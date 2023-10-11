Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ZEEL acquires ZEE UK Max in UK
As per ZEEL, it has incorporated ZUML in the UK with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has incorporated ZEE UK Max Ltd (ZUML), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary company for the purposes of media and entertainment.
ZEEL announced the same to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it has incorporated ZUML in the UK on September 28 with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each fully paid-up.
“ZUML is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company and therefore it is a related party of the Company. This transaction does not fall within related party transactions. The promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in this transaction,” ZEEL said in its disclosure letter to BSE.
ZUML is yet to commence its business operations and it has been incorporated with the objective of media and entertainment business to evaluate rationalization and restructuring, ZEEL said.
There is no information on whether there is any link of this incorporation with the ZEE-Sony merger.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Every Indian has the opportunity to contribute to a better future: Anil Antony
Antony, BJP national secretary, spoke at the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, shedding light on how party representatives can bolster trust among viewers
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
At the e4m Top 50 Party Spokespersons conference, held in Delhi over the weekend, Anil Antony, National Secretary, BJP spoke with Shantanu David, Principal Correspondent, exchange4media, in a fireside chat around ‘How can spokespersons convey authenticity and credibility to viewers?’
Anil Antony, son of veteran politician and senior Congress leader AK Antony who was a union minister in previous UPA governments, made headlines when he quit the Grand Old Party and even more so when he joined the BJP. He used his own case as an example of why party spokespersons had to ultimately be led by their own conscience and use it to inform their political activities.
“I would admit that the last few months had been very transformational for us. I resigned from the Congress Party in January of this year, and it was with a lot of conviction that I resigned. I grew up in a Congress family. My father is still one of the senior-most members of the Congress. So the day I resigned I did mention some very clear facts that I felt from the bottom of my heart,” he said.
He observed that when he resigned from the party, he did not have any intention to join somewhere else. “But then there were a lot of deliberations, and on the sixth of April, I joined the BJP. I'm very thankful to the leadership for giving me a platform from where I could join the party on the party's Foundation Day. And when I joined again, it was with a lot of conviction."
He added that what the government was doing right now, will be creating an impact for decades for generations to come. “So it's a great opportunity for every Indian, especially young Indians. You look at the country right now we are a very young country, where median age is 27, where 65% of our population is under 40, and almost 30% is under 18. I do believe that I have certain skills. I have certain expertise. I have areas of interest, and I truly believe that with all this I can contribute towards this course.”
“We have a short term, medium term and long term objectives and plans to keep growing in areas where we are not a strong presence yet. And I come from that part of India. So for me, somebody like me, this is an opportunity to again contribute towards the parties and make a mark and that is what I'm working on, as my organization grows.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'Audiences now want to be informed and entertained'
The e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards saw a panel discussion on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 8:34 AM | 3 min read
From the era of news being delivered via Doordarshan and Aakashvani to the ‘Chain se sona hai toh jaag jaiye’ era of reporting, storytelling in news has evolved over the years.
At the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit and Awards, Nitin Srivastava, Senior Correspondent, BBC; Drubo Jyoti, Editor- Views, Hindustan Times; and Ruby Dhingra, Managing Editor, Newschecker, shared insights on modernising traditional news formats via innovative storytelling. Chehneet Kaur, Senior Correspondent, exchange4media, moderated the panel discussion.
Jyoti kickstarted the conversation saying, “The way in which the age demographic of the audience is changing, the way in which they are consuming news and the information too is changing. So, when we were in college, we were suddenly told ‘news isn't news. It's infotainment’. Then, news channels started doing half-an-hour shows about all the daily soaps.”
Hindustan Times, for say, as a legacy media house is also evolving in understanding the various forms in which young people are consuming news, Jyoti said. “In that way, you would see a lot of media companies pivoting towards video formats. Traditionally print-heavy houses are also pivoting towards social media. This is because we see a lot more usage of platforms like Instagram because none of my friends buy a newspaper anymore.”
Elaborating more on why do we need to modernise traditional news formats, Dhingra said, “There is news avoidance, which means audiences now have a limited time and want to be informed, but not too much. Moreover, they want to be informed, but they also want to be entertained.”
