Bharti Airtel's DTH arm adds 549K customers in Q2

Bharti Airtel Limited (“Bharti Airtel” or “the Company”) today announced its audited consolidated Ind AS results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Bharti Airtel has posted its highest ever consolidated quarterly revenues.

The service provider has recorded consolidated quarterly revenues at Rs 25,785 crore – up 22% YoY.

Its India revenues stand at Rs 18,747 crore up 22.0% YoY led by strong 4G customer momentum and up-trading.

The count of 4G data customers stands at 152.7 million, up by 14.4 million for the quarter.

It's DTH arm has added 549K customers during the quarter. The base has increased from 16.8 million in Q1 to 17.4 million in Q2.

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: “Despite being a seasonally weak quarter, we delivered a strong performance with revenue growing at 22% YoY. In the mobile segment, we added over 14 Mn 4G customers and grew revenues by 26%. Our focus on building the most aspirational brand in Indian Telecom to win quality customers is delivering results. Our data consumption grew by 58% YoY which reflects strong engagement of customers on our network. This further underscores our DNA of customer obsession and delivering brilliant experiences through a future ready network and innovative digital platforms. Other lines of business also continued with steady growth momentum, with Airtel business growing 7.5% YoY. We stay committed to improving the profitability of the business. Our continued focus on ARPU improvement and cost optimization led to EBITDA margin expansion by over ~ 158 bps in the quarter sequentially.”