Delhi HC defers hearing in pleas filed by news portals against IT Rules 2021

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing in the pleas filed by digital news platforms The Quint, Alt News, and The Wire against Information Technology (Guidelines For Intermediaries And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to 20th August.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh adjourned the matter following a request by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma to list the pleas for hearing on 20th August. The bench also directed the Centre to file its counter-affidavit in the matter by the next date of hearing.



Sharma also informed that the centre has filed a transfer petition seeking transfer of all petitions filed before the High Courts to the apex court.



Appearing for the news portals, Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan contended that the Supreme Court has not even issued a notice and there is no stay on High Court proceedings as yet. She also stated that the Kerala High Court has passed orders restraining coercive action under the IT Rules against certain media houses.



The digital news platforms have challenged the constitutional validity of the IT Rules 2021 and have sought immediate relief from any coercive action by the I&B ministry. They have also prayed for setting aside the IT Rules 2021 since it infringes on their fundamental rights.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)