There are many new formats that have come now and in journalism, the entire point is to inform people. “While earlier, when we focused on broadcasting, we were delivering news in a very homogeneous manner thinking that we're talking to the masses. That's not the way people want to consume information anymore,” added the Newschecker executive.
Srivastava said earlier people wanted to know about all kinds of serious issues like what's happening with Iraq or what's happening in Bosnia, but nowadays, people also want to know what's happening next door, along with what's happening all over the world.
When it comes to the compromise between innovative storytelling versus factual reporting that newsrooms consciously or subconsciously make, the BBC executive is of the opinion that there is no compromise at all and there can never be a compromise. “There can never be a clickbait headline to sort of sell a story.”
Dhingra added, “I understand the compulsions but I don't agree with them on why people end up using clickbait headlines. And I suppose that there are multiple layers of checks and balances in any newsroom. So, it's not like there's a reporter who has written the headline. If a headline like that has actually gone on air, or it has been published, it means that it has the backing to follow those people who are in charge.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Chaiti Narula joins RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as Managing Editor, Video Content
Prior to this she was associated with India Today TV for nearly six years
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 9:29 PM | 1 min read
Chaiti Narula, previously an Anchor & Editor at India Today TV, has taken up the role of Managing Editor - Video Content at RP Sanjiv Goenka Group,
Sources close to the development confirmed this news to e4m.
Narula's departure from India Today TV in August 2023 marked the end of her nearly six-year tenure with the channel. With an extensive background spanning 16 years in print, digital, and television media, Narula commenced her career at the Times of India and later ventured into reporting with the Daily News & Analysis. Her expertise led her to prominent positions in leading TV networks, making her a familiar face on channels like CNBC, CNN News18, and ET Now.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
The Print: Six years of shaping narratives & defining excellence in Digital Journalism
From politics to culture, economy to technology, The Print’s coverage has been comprehensive
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 5:22 PM | 2 min read
In the ever-evolving landscape of digital journalism, The Print, founded by veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta, stands as a beacon of excellence in authentic and impactful journalism. As it completes its remarkable six-year journey, it's not just a milestone for the publication; it's a testament to the power of credible journalism in the online realm.
Six years ago, Shekhar Gupta envisioned a platform that would bridge the gap between traditional journalism values and the digital age's rapid pace.. In these years, The Print has not just reported news; it has deciphered complexities, challenged norms, and provided in-depth analysis that has become its hallmark.
The Print, under Gupta's stewardship, has been at the forefront of in-depth journalism, breaking significant stories that have shaped public opinion and influenced policies. Its commitment to impactful reporting has earned it the trust of readers not just in India but around the world. The publication's incisive political analysis, socio-economic commentaries, and nuanced perspectives have made it a go-to source for anyone seeking thoughtful discourse.
What sets The Print apart is not just its content but also its innovative approach to digital journalism. Embracing the power of multimedia, it seamlessly blends text, images, and videos to create a holistic understanding of news stories. Its interactive features engage readers, inviting them to participate in discussions and shaping the narrative collectively.
In an era where misinformation and sensationalism often cloud the digital space, The Print has stood firm, upholding journalistic ethics. Its commitment to truth and accuracy has been a guiding light, especially during challenging times when reliable information is paramount.
The Print's impact has transcended borders. Its insightful coverage of global events and its ability to contextualize complex issues have earned it respect on the international stage. From politics to culture, economy to technology, The Print’s coverage has been comprehensive, leaving no stone unturned.
As The Print celebrates its six-year anniversary, it does so not just as a news portal but as a thought leader, shaping conversations and influencing opinions. Its journey so far is a testament to its dedication to the highest standards of journalism. With a promising future ahead, The Print continues to inspire, inform, and ignite discussions, reminding the world of the power of authentic journalism in the digital age.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Condemn govt's attack on media: I.N.D.I.A on NewsClick raids
Heavily censuring what it teams as an attack on freedom of speech, the alliance has extended its support to the journalists through a detailed statement
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi Police allegedly conducted raids in the homes of journalists and 30 other locations in connection with the probe into NewsClick and its funding.
