitted online 24*7.

The Gujarat Journalism 40 under 40 is going to be an important event that will bring all passionate media professionals to share the stage to narrate and cherish their success stories with exchange4media. The experts are looking forward to nominating some truly deserving professionals across the industry to begin with the 1st edition.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)