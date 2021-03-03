DB Group markets posts higher-than-average growth in GST collection in Feb 2021
The group has exceeded the growth 2.5x than overall Indian markets
Dainik Bhaskar Group markets has posted a higher-than-average growth in GST collection for the month of February 2021. Dainik Bhaskar Markets continued to report a growth of 9.6% YOY for the month of February 2021; exceeding the growth by 2.5 times than overall India markets. Dainik Bhaskar continues to publish mega-editions across various markets signalling faster economic recovery in Non-metro Tire-II, III & IV markets and furthering of trust of advertisers in Indian Language print media and its ability to reach masses.
GST Revenue collection for February, 2021 - Dainik Bhaskar Group Markets & other Markets
Marketing Officer said “The spirit of Bharat has further gathered pace with the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine and the recent GST numbers have validated the same. It is heartening to see that our markets have posted much faster recovery and our successful launches of mega-editions across various markets is indicative of advertisers’ focus on the Tire-II, Tire-III and beyond markets. We believe that such positive market sentiments could further accelerate growth and with the credibility & trustworthiness of Print Media, it could lead to higher advertisement spends for newspapers. Dainik Bhaskar, being a leading industry player, is well placed to capitalise on this opportunity.”
