Congress appoints Pawan Khera as Chairman of Media and Publicity

Till now, he was the national spokesperson of the grand old party. 

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 20, 2022 12:13 PM  | 1 min read
Pawan Khera

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Pawan Khera as the Chairman of Media and Publicity in the new communications department of the party. Till now, he was the national spokesperson of the grand old party. 

 “Congress president has approved the appointment of Pawan Khera as the chairman of media and publicity in the new communications department with immediate effect,” said a party release.

Khera’s appointment is another major change in the department after the party’s Chintin Shivir was held in Udaipur last month.  Just a few days ago, Jairam Ramesh was appointed as the new AICC general secretary in charge of communications, replacing Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party had resolved to revamp its communication and media department at the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur last month to improve its connection with the people and change its communications strategy.

Tags Congress Pawan Khera advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media
