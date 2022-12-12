Big Tech: Govt holding consultations to bring legal policy framework, says minister

The digital media ecosystem is today the bedrock of a connected world due to a massive spurt in internet and mobile connectivity. The growing popularity of online shopping, streaming services and gaming is a testament to this fact.



At this opportune time, digital news publishers – one of the major stakeholders in the digital ecosystem –have been trying their best to leverage the thriving digital landscape.



Investments in news production notwithstanding, returns have been comparatively paltry for news publishers despite revenues of tech giants like Meta and Google rising significantly in recent years.





Publishers naturally want a level playing field to ensure that efforts are adequately rewarded and investments pay back rich dividends.



To this end, exchange4media will team up with the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) to organise two virtual roundtable conferences with international speakers to decode the 'Publisher-Platform Relationship'.



The agenda for the talks is to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the digital media space. The speakers will also address Big Tech's antitrust practices and how news publishers can safeguard themselves.

The first roundtable will be on 25th November and the next on 9th December. The first roundtable will bring together the best minds to explore the future of digital media and its many challenges.



During the conference, speakers will share highlights of the News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code that Australia has recently adopted. They will also discuss the measures that countries across the world need to take for balancing the playing field between publishers and online platforms, creating a more sustainable foundation for the preservation of high-quality journalism.



These roundtables are precursors to the e4m-DNPA “Future of Digital Media Summit & Awards” to be held on 20th January, 2023, in New Delhi.



Following are the list of speakers:





Professor Rodney Sims , Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)

, Ex Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) Mr Tanmay Maheshwari ,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA)

,MD, Amar Ujala (Chairperson,DNPA) Mr Pawan Agarwal , Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd.

, Dy Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd. Dr Annurag Batra , Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m

, Chairman and Managing Editor, Business World and e4m Emma McDonald ,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation

,Senior Policy Adviser, Minderoo Foundation Mr Peter Lewis, Director,The Australia Institute



Director,The Australia Institute Mr Paul Thomas, Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd



Managing Director,Star News Group Pty Ltd Dr James Meese, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University