The portal is being investigated for allegations regarding its funding. Some of its assets have also been attached, reports said.
The case has been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has condemned the raids, calling them the "BJP government’s fresh attack on the media." Extending its support to the journalists and their right to the freedom of speech and expression, the alliance has released a detailed statement:
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression.
In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress the British Broadcasting Corporation, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, the Kashmir Walla, the Wire etc., and most recently the journalists of NewsClick. The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy.
The BJP government’s coercive actions are invariably directed against only those media organisations and journalists that speak truth to power. Ironically, the BJP government is paralysed when it comes to taking action against those journalists inciting hatred and divisiveness in the nation. In the national interest, it would behove the BJP Government to focus on genuine issues of concern to the nation and the people, and stop attacking the media to distract attention from its failures.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
'Journalists should remember that they're not the story'
At the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit, journalists spoke about the daily challenges of providing unbiased news and how to navigate in a polarized news landscape
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 11:58 AM | 4 min read
Journalism in India is thriving but not without its challenges. One of the key areas of discussion has been the issue of biased and unbiased journalism across mediums. At the e4m English Journalism 40 Under 40 Summit, a panel discussion was held on the topic ‘Navigating Unbiased Reporting in a Polarized News Culture’. It dealt with topics like safety and ethics in reporting, media bias and revenue models.
The panel was moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr Editor, exchang4media Group and included Aditya Raj Kaul- Executive Editor National Security and Strategic Affairs, TV9 Network, Dr. Surbhi Dahiya Professor and Course Director, IIMC New Delhi, Dipankar Ghose, Deputy National Editor, Hindustan Times and Sneha Mary Koshy, Sr Editor, NDTV.
Dahiya, being in the academic space, spoke about how the news has become polarized and echo chambers have been created. “In the very first class, we tell students to be very objective, very balanced in their reporting. But what happens in this polarized news culture, in this media environment in which news and information are very heavily influenced or characterized by extreme differences, maybe in perspectives or maybe ideologies or political leanings, it often results in a very sharp division of the society into distinct ideologies or partisan organizations or groups. Each one of them consumes news from sources that align with their existing beliefs or preconceived notions or values or political preferences.
So, then echo chambers are created. Echo chambers happen when basically consumers consume news from sources, which make them re-believe or reinforce their pre-existing notions. So, we especially at IIMC, train our students so that whenever they write something, they have to have diverse sources of information. So, we teach them that you will have various sources of information, but you have to decide whether you're taking this information solely from one angle or one perspective or one source.”
Speaking about personal bias of journalists and how to keep that at bay, Dipankar Ghose says, “I think in terms of bias, it's incredibly important for a journalist or a reporter to understand he is not the story. One of the things is that we see this happen more and more, I think it's emblematic of a phase where everybody's getting on social media, everybody has a voice, that you seem to want to be active protagonists in a story, and that's a problem. You can be a protagonist in the story in the sense that you're one of the people telling it honestly. But you are not the story itself. You are not adding to the story. You should be adding to a diplomatic push. You shouldn't be taking away from a diplomatic push, you're reporting the diplomatic push.”
Aditya Raj Kaul explains how revenue models and TRP ratings affect the system. “The most essential part in TV journalism at least, is the kind of revenue model you have. This revenue model directly impacts your journalism, whatever you do. Of course, you had the TRP controversy around it. And this revenue model is completely flawed because these are completely based on advertisements that you get. For advertisements, the channels have to reach out to the people out there, the companies out there and tell them that they are number one and you are most watched, and how do you do that? So, there is BARC that comes into the picture or other agencies.
So now the ball is in the government’s court to have a kind of neutral TRP system either under the Information and Broadcasting Ministry or have an independent player out there who does not see any kind of profits coming in from either any channels media houses, or any of the corporate houses out there.”
Sneha Mary Koshy shared with the audience what exactly reporters can do in a polarized news situation. “As a reporter, you have to put your foot down. If your office says you have to do something you have to say this is what it is. Fight for it because it is your story. If you are a reporter, if you're a journalist, stand for your stories. It's more important than ever before. So, you debate it out, you discuss it out with your editors. That’s where I come from, that’s what I believe in.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp