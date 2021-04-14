BAG Films and Media Ltd launches NEWS24 (MPCG)

BAG Films and Media Ltd has further strengthened its presence in the Hindi Heartland with the launch of its Regional News channel - NEWs24 Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MPCG). The channel is available to all DTH platforms, major MSOs and local cable operators from April 13, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh is one of the key news markets that has roughly 110 million populations and their news consumption is continuously growing. The people are keen to watch more and more local news contents apart from national developments.

The network recently forayed into many Digital regional channels which have shown the trends of viewers to inclined to the news contents 1iking of "NISHPAKSH KHABRE" Commenting on the launch, Anurradha Prasad Chairperson of BAG Films and Media, said, "Common man's local issues have been always centre point of our news shows that we do at NEWS24.

Whether it's through our popular TV debates or comprehensive Elections coverage, Speaking about the new additions, she said, "viewers are more and more watching news genre due to current conditions of the county and way forward TV News viewership will go up. Lots of our advertisers and brands are also focusing on regional market to increase their penetrations deeply. NEWS24 MPCG will focus on the local contents on local issues and will highlight the developments of local people and their contributions towards the nations. With NEWs24 MPCG, we are strengthening our channel portfolio in the News genre which will add value to our business associates plans and giving them an opportunity to engage more deeply with their consumers with local essence."

