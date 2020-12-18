Judicial reforms must ensure speedy and timely justice: Gaurav Bhatia, BJP

Expressing regret over the long trails of court cases in India and acknowledging that justice delivery system in India needs reforms, Gaurav Bhatia, BJP National Spokesperson has said that justice delivery system needs a revolution in the country.

“Can we call ourselves a vibrant nation if we cannot guarantee our citizens time bound justice .If there is one revolution needed in the country it is of revolution of justice.” Bhatia was speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now.He was in a live webcast of Visionary Talk series, held by the public policy and governance analysis platform

Bhatia said that every person cherishes his own honor and expressed confidence that with historic steps taken by prime minister, Narendra Modi the country hopes to see a justice evolution. I am confident that that with the Law and Justice minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is a lawyer himself and PM Narendra Modi both will definitely usher in reforms that will enable more robust and time dispensing system”he said.

Bhatia who is also a Supreme Court lawyer,however pointed out that that in Covid -19 pandemic the judiciary right from Supreme court to trail courts adapted to e-hearings when no such concept existed earlier. Thousands and thousands of cases were heard online. He added that even when most supreme court judges are above the age of 60 years and vulnerable to infection yet judges of various courts have been working so that urgent matters are heard. The government alsp provided support to judiciary as it concerns citizens .

While responding to a question on the farmers agitation going on currently, he pointed out that even though MS Swaminathan Commission report of 2006 recommended increasing MSP(minimum support price) to 1.5 times for farmers ,it was never implemented for 8 years. Prime minister Modi took a historic step by increasing to 1.5 times.

While speaking on passing of the three farm laws- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, he said, these acts provide for alternate market to the farmers even as the mandi system continues.

On stiff opposition by political parties he said, meaningful dialogue is a sign of vibrant democracy but parties like AAP ,NCP, Akali Dal and SP took a U turn. He added that the 2019 manifesto of Congress said that it will repeal APMC, but its as per its Hindi version, it says, it will amend it.

“Other political parties too had been advocating this for decade but never did anything about it. Despite the fact that this has been a longstanding demand, there is bound to be opposition in certain classes when you pass a historic reform. Today they have a problem not with the provisions of the act but the fact that these reforms will strengthen the position of Narendra Modi and win the hearts of farmers, so they are opposing it .This kind of politics has to end’ said Bhatia.