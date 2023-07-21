Delhi HC directs Tehelka to pay Rs 2 Cr compensation in defamation case
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory
The 21 year long legal battle of Major General Ahluwalia alleging Defamation against Tehelka.com and ZEE Telefilms for one of the most talked about sting operations in the Media Industry has come to an end today.
Delhi High Court in its judgement dated 21st July 2023 held that “the reputation of the Plaintiff (Major General Ahluwalia) has suffered as he not only faced lowering of estimation in the eyes of public but his character also got maligned with serious allegations of corruption..” and awarded the Plaintiff a sum of Rs. 2 crores in damages to be paid by Tehelka.com, Buffalo Networks Private Limited and related parties.
ZEE Telefilms Limited, it’s Chairman, Dr Subhash Chandra and the then CEO of Zee Telefilms were represented by Trust Legal Advocates and Consultants through a team led by Sudhir Mishra, Founder & Managing Partner and Partner Petal Chandhok, assisted by Associate Partner Rupali Gupta and Associate Mimansi Sethi. The arguments on behalf of Zee Telefilms were led by Senior Advocate, Jayant Mehta as briefed by Trust Legal.
The High Court of Delhi inter alia held that the comments added to the transcript of Tehelka were per se false and defamatory and the plaintiff must recover at least nominal damages for the injury to his reputation caused by the Tehelka, whether such injury was malicious or accidental.
ZEE Telefilms argued that the Suit was not maintainable against them and that they were entitled to display the tapes, in exercise of the Fundamental Right of Freedom of Speech and Expression under Article 19(1)(a) and had discharged its obligation to exercise due care and caution, placing reliance on written assurance provided to it.
The Hon’ble High Court inter alia held that there was no cogent evidence that the telecast by Zee Telefilms was derogatory or defamatory and therefore no act of defamation was proved against Zee Telefilms Limited.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Banijay acquires Endemol Shine India
The French entertainment company earlier had a 51% stake in Endemol Shine India and has acquired the remaining 49% from CA Media
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 9:13 AM | 3 min read
Global media and entertainment company, Banijay, today announced the successful completion of its buy-out of Endemol Shine India, thus paving way for a reorganisation of Banijay in the region, to create a content powerhouse in India, as well as Asia. Both Banijay Asia, and Endemol Shine India will now work under the leadership of Deepak Dhar, who’s been appointed as the Founder & Group CEO.
Talking on the developments, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO - Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, commented, “The reorganisation of Banijay in Asia is our biggest and boldest move yet and aligns with our ambition to drive further growth in India and Asia at-large. Leveraging the creative potential and possibilities of both brands, we will now strategically pursue complimentary yet independent creative portfolios to offer the most diverse, and compelling cross-genre content from across the globe, to our Indian and Asian platforms and screens.”
Commenting on the restructuring, Marco Bassetti, CEO, Banijay, said, “Deepak is a leading creative and entrepreneurial force in Asia, and in our partnership thus far, he has successfully created an impressive slate, and a host of fruitful partnerships with major buyers and partners worldwide. In this new phase for the business, he will now focus on unlocking and aligning other strategic growth avenues to put Banijay in a dominating position, both in India, as well as Asia.”
Having led Endemol’s India operations between 2005 and 2018, before launching Banijay Asia and overseeing its strategic growth, Dhar will now continue his focus on leading the wider group’s content strategies, partnerships, new business, and alliances, in addition to building both companies’ reputations in generating new IP, which can travel the world.
In line with the changes, and with the aim of unlocking greater synergies, Dhar will now finesse the structure of Banijay in the region, setting group-wide roles, as well as dedicated creative positions within the respective production entities. Key personnel-related news is expected to be shared in the coming few weeks.
Dhar further added, “I’ve been fortunate to have been involved in the growth of both the businesses since their inception in India. Now, managing both to drive growth across the region, is a bit of a surreal feeling. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues at Endemol Shine India and Banijay Asia to continue to create path-breaking content and having fun along the way.”
Now, some of the biggest global, and original Indian IP would now be available and produced between the two entities, under the leadership of Dhar.
Over the last few years, Banijay Asia has delivered mega-hit scripted adaptations like The Night Manager, Call My Agent Bollywood, Hostages, and Fall, and successful Originals like Dahan, Matsya Kaand, Undekhi, Tribhanga amongst many others. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Indian adaptations of The Good Wife, Monk, House and Suits. On the non-scripted front, Banijay is leading the genre with blockbuster titles like The Kapil Sharma Show, MTV Roadies, The Voice, The Big Picture, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, Case Toh Banta Hai and more. The content studio’s upcoming shows include Survivor and Temptation Island.
Meanwhile, since 2005, Endemol Shine India has established a strong reputation as the leading producer of Bigg Boss across 9 regions, as well as the Indian adaptations of Fear Factor, MasterChef and Deal or No Deal. On the Scripted front, apart from Bombay Begums, Trial By Fire and Tooth Pari, of late, the label has announced a third season of International Emmy-nominated Aarya, and a Hindi adaptation of The Bridge (Bron/Broen).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Barkha Dutt’s ‘The Mojo Story’ crosses 1 million subscribers on YouTube
Mojo Story was founded to address the crisis of credibility and quality in the news media, especially television
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 1:28 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist Barkha Dutt’s Digital News Platform- The Mojo Story has crossed one million subscribers on YouTube.
