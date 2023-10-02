BJP's Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi and Gaurav Bhatia top e4m Party Spokespersons List 2023

This initiative aims to recognize and honor individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication

In the glittering ceremony of the second edition of e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50, held in New Delhi, political luminaries Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi and Gaurav Bhatia of BJP, along with Congress spokespersons Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, and Supriya Shrinate, as well as AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, emerged among the top ten.

The event, held on October 1, 2023, celebrated these eloquent architects of national narratives, acknowledging their role in shaping India's democratic discourse.

Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of exchange4media Group, highlighted the power of political representation, emphasizing that these spokespersons are not mere voices but influencers who echo their words in the corridors of power, impacting policies and public opinions.

e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 initiative aims to recognize and honor the individuals who stand at the forefront of political communication, evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the national discourse. By systematically assessing their articulation skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political representation.

The ranking process employs a comprehensive and unbiased approach. It considers various parameters such as communication style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements, media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)