Banijay acquires Endemol Shine India

In a move that is being watched with great anticipation, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, and celebrated TV face Bhupendra Chaubey, have joined hands to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.

The first of these IPs will roll out soon.

Speaking on the development, Chaubey said: “I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution “

Abhijit Majumder, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and Editor-in-chief said: “Bhupendra brings with him years of experience as an ace broadcaster. We have some exciting new IPs lined up for the coming months. Earshot is making podcasting Indian; telling immersive stories from the ground in the language of the people. And we produce these stories with state-of-the-art technology”.

Gaurav Choudhury, Earshot Digimedia Co-Founder and CEO, said: “Bhupendra comes on the backdrop of iconic brands like NDTV and Network 18. The world over, the media is becoming more tech-focused. Podcast listening and vodcast viewing will continue to grow rapidly in India. It is also emerging as a very effective communication tool for insights and political and corporate thought leadership. With Bhupendra and his team joining hands with Earshot, we now move to the next stage of growth with global ambitions.”

Joining Bhupendra on this journey will be his old and trusted teammate Sudeep Mukhia, former Managing Editor of CNN News 18 and a talent with multi-genre skill set.

India has the third largest podcast listenership in the world, behind the US and China. The nation’s monthly podcast listenership had crossed 95 million in 2021, according to research firm RedSeer, and is projected to grow to 176.1 million in 2023 according to consulting and audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Earshot Digimedia, which went live in 2020, has emerged as the most credible destination for audio originals. It has produced more than 10,000 hours of original content in Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese and Bhojpuri. It is adding more languages and in a few months should become among the world’s largest in language expanse for original audio content.

The content architecture spreads across a wide range—from history, culture, news & politics, business and finance, law, environment, entertainment, lifestyle and health, sports, and fictional storytelling in multiple genres.

It is led by some of the media industry's senior-most and well-known editors and audio-video professionals and a passionate bunch of consummate storytellers with distinguished pedigrees from Bennett & Coleman (The Times of India Group), Network 18 group, Big, Star, Hindustan Times, India Today Group, and BBC, among others.

Many well-known global and Indian brands including ITC, American Express, Apollo Indraprastha Hospitals, Spotify, Better India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Housing.com, American Express, Mediatek, Rainbow Children's Hospital and BCG, among others, have engaged Earshot Digimedia for a range of podcasts and audio visual content.