Mojo Story is an independent digital news platform which has won several awards, including the ENBA Award for their journalism. Mojo Story was founded to address the crisis of credibility and quality in the news media, especially television.
Speaking to e4m about the new milestone, Dutt said, “In a very small time, as a small team we have achieved a very significant milestone, more significant I think because we have done it on our own terms, in our own way, with the journalism we believe in.”
Just a month back The Mojo story was in the news after hackers deleted the content library from its YouTube channel. The incident triggered a wave of anger and disappointment on Twitter, with journalists, politicians, lawyers, and viewers of Mojo Story expressing their frustration.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
A23 and SIIMA on lookout for all-girls band to perform in Dubai
The band will be a 5 member band with a Keyboard Player, Drummer, Guitarist, and Two Singers who will be selected from among the music enthusiasts from across South India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 7:50 AM | 2 min read
The movie awards show South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back to celebrate the best of South Indian Cinema. For the third time, SIIMA is returning to Dubai, since its inception in 2012.
A23 and SIIMA come together to create an All Girls Band that gets an opportunity to perform at the SIIMA Weekend on 15th and 16th of September in Dubai. The band will be a 5 member band with a Keyboard Player, Drummer, Guitarist, and Two Singers who will be selected from among the music enthusiasts from across South India.
SIIMA also announces that A23 (www.a23.com) – pioneers of skill-based online gaming platform as SIIMA Weekend-2023, Title Sponsor.
Speaking on the association Gunnidhi Sareen, VP Marketing, Head Digital Works Pvt Ltd. (A23) said “We are thrilled to be presenting the SIIMA Weekend in Dubai. This association with the biggest Event in South India is an opportunity for us to be a part of a celebration that brings together fans and industry stalwarts. As our brand resonates with talent that thrives on skill and practice, we along with SIIMA are working on building an All-Girl Band who will get a rare opportunity to perform on the SIIMA Stage. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with SIIMA, as we celebrate creativity and gameplay together.”
Brinda Prasad, the Chairperson of SIIMA quoted that “We are delighted to have A23 on board as the Presenting Sponsor for SIIMA-Weekend, which celebrates the very best talent of South Indian Cinema at a global stage. Every year we try to bring in something new at SIIMA and this year we are working on forming an All Girls Band bringing together young music enthusiasts across South India that will be performing at the SIIMA Event. SIIMA Weekend has always been that time of the year that the entire South Indian Film Industry looks forward to and this year too it will be a grand affair with a galaxy of stars.”
Stalwarts from Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries are going to walk the red carpet and be a part of the most celebrated event of South Indian Cinema.
The two-day extravaganza weekend will take place on 15th & 16th of September at WTC, Dubai.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEEL Sebi order: SAT refuses to grant interim stay
As per media reports, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka will be replying to Sebi in two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:16 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has refused to grant an interim stay on Sebi's order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, as per media reports.
The duo will be replying to Sebi in two weeks.
In June last week, SAT deferred their plea to July 27.
The market regulator has restrained the duo from holding key managerial positions in listed entities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Earshot Digimedia and Bhupendra Chaubey join hands for compelling new format content IPs
The podcasting platform has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 9, 2023 3:01 PM | 3 min read
In a move that is being watched with great anticipation, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, and celebrated TV face Bhupendra Chaubey, have joined hands to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
The first of these IPs will roll out soon.
Speaking on the development, Chaubey said: “I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution “
Abhijit Majumder, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and Editor-in-chief said: “Bhupendra brings with him years of experience as an ace broadcaster. We have some exciting new IPs lined up for the coming months. Earshot is making podcasting Indian; telling immersive stories from the ground in the language of the people. And we produce these stories with state-of-the-art technology”.
Gaurav Choudhury, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Bhupendra comes on the backdrop of iconic brands like NDTV and Network 18. The world over, the media is becoming more tech-focused. Podcast listening and vodcast viewing will continue to grow rapidly in India. It is also emerging as a very effective communication tool for insights and political and corporate thought leadership. With Bhupendra and his team joining hands with Earshot, we now move to the next stage of growth with global ambitions.”
Joining Bhupendra on this journey will be his old and trusted teammate Sudeep Mukhia, former Managing Editor of CNN News 18 and a talent with multi-genre skill set.
India has the third largest podcast listenership in the world, behind the US and China. The nation’s monthly podcast listenership had crossed 95 million in 2021, according to research firm RedSeer, and is projected to grow to 176.1 million in 2023 according to consulting and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Earshot Digimedia, which went live in 2020, has emerged as the most credible destination for audio originals. It has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri. It is adding more languages and in a few months should become among the world’s largest in language expanse for original audio content.
The content architecture spreads across a wide range—from history, culture, news & politics, business and finance, law, environment, entertainment, lifestyle and health, sports, and fictional storytelling in multiple genres.
