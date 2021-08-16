Endemol Shine India's Mrinalini Khanna joins Lionsgate India as VP - Originals

Having joined Endemol in November 2007, Mrinalini has spent a little less than 14 years at the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Aug 16, 2021 5:41 PM
endemol

Endemol Shine India VP Business Development Mrinalini Khanna has quit the content production company to join Lionsgate India as Vice President - Originals, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Having joined Endemol in November 2007, Mrinalini had spent a little less than 14 years at the company, which has seen a change in ownership many times in the last few years.

She joined Endemol India as Associate Creative Director, following which she became Associative Vice President at Endemol Shine Group. In April 2015, she was appointed as the VP of Endemol Shine India.

She has a rich experience in content development for television, digital and live entertainment, besides content planning & strategy for broadcasters.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Endemol shine india Lionsgate India Mrinalini Khanna advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
banik

Soumak Banik named MediaCom Indonesia MD
2 hours ago

Raman Kalra

Raman Kalra moves on from PwC India
4 hours ago

Sujata Samant

The Q appoints Sujata Samant as Head of Marketing
7 hours ago