It is led by some of the media industry's senior-most and well-known editors and audio-video professionals and a passionate bunch of consummate storytellers with distinguished pedigrees from Bennett & Coleman (The Times of India Group), Network 18 group, Big, Star, Hindustan Times, India Today Group, and BBC, among others.
Many well-known global and Indian brands including ITC, American Express, Apollo Indraprastha Hospitals, Spotify, Better India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Housing.com, American Express, Mediatek, Rainbow Children's Hospital and BCG, among others, have engaged Earshot Digimedia for a range of podcasts and audio visual content.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The man who could make coincidences happen: Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know review
Friends and colleagues remember the myth, the legend and the man that was PG in this hard-bound book released on his birth anniversary last year
By Sandhya Raghavan | Jul 10, 2023 8:08 AM | 4 min read
A man is known by the company he keeps, once Aristotle remarked as a benchmark of a person's character. If it were the absolute truth, it will be impossible to discern Pradeep Guha as a person for his company is legion.
The book Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a pastiche of accounts from friends, family, well-wishers and colleagues who have each tried to outline the media mogul through their personal experiences and interactions with him.
As readers, we are left wondering who the real PG is. Is he the legendary media maverick known for throwing lavish Page 3 parties? Is he the thoughtful 4 am friend who could read you like a book? Or is he the pioneering firebrand student leader who once set out to take down capitalism? One may never know.
Pradeep Guha: The Legend I Know is a hardbound 180-odd paged coffee table book compiled by Jaideep Gandhi. The book is a compilation of personal accounts of over 160 people who have all known PG personally or professionally. It was released on June 6, 2022, his birth anniversary.
Each recounts stories that made a lasting impact on them and further added to the man, the myth and the legend that was PG.
The book starts with a foreword from John D'Souza, PG's college-mate and the co-founder of the Centre for Education and Documentation (a repository of news that was a blessing to scores of students before Google and the internet).
D'Souza recollects the fond memories of his friend from their shared youth: "From Taposh, that bright young boy in Laxmi Court in Wadala through to Pradeep the Activist, and the Csar, this seems to be the play."
Aarti Surendranath, who penned the opening chapter of the book, spoke about how PG opened the door of Cannes for the Indian ad world.
"He could make a coincidence happen," said Agnello Dias, Chairman and Co-Founder of Taproot India. "PG wore his influence lightly. Not like an armour across his back, but more like a casual linen jacket tossed over his shoulder."
Brand Coach Ambi Parameshwaran remembered the respect and regard with which PG treated him, a 'junior.' "I am sure he is planning on yet another big Ad Asia or Bombay Timeseque part wherever he is now."
The accounts are testimony to the fact that PG left a lasting impact on the people he met. These eulogies come from people from different walks of life such as law enforcement, politics, business, journalism, entertainment and the culinary world, showcasing how wide PG's social and professional circle was.
Police commissioner Arup Patnaik wrote glowingly about PG as "a man with transcendental abilities" with the same fervour as industrialist Mukesh Ambani who called him "one of the most persuasive and courteous people I have ever met."
Journalist Bachi Karkaria's recollection of PG is painfully honest as she grudgingly admired her "impossibly brilliant and insufferably arrogant" former boss when she was an editor at the Times of India.
"When I quit BT within a year of its launch to join my husband in Bangalore, he told me, 'Finally. I've got an editor of the right profile for Bombay Times,'" she wrote of his straightforwardness. "Pradeep Guha, as blunt as he was sharp."
Former boss Samir Jain remembered the zeal with which PG led the 150th-year celebrations of TOI and how he often regarded his workplace as a second home. "Pradeep was destined for greatness," he underscored.
Despite their distinct experiences with the man, there are certain leitmotifs in the stories that point towards the same thing. PG was indeed a man of unparalleled genius, someone who recognised people's potential and a friend whose generosity was fabled. They all seemed to remember the lavish Diwali parties he threw and the hospitality of the Guhas -- Pradeep and Papia.
The book is an easy read with short chapters peppered with candid pictures of PG. It ends with an epilogue from his friend of 35 years, Eric D'Souza. An illustration of PG graces the back cover of the book in a style that is familiar to any newspaper-reading Indian.
The book and its accounts add to the lore of the man who led many transformational changes in the Indian media landscape, and the world is only poorer for having lost him.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BCCI likely to hold media rights meet today for India's bilaterals: Report
The cricket board will reportedly hold an Apex Council Meeting today to decide the distribution of media rights for India's bilaterals among other issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 3:11 PM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reportedly hold a crucial meeting today to likely discuss the distribution of the billion-dollar media rights for India's bilaterals, ostensibly for the next four years.
According to a news report, top broadcasters like Viacom18 and Disney Star are looking forward to the decision by BCCI that is most likely to be disclosed today at the meeting.
"The tender will be coming out soon. We’re planning to close the media rights process by August end,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Wednesday.
Officials from a top broadcasting company that is also bidding for the rights disclosed to a publication that the tender wasn't out yet